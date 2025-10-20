New Masterclass: FRINGE-SEASON BACKPACKING

You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 136 | Fringe Season Layering
Podcast Episode October 20, 2025

Episode 136 | Fringe Season Layering

Podcast Episode 136 - Fringe Season layering Strategy

Episode Summary

What is the difference in layering strategy from summertime to the fall-winter transition? In this episode, Ryan Jordan discusses how the environment of the fringe season (colder temperatures and stormier weather) demands different types of layers and a different approach to layering.

Listen Now

together with Brynje USA

brynje of norway fishnet mesh base layers

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Brynje, home to the most sophisticated and effective baselayers available - modern fishnet fabrics made with polypropylene or merino wool.

See it at Brynje USA

Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

Episode Sponsor
Brynje Fishnet Base Layers
Brynje Fishnet Base Layers

Brynje of Norway makes both synthetic and merino wool fiber fishnet base layer apparel for outdoor adventures. Fishnet construction is more breathable, lighter, and faster-drying than conventional knits.

See it at Brynje USA

Fringe Season Layering

  • Summer layering prioritizes evaporative cooling, sun protection, and minimal weight since most garments are carried rather than worn.
  • As temperatures drop in the fringe season, continuous wear replaces intermittent use, requiring greater durability, vapor control, and thermal balance.
  • Evaporation shifts from a cooling benefit to an energy cost, increasing body heat loss in cold and humid conditions.
  • Thermoregulation functions as an energy-management system balancing metabolic heat production and environmental heat loss.
  • Wicking fabrics redistribute moisture but fail to remove it, increasing evaporative heat loss in cool, damp environments.
  • Hydrophobic and open-mesh base layers (e.g., polypropylene fishnet) maintain a drier microclimate by resisting moisture absorption and promoting vapor flow.
  • Layering in the fringe season emphasizes tuning airflow, vapor transport, and insulation rather than simply adding warmth.
  • Wind shirts, active insulation, and shell combinations provide fine control over convective and evaporative heat loss.
  • Effective thermoregulation depends on timely adjustments — venting before sweating and insulating before cooling.
  • Success in fringe-season layering is measured by energy efficiency and temperature stability, not by the lowest pack weight.

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

How to Subscribe

More Episodes

Credits

Feedback / Tips / Questions

More Backpacking Light

Disclosure

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.

Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...