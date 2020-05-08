Spot X Review

Introduction
The Spot X (7 oz / 198 g, $199.99) is a rechargeable two-way satellite messenger equipped with an SOS button and a stand-alone mobile number (with purchase of service plan). Other features include a compass, a backlit display, adjustable tracking intervals, a programmable “check-in” tool, and a Google Maps interface for family and friends following along at home. As a standalone device, the Spot X adds integrated two-way messaging functionality not available in Spot's flagship tracking device, the Spot Gen3.
Heavier and bulkier than one of its smallest competitors, the Garmin inReach Mini, the Spot X attempts to distinguish itself with a more accessible price-point, a large screen, and a full QWERTY keyboard. In theory, this keyboard function allows you to communicate efficiently even if your phone is out of battery, bypassing the inReach’s biggest limitation. However, the Spot X is hampered by sub-par communication reliability, the tendency to freeze, and confusing computer interface during setup and post-hike data collection.
About this Review
This is a Limited Review, based on six days backpacking off-trail in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness in September of 2019. Conditions ranged from 65 F (18 C) and sunny to 28 F (-2 C) and cloudy. We encountered high winds, freezing rain, and light snow while on this trek.
While we hiked above the treeline quite a bit, mostly our camps were in wooded or semi-wooded areas (this fact is crucial as we consider the Spot X’s functionality later in the review). Since my testing, Spot has released Bluetooth compatible versions of this device. However, I tested the stand-alone version of the Spot X, which is $50.00 cheaper than the Bluetooth version.
Features and Specifications
- MSRP
- non-Bluetooth version: $199.95
- Bluetooth version: $249.95
- Weight:
- Claimed: 7 oz (198 g)
- Measured: 6.9 oz (198 g)
- Measured, including charging cord and pack attachment accessories: 8.4 oz (238 g)
- Dimensions (less antenna): 4.5 in x 3 in x 1 in (11 cm x 8 cm x 3 cm)
- Satellite network: Globalstar
- Operating Temperature: -4 F to 140 F (-20 C to 60 C)
- Operating Altitude: -328 ft to 21,320 ft (-100 m to 6,500 m)
- Battery life (claimed): 240 hours in 10-minute tracking mode at 77 F (25 C) with a clear view of the sky
- Water resistance: IP67 (submersible up to 1m for 30 minutes)
- Year-round and month-to-month service plans
- Stand-alone mobile number with purchase of service plan
- Locked S.O.S. Button
- Programmable “check-in” feature
- Compass and programmable waypoints
- 2.5, 5, 10, 30, or 60-minute tracking intervals
- Optional Bluetooth version and Spot X app (MSRP: $249.95)
Member's Only Content
Login as a Premium or Unlimited Member to read the comprehensive Performance Assessment and Commentary sections of this review.
Member's only version is 1,300 words and includes 9 photographs and/or illustrations.
Related ContentReviews:
- Ryan Jordan’s review of the Garmin inReach Mini
- Our community talks two-way satellite messengers
- Have you ever thought about hitting the SOS button? Here’s what it could involve.
- Is there a downside to satellite communication?
