Enlightened Equipment Rev-HOLE-ation Quilt Review (First Looks)

Introduction

The Enlightened Equipment Rev-HOLE-ation Quilt ($335, 24 oz / 686 g) is a fresh take on their classic sleeping bag, the Revelation Quilt.

The Revelation is a perennial favorite among ultralight backpackers – it features an adjustable, zippered foot-box, U-shaped baffles, the ability to open all the way out into a blanket, and solid, long-lasting construction. Now Enlightened Equipment is introducing the Rev-HOLE-ation – the same quilt but with a hook-and-loop neck-hole for use as a poncho in camp on cold mornings and evenings.

Here’s a brief video overview:

This is a first look at new gear that recently entered our review pipeline, and hasn't yet been subjected to rigorous field use. Learn more about the types of product reviews we publish.

Highlights (Regular/Regular 20F / -7C, 850 FP)

  • Features:
    • A hook-and-loop neck-hole for use as a poncho!
    • Flat clips for pad attachment system double to gather the material when using as a poncho
    • 20 in (51 cm) YKK #3 zippered foot box with snap and drawstring
    • Draft-tube
    • Snaps and drawstring at collar
    • U-shaped baffles
    • Box-baffle construction
    • Available in short/regular, regular/regular, regular/wide, and long/wide
  • Weight (measured): 24 oz (686 g)
  • Fabrics: 10d nylon (0.65 oz per sq yard down fill)
    • fill type: 850 fill power RDS certified duck down
    • fill weight: 16.08 oz (456 g)
    • average loft: 2.5 in (6 cm)
    • baffle width: 5.75 (15 cm)
    • type of baffle: box
  • Measurements:
    • Length: 78 in (192 cm)
    • Shoulder width: 54 in (137 cm)
    • Foot box width: 40 in (102 cm)

First Impressions

  • The Rev-HOLE-ation Quilt is the same Revelation Quilt template that made Enlightened Equipment’s name in the ultralight world – now with more functionality!
  • I’m a big fan of this concept, but – I’ve used poncho-style quilts in the past, and a big problem is that the loose material gets in your way, especially while cooking – which is when I most want a nice cozy poncho wrapped around me!
    • That being said, Enlightened Equipment’s already solid pad-attachment system does double duty here to keep the material locked in close around your body while maintaining loft.
  • There’s a little extra material around the hook-and-loop closure so that what touches your neck is nylon and not scratchy hook-and-loop – a thoughtful touch.
  • 10 denier fabric, box baffles, a draft collar, a zippered foot box, stellar construction quality, good pad attachment system, and now poncho-style utility – the Rev-HOLE-ation is a highly versatile foundation for a sleep system!

Photos

Where to Buy

More Info

  • Even the stock products at Enlightened Equipment come in a variety of options. Price and weight may vary depending on custom sizing, materials, and design choices.
  • Questions? Hit us up in the forum below, and we’ll do our best to answer them based on our brief experience with this product.

DISCLOSURE (Updated November 7, 2019)

  • Product(s) discussed in this article may have been purchased by the author(s) from a retailer or direct from a manufacturer, or by Backpacking Light for the author. The purchase price may have been discounted as a result of our industry professional status with the seller. However, these discounts came with no obligation to provide media coverage or a product review. Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for guaranteed media placement or product review coverage.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in this article may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
  • Read about our approach to journalistic integrity, product reviews, and affiliate marketing here.

About Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall is the Gear Editor and Producer for Backpacking Light Podcast. He lives in a tiny cabin high in the Eastern Sierras. AT SOBO 2012, CT SOBO 2015, Scotland Coast to Coast 2017.

