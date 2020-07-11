Enlightened Equipment Torrid Apex Jacket Review

by Mark Wetherington and Ryan Jordan

Introduction

The Enlightened Equipment Torrid Apex Jacket is an ultralight hooded jacket insulated with Climashield Apex (synthetic), weighs 8.4 oz (238 g) in size M, and has an MSRP of $170. It is designed for backpackers looking for an insulating (at-rest or in-camp) layer that is more weather-resistant than a down-fill garment. The Torrid Apex features a minimalist design and low weight, making it especially popular among gram-counting ultralight backpackers and long-distance hikers.

Many possibilities for customization are also available for those who prefer a collar instead of a hood, different deniers for the interior or exterior fabrics, or a color other than black.

Men's and women's versions of both stock and customizable jackets are available:

The men's cut is boxier, the women's is more fitted:

Other products in the same apparel line:

Review Context

This is a performance review based on extensive field research by both authors and some laboratory testing performed by Backpacking Light community member Stephen Seeber of Active Wear-Dynamics.

The primary context for this review is to evaluate the jacket's ability to keep a user warm in cool, wet environments while not moving (e.g., in camp).

Features

helmet-compatible hood with drawcord adjustment

elasticized waist and wrist closures

zippered pockets

DWR finish on face fabrics

regular fit (vs. trim, slim, or athletic) to accommodate layers underneath

Specifications

weight: claimed: 8.4 oz (238 g) actual measured: 8.01 oz (227 g)

fill: type: Climashield Apex (2.5 osy / 85 gsm)

fabrics: face: 10-denier ripstop nylon lining: 10-denier ripstop nylon

zippers: #3 YKK coil

sizing measurements: chest: 46 in (116 cm) hips: 45 in (114 cm) back length: 29 in (73 cm) length from sleeve to base of neck: 39 in (99 cm)



Product Category Overview

(size men’s medium)

The Enlightened Equipment Torrid Apex Jacket is a synthetic-fill high-loft water-resistant insulating mid-layer. This is in contrast to similar jackets with far more breathable shell and lining fabrics, such as the Arc'teryx Proton LT jacket, which is considered a synthetic-fill high-loft highly-breathable (active) insulating mid-layer. The former is traditionally used for warmth while at rest, in camp, or in your sleeping bag. The latter is traditionally used as a mid-layer under high levels of exertion (e.g., alpine climbing or hiking).

An additional area of contrast to similar garments is related to its insulating material. The Enlightened Equipment Torrid Apex Jacket is insulated with synthetic-fill, which is more resistant to loft collapse in response to moisture absorption and dries faster than a down-filled garment.

We've previously reviewed lightweight synthetic-fill jackets in this state of the market report. The Enlightened Equipment Torrid Apex Jacket was not available yet when the jackets in that report were reviewed.

Design/Technology Overview

Face and Lining Fabrics 10d calendared ripstop nylon, generally considered to be highly water-resistant (not waterproof) and somewhat breathable (but not enough to be used as a mid-layer during high levels of activity).

Insulation Climashield Apex, an unbatted high-loft insulation made with continuous-filament solid-fiber extruded polyester.



Review Rating: Recommended

The Enlightened Equipment Torrid Apex Jacket provides reasonable warmth at a compellingly low weight and an affordable price. For three-season backpackers who don’t spend much time idle at camp, this jacket leaves little to be desired. The things that might be desired - such as an athletic fit, more points of adjustment, bound elastic cuffs - can easily be overlooked for the value and overall functionality of this jacket. If you’re looking to switch from down to synthetic for temperate and damp conditions or prefer synthetic over down for ethical or other reasons, this jacket is certainly one of the better options out there.

