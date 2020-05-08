Spot X Review

Introduction

The Spot X (7 oz / 198 g, $199.99) is a rechargeable two-way satellite messenger equipped with an SOS button and a stand-alone mobile number (with purchase of service plan). Other features include a compass, a backlit display, adjustable tracking intervals, a programmable “check-in” tool, and a Google Maps interface for family and friends following along at home. As a standalone device, the Spot X adds integrated two-way messaging functionality not available in Spot's flagship tracking device, the Spot Gen3.

Heavier and bulkier than one of its smallest competitors, the Garmin inReach Mini, the Spot X attempts to distinguish itself with a more accessible price-point, a large screen, and a full QWERTY keyboard. In theory, this keyboard function allows you to communicate efficiently even if your phone is out of battery, bypassing the inReach’s biggest limitation. However, the Spot X is hampered by sub-par communication reliability, the tendency to freeze, and confusing computer interface during setup and post-hike data collection.

About this Review

This is a Limited Review, based on six days backpacking off-trail in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness in September of 2019. Conditions ranged from 65 F (18 C) and sunny to 28 F (-2 C) and cloudy. We encountered high winds, freezing rain, and light snow while on this trek.

While we hiked above the treeline quite a bit, mostly our camps were in wooded or semi-wooded areas (this fact is crucial as we consider the Spot X’s functionality later in the review). Since my testing, Spot has released Bluetooth compatible versions of this device. However, I tested the stand-alone version of the Spot X, which is $50.00 cheaper than the Bluetooth version.

Features and Specifications

MSRP non-Bluetooth version: $199.95 Bluetooth version: $249.95

Weight: Claimed: 7 oz (198 g) Measured: 6.9 oz (198 g) Measured, including charging cord and pack attachment accessories: 8.4 oz (238 g)

Dimensions (less antenna): 4.5 in x 3 in x 1 in (11 cm x 8 cm x 3 cm)

Satellite network: Globalstar

Operating Temperature: -4 F to 140 F (-20 C to 60 C)

Operating Altitude: -328 ft to 21,320 ft (-100 m to 6,500 m)

Battery life (claimed): 240 hours in 10-minute tracking mode at 77 F (25 C) with a clear view of the sky

Water resistance: IP67 (submersible up to 1m for 30 minutes)

Year-round and month-to-month service plans

Stand-alone mobile number with purchase of service plan

Locked S.O.S. Button

Programmable “check-in” feature

Compass and programmable waypoints

2.5, 5, 10, 30, or 60-minute tracking intervals

Optional Bluetooth version and Spot X app (MSRP: $249.95)

