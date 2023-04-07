This live event is open to the public. In addition, the recorded version will be made available to all enrolled participants in the Backcountry Tenkara Masterclass.

Introduction

Join us live online at our 2023 Tenkara Speaker Series. The first event will feature TJ Ferreira and John Geer of Tenkara USA. We’ll chat about Tenkara USA history and products, industry trends, and what’s next in the world of tenkara, and end with a live audience Q&A!

Event Details

What: Live presentation & audience Q&A with Ryan Jordan (Backpacking Light), TJ Ferreira (Tenkara USA), and John Geer (Tenkara USA).

Live presentation & audience Q&A with Ryan Jordan (Backpacking Light), TJ Ferreira (Tenkara USA), and John Geer (Tenkara USA). When: Thursday, April 13, 4:00 PM US MDT

Watch the Livestream

Live Chat