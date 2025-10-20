Episode 136 | Fringe Season Layering

Podcast Episode October 20, 2025

What is the difference in layering strategy from summertime to the fall-winter transition? In this episode, Ryan Jordan discusses how the environment of the fringe season (colder temperatures and stormier weather) demands different types of layers and a different approach to layering.

Fringe Season Layering

Summer layering prioritizes evaporative cooling, sun protection, and minimal weight since most garments are carried rather than worn.

As temperatures drop in the fringe season, continuous wear replaces intermittent use, requiring greater durability, vapor control, and thermal balance.

Evaporation shifts from a cooling benefit to an energy cost, increasing body heat loss in cold and humid conditions.

Thermoregulation functions as an energy-management system balancing metabolic heat production and environmental heat loss.

Wicking fabrics redistribute moisture but fail to remove it, increasing evaporative heat loss in cool, damp environments.

Hydrophobic and open-mesh base layers (e.g., polypropylene fishnet) maintain a drier microclimate by resisting moisture absorption and promoting vapor flow.

Layering in the fringe season emphasizes tuning airflow, vapor transport, and insulation rather than simply adding warmth.

Wind shirts, active insulation, and shell combinations provide fine control over convective and evaporative heat loss.

Effective thermoregulation depends on timely adjustments — venting before sweating and insulating before cooling.

Success in fringe-season layering is measured by energy efficiency and temperature stability, not by the lowest pack weight.

