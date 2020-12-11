Backpacking Light

Pack less. Be more.

You are here: Home / Blog / A Gear Confession

A Gear Confession

by on Blog, New Features

Confession time. As a longtime writer in the outdoor industry, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to lower my base weight to a ridiculously low number. If I wanted to, I could be a walking advertisement, the kind of person you see on the trail and know that Everything in Her Pack is DCF Including Her Pack.  But I’m not, and I’ve had more than one trip with other ultralight backpackers where I felt clunky, goofy, and like I had to explain myself.

We get to camp, and they unfurl their translucent DCF tarps, slap their closed-cell foam pads on the ground, and shake out a feather-light quilt from their hip-belt-free 30L pack.

I drop my 55L pack (with an extra shoulder pocket!) with a thud and start extricating my two-person from the depths of the pack. I nearly pass out from the infinity breaths it takes to inflate my sleeping pad, and then shake out a 10-degree mummy bag so lofty I have to wrestle it into the tent. To the amusement of my ultralight companions, I whip out a camping pillow and inflate it to *just the right amount.* My campsite is now set up.

None of my gear is ridiculously heavy, but it’s also not trendy, and very little of it is lightest in its class. I’ve tried quilts (I sleep too cold), trekking pole tents (I find them a pain to set up), and closed-cell foam pads (ask me how that went). I’ve always gone back to the items that aren’t the newest, lightest, or coolest, but for me, they’re the most comfortable and functional, and I’m willing to carry a heavier pack to have a better experience each night. Here’s the gear I always carry and what the cooler options would be.

Big Three

Shelter

What I Use: Big Agnes Tiger Wall 2P

What’s Cooler: One-person DCF tarp or trekking-pole-supported shelter single-wall shelter

A backpacking confession. In this photo, Maggie Slepian considers her favorite 2P, double-wall, freestanding shelter.

Solo backpacking trip carrying my all-time favorite two-person shelter.

Yes, I am one person, and yes, I carry a two-person freestanding tent. (or semi-freestanding, depending on how you describe this shelter). I love how easy it is to set up, how taut the pitch is with very little effort, and how spacious the interior and dual vestibules are, and how well double-wall shelters handle condensation. I also use this with my partner, but I don’t think twice about carrying it on solo trips as well. This shelter weighs 2.5 pounds, which isn’t excessive in the grand scheme of things considering how well it accomplishes what I need it to.

Sleeping Bag

What I Use: Feathered Friends Petrel UL 10

What’s Cooler: Ultralight 30-degree quilt

A Backpacking Confession: Maggie sits in her tent, wrapped in a 10-degree, 900-fill mummy bag.

Wrapped up in the 10-degree, 900-fill plush life of a mummy bag.

I’ve tried the quilt life, and it didn’t work for me. I know there has been plenty written about how quilts are just as warm as mummy bags, but this isn’t the case for me. Having full coverage plus a hood isn’t comparable to the drafts I’ve experienced with a quilt. This sleeping bag is quite bulky, but I’ve never been cold in it, and the draft collar and treated down offers incredible protection.

Pack

What I Use: Hyperlite Mountain Gear 3400 Southwest

What’s Cooler: 30L pack with no hip belt or frame

This pack is made with DCF, and it’s also pretty pricey, but it has the capacity I need for carrying extra food, plus my gear to be comfortable at camp. I can fit my gear into a 45L if I’m going out for a few days, but an extended backpacking trip or thru-hike means I need at least 50 or 55 liters of capacity.

Extras:

Sleeping Pad

What I Use: Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite

What’s Cooler: Z-fold closed-cell foam pad or cut-down torso-length back pad

The lightest of ultralight hikers use the back pad from their ultralight pack. I like to be able to sleep on my side and not care if there’s a rock or a root underneath my tent. This sleeping pad takes a lot of effort to blow up, and I may or may not have destroyed two of them this year on a cactus and a pair of tweezers (don’t ask), but I will forever remain loyal to the two inches of padding and 4.2 R-value.

A backpacking confession: Maggie walking through the woods with her foam pad

I am carrying a foam pad from Wal-mart here, but believe me when I say it was extenuating circumstances

 

A backpacking confession: An alpine lake with Maggie's tired hiking feet in the shot.

You better believe I’m not putting my trail runners on until the next day

What I Use: Wal-Mart Flip-Flops for camp shoes

What’s Cooler: not having camp shoes

These cost $4.99 and weigh 4 ounces. I’m never leaving them behind. The option to not slide into my crusty, stinky, probably wet shoes for a midnight bathroom break is way too appealing. I know the judgment that hikers get from Crocs or flip-flops dangling from the outside of a pack, but I shall choose to ignore it.

What I Use: Sea to Summit Aeros Ultralight Pillow

What’s Cooler: rolled up fleece in a stuff sack

I know shockingly few hikers who use one of these ultralight pillows. Everyone else seems fine with balling up a greasy down jacket or shoving extra clothes into a stuff sack. That’s too lumpy for me. This weighs 2 oz (57 g) and inflates with four breaths. For me, it’s a no brainer.

What I Use: Tracksmith Harrier Long Sleeve and Isobaa Merino Tights for Camp Clothes

What’s Cooler: Not having camp clothes

I carry camp clothes, tucked away in the bottom of my pack. I might not use them for the first few nights on a backpacking trip, but once my hiking clothes get wet or rancid, you better believe I’m giddily donning my clean(ish), dry base layers to sleep in as soon as I get to camp.

Comfort, Safety, Enjoyment

Chances are, there’s something in your pack that isn’t the lightest (or even most effective) piece of gear possible, but it hits your budget and meets your needs. Maybe it’s just a sentimental item or something you can’t bring yourself to leave behind? Drop us a line in the comments and let us know!

Related Content

Essays

Columns

Gear

DISCLOSURE (Updated November 7, 2019)

  • Some (but not all) of the links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!

Comments

Home Forums A Gear Confession

Viewing 1 post (of 1 total)
Forums are supported by our merchant partners (disclosure)
Login to post (Basic Membership required)
  • Author
    Posts
  • Dec 11, 2020 at 11:30 am #3688347
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Chances are, you’ve got something in your pack that could be lighter, but it works for you. Maggie Slepian shares her heaviest items. What are yours?

     

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 1 post (of 1 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe Right Now

Receive new Members-only content, gain access to 2,000+ articles in the archives, and become a part of the most passionate community of backpacking experts in the world.
Subscribe Now

Follow Us

Call Us

Membership Sales & Support: 406-640-HIKE (406-640-4453) | About