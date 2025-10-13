Podcast Episode October 13, 2025

Episode 135 | Field Notes – The Metabolic Cost of Bushwhacking

Episode Summary

In the Field Notes episode, we explore why bushwhacking miles aren’t just harder but metabolically different. The Metabolic Energy Mile (MEM) framework breaks this down into three types of work: brush work (muscle strain from pushing through vegetation), impedance work (lost efficiency from constant stops and detours), and hazard work (the stabilizing effort to avoid injury). Each inflates the Metabolic Difficulty Ratio (MDR) in unique ways, helping us better predict energy cost, travel time, and safety off-trail.

Show Notes:

Featured Brands and Products

Alpine Fit Bushwhacking Leggings The Bushwhacking Leggings (Alpine Fit) are hybrid hiking–leggings made for rugged terrain, featuring quick-dry, abrasion-resistant, and water-repellent front panels. They include a soft wide waistband with drawcord and a side pocket large enough for a smartphone, designed for both outdoor adventure and everyday use. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Samaya Nano Bivy The Samaya NANO BIVY is a 235g ultralight bivy sack featuring Dyneema Composite Fabric floor (20,000mm waterproofing) and 3-layer Nanovent membrane walls (10,000mm waterproofing, 40,000g/m²/24h breathability). It offers 4-season protection with fully taped seams and a water-repellent YKK AquaGuard zipper, designed for minimalist mountaineering and emergency shelter during alpine races. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Samaya

The Metabolic Cost of Bushwhacking

Why bushwhacking feels disproportionately hard and how off-trail travel transforms walking from an efficient action into a complex, high-cost movement system.

The Metabolic Energy Mile (MEM) Framework and how it quantifies energy cost through the Metabolic Difficulty Ratio (MDR).

Three forms of off-trail work that increase metabolic demand: Brush Work, Impedance Work, and Hazard Work.

Brush Work: the muscular cost of vegetation resistance and how vegetation density and drag elevate heart rate and energy burn.

Impedance Work: how broken stride rhythm, reacceleration, and constant redirection through obstacles waste energy and create cognitive fatigue.

Hazard Work: the metabolic and mental cost of instability, balance corrections, and sustained vigilance in hazardous terrain.

How identifying the dominant work type (brush, impedance, or hazard) improves route planning accuracy, pace prediction, and risk management.

The physiological triad of bushwhacking: resistance taxes strength, irregularity wastes motion, and instability drains control.

Closing takeaway: bushwhacking is not random suffering but a physical system governed by resistance, rhythm, and stability.

