The Publisher’s Gear Guide has been updated for 2023.

From the Publisher’s Gear Guide: “My purpose with this gear guide is to share the gear that I’m currently using on my own backpacking trips and other outdoor adventures. Some of the products I discuss are those that have been in my kit for several years. Others are new to my kit this season.

Because this gear is the gear I choose myself (and often represents the gear that I’ve actually purchased with my own money), the selections here represent my personal recommendations of sorts.” – Ryan Jordan, Backpacking Light Publisher and Founder