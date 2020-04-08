Backpacking Light

First Looks: REI Flash Air 1 Tent

by on Blog

The REI Flash Air 1 Tent entered our gear review queue last week, so we took it on its maiden voyage Sunday to become familiar with it.

This is not a product review. It's a first look at new gear that recently entered our review pipeline. Learn more about the types of product reviews we publish.

This is a 1-person, hybrid-wall (single/double) tent that can be pitched with a single trekking pole.

Highlights:

  • Stake-out points: 2 in front, 2 in rear, 1 vestibule
  • Guyline options: rear peak strut, back side, peaks (2), front top (2), rear top  (2).
  • Weight: 20 oz (minimum)

First Impressions:

  • I found it to be surprisingly roomy, but I’m not a big guy. The pad in the photo is a 20×72 Uberlite.
  • With all of the guylines attached, wind resistance is excellent for a 20 oz tent, but not in a conventional way. It buffets a lot in high winds, so the structure moves quite a lot. However, it doesn’t seem to flap excessively, and it remains well-tensioned. In addition, high winds don’t seem to deliver much force back to the tent stakes (I’m guessing here, I’ll try to verify with our guyline force measurement sensors later). Instead, the structure’s resiliency (sort of akin to elasticity) distributes the brunt of the forces. The slightly bendy stock vertical pole hooked into the arch pole probably helps with this. Maybe a trekking pole would make this a “stiffer” structure but that *may*  actually cause more flapping. We’ll see!
  • Lack of structure means you can’t pull a lot of tension force into the guylines without disrupting the shape negatively.
  • The 100-pound dog won’t fit into the vestibule very comfortably.

Available now at REI for $249.

Acknowledgments: Thanks for taking the photos, Stephanie (my wife). I’m grateful to be social distancing with you during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Questions? Hit me up in the forum below and I’ll do my best to answer them based on what I know so far about it.

DISCLOSURE (Updated November 7, 2019)

  • Product(s) discussed in this article may have been purchased by the author(s) from a retailer or direct from a manufacturer, or by Backpacking Light for the author. The purchase price may have been discounted as a result of our industry professional status with the seller. However, these discounts came with no obligation to provide media coverage or a product review. Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for guaranteed media placement or product review coverage.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in this article may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
  • Read about our approach to journalistic integrity, product reviews, and affiliate marketing here.

Comments

  • Apr 7, 2020 at 6:13 pm #3640187
    Ryan Jordan
    Member

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    The REI Flash Air 1 is a 1-person, hybrid-wall (single/double) tent that can be pitched with a single trekking pole and weighs 20 oz.

    Hit us up with questions about it and we’ll do our best to answer them. Disclaimer: this just entered our review queue so we have limited experience with it.

    Apr 7, 2020 at 7:50 pm #3640205
    Todd T
    Member

    @texasbb

    Locale: Pacific Northwest

    Question number one has to be about that angled trekking-pole-to-frame-pole-clip-holder thingy.  I’d probably trust it if the thingy alone weighed 20 oz, but how is it in real life?

    Apr 7, 2020 at 8:12 pm #3640212
    John
    Member

    @johnnyh88

    Locale: The SouthWest

    Good pictures of the tent. It still seems like condensation would be bad. Aren’t these impressions contradictory?

    wind resistance is excellent for a 20 oz tent.
    Lack of structure means you can’t pull a lot of tension force into the guylines without disrupting the shape negatively.

    Usually, structure and being able to tension panels is important for wind resistance.

    Apr 7, 2020 at 9:38 pm #3640230
    jscott
    Member

    @book

    Locale: Northern California

    The other thing is that the pole that attaches to the clip holder thingy–which is NOT a hiking pole in this instance, correct?–is pretty bendy. I agree with Todd that this seems like a weak point in the design, but then again…

    I wonder if an option to just design this to have a hiking pole positioned at the top of the tent wouldn’t be stronger. You’d lose head space. Which is already tight.

    Apr 7, 2020 at 10:56 pm #3640240
    Rex Sanders
    Member

    @rex

    Locale: Central California Coast

    Thanks for the photos and first impressions. Plenty of questions, some similar to those already posted:

    – What’s the fabric coating?

    – What’s the hydraulic head rating for the floor and ceiling?

    – How sturdy is that “2 ounce” DAC aluminum pole? A few of your photos show an unsettling curve.

    – I’ve always been confused by REI’s “peak height” spec, since I don’t know if that’s inside the tent or outside. What’s the measured inside peak height?

    – What’s the measured inside peak height when this tent is hunkered down for a storm?

    – Closeups, description, and evaluation of the “nearly 90° hubbed roof pole” please. And what the heck does “nearly 90°” mean in this context?

    – How much side-to-side headroom does the hub provide?

    – How does this compare to similar tents like the Tarptent Aeon, Zpacks Plexamid, and Six Moon Designs Lunar Solo?

    – How much head and toe vertical clearance lying down with pad and quilt? Is that foot pole a gimmick or useful?

    – Can the vestibule hold a backpack and shoes? Could you put those inside without lying on them?

    – How’s the venting and condensation under challenging conditions?

    – Photos seem to show three stake out points at the foot and head, especially with the foot pole. Please clarify.

    — Rex

    Apr 7, 2020 at 11:08 pm #3640249
    Ryan Jordan
    Member

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    I have to go to bed now. But all of the questions raised are MY questions too and I’ll do my best to answer some of them tomorrow!

    I did clarify what I meant with respect to wind resistance above. Much more to learn about this shelter, for sure…it’s actually quite intriguing to me, and the more I think on it, the more I like the free-floating arch pole idea…

    Apr 8, 2020 at 3:49 pm #3640352
    JCH
    Member

    @pastyj-2-2

    “ It still seems like condensation would be bad.”

    ChrisGoesOutdoors’ experience re: condensation

    For me, any single wall shelter that allows condensation to run down the walls into the bathtub floor is a fail.

    • This reply was modified 6 minutes ago by JCH.
