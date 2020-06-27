Enlightened Equipment Rev-HOLE-ation Quilt Review (First Looks)

Introduction
The Enlightened Equipment Rev-HOLE-ation Quilt ($335, 24 oz / 686 g) is a fresh take on their classic sleeping bag, the Revelation Quilt.
The Revelation is a perennial favorite among ultralight backpackers – it features an adjustable, zippered foot-box, U-shaped baffles, the ability to open all the way out into a blanket, and solid, long-lasting construction. Now Enlightened Equipment is introducing the Rev-HOLE-ation – the same quilt but with a hook-and-loop neck-hole for use as a poncho in camp on cold mornings and evenings.
Here’s a brief video overview:
Highlights (Regular/Regular 20F / -7C, 850 FP)
- Features:
- A hook-and-loop neck-hole for use as a poncho!
- Flat clips for pad attachment system double to gather the material when using as a poncho
- 20 in (51 cm) YKK #3 zippered foot box with snap and drawstring
- Draft-tube
- Snaps and drawstring at collar
- U-shaped baffles
- Box-baffle construction
- Available in short/regular, regular/regular, regular/wide, and long/wide
- Weight (measured): 24 oz (686 g)
- Fabrics: 10d nylon (0.65 oz per sq yard down fill)
- fill type: 850 fill power RDS certified duck down
- fill weight: 16.08 oz (456 g)
- average loft: 2.5 in (6 cm)
- baffle width: 5.75 (15 cm)
- type of baffle: box
- Measurements:
- Length: 78 in (192 cm)
- Shoulder width: 54 in (137 cm)
- Foot box width: 40 in (102 cm)
First Impressions
- The Rev-HOLE-ation Quilt is the same Revelation Quilt template that made Enlightened Equipment’s name in the ultralight world – now with more functionality!
- I’m a big fan of this concept, but – I’ve used poncho-style quilts in the past, and a big problem is that the loose material gets in your way, especially while cooking – which is when I most want a nice cozy poncho wrapped around me!
- That being said, Enlightened Equipment’s already solid pad-attachment system does double duty here to keep the material locked in close around your body while maintaining loft.
- There’s a little extra material around the hook-and-loop closure so that what touches your neck is nylon and not scratchy hook-and-loop – a thoughtful touch.
- 10 denier fabric, box baffles, a draft collar, a zippered foot box, stellar construction quality, good pad attachment system, and now poncho-style utility – the Rev-HOLE-ation is a highly versatile foundation for a sleep system!
Photos
- Even the stock products at Enlightened Equipment come in a variety of options. Price and weight may vary depending on custom sizing, materials, and design choices.
- Questions? Hit us up in the forum below, and we’ll do our best to answer them based on our brief experience with this product.
