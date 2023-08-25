The Publisher’s Gear Guide has been updated for 2023.

From the Publisher’s Gear Guide: “My purpose with this gear guide is to share the gear that I’m currently using on my own backpacking trips and other outdoor adventures. Some of the products I discuss are those that have been in my kit for several years. Others are new to my kit this season.

Because this gear is the gear I choose myself (and often represents the gear that I’ve actually purchased with my own money), the selections here represent my personal recommendations of sorts.” – Ryan Jordan, Backpacking Light Publisher and Founder

Questions for the Community

Reply in the comments below:

  1. What’s been your favorite gear this year?
  2. Given that you may have multiple options within the same category, what are the use cases where you select one of your products over another?