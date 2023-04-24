The live stream of this event is open to the public. In addition, the recorded version will be made publicly available here for about 24 hours following the event. After that, the recorded event will be available to all enrolled participants in the Backcountry Tenkara Masterclass.

Introduction

Join us live online at our 2023 Tenkara Speaker Series. The second event will feature Karin Miller of Zen Tenkara. We’ll chat about how to land big fish on a tenkara rod, Zen Tenkara history and products, industry trends, and what’s next in the world of tenkara, and end with a live audience Q&A!

Event Details

What: Live presentation & audience Q&A with Ryan Jordan (Backpacking Light) and Karin Miller (Zen Tenkara).

Watch the Live Stream

Live Chat