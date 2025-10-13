Next Livestream: FRINGE-SEASON BACKPACKING • October 12, 2025

October 13, 2025

Episode 135 | Field Notes – The Metabolic Cost of Bushwhacking

Episode 135 - The Metabolic Cost of Backpacking

Episode Summary

In the Field Notes episode, we explore why bushwhacking miles aren’t just harder but metabolically different. The Metabolic Energy Mile (MEM) framework breaks this down into three types of work: brush work (muscle strain from pushing through vegetation), impedance work (lost efficiency from constant stops and detours), and hazard work (the stabilizing effort to avoid injury). Each inflates the Metabolic Difficulty Ratio (MDR) in unique ways, helping us better predict energy cost, travel time, and safety off-trail.

Listen Now

Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

  • Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Featured Brands and Products

Alpine Fit Bushwhacking Leggings
Alpine Fit Bushwhacking Leggings

The Bushwhacking Leggings (Alpine Fit) are hybrid hiking–leggings made for rugged terrain, featuring quick-dry, abrasion-resistant, and water-repellent front panels. They include a soft wide waistband with drawcord and a side pocket large enough for a smartphone, designed for both outdoor adventure and everyday use.

See it at Garage Grown Gear
Samaya Nano Bivy
Samaya Nano Bivy

The Samaya NANO BIVY is a 235g ultralight bivy sack featuring Dyneema Composite Fabric floor (20,000mm waterproofing) and 3-layer Nanovent membrane walls (10,000mm waterproofing, 40,000g/m²/24h breathability). It offers 4-season protection with fully taped seams and a water-repellent YKK AquaGuard zipper, designed for minimalist mountaineering and emergency shelter during alpine races.

See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Samaya
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Southwest 55
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Southwest 55

The 3400 Southwest by Hyperlite Mountain Gear is an ultralight, minimalist backpack built from waterproof Dyneema composite fabric, designed for rugged multi-day hiking. 

See it at Garage Grown Gear

The Metabolic Cost of Bushwhacking

  • Why bushwhacking feels disproportionately hard and how off-trail travel transforms walking from an efficient action into a complex, high-cost movement system.
  • The Metabolic Energy Mile (MEM) Framework and how it quantifies energy cost through the Metabolic Difficulty Ratio (MDR).
  • Three forms of off-trail work that increase metabolic demand: Brush Work, Impedance Work, and Hazard Work.
  • Brush Work: the muscular cost of vegetation resistance and how vegetation density and drag elevate heart rate and energy burn.
  • Impedance Work: how broken stride rhythm, reacceleration, and constant redirection through obstacles waste energy and create cognitive fatigue.
  • Hazard Work: the metabolic and mental cost of instability, balance corrections, and sustained vigilance in hazardous terrain.
  • How identifying the dominant work type (brush, impedance, or hazard) improves route planning accuracy, pace prediction, and risk management.
  • The physiological triad of bushwhacking: resistance taxes strength, irregularity wastes motion, and instability drains control.
  • Closing takeaway: bushwhacking is not random suffering but a physical system governed by resistance, rhythm, and stability.

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Episode 135 | Field Notes – The Metabolic Cost of Bushwhacking

  • Author
    Posts
  • Oct 13, 2025 at 4:45 am #3842673
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 135 | Field Notes – The Metabolic Cost of Bushwhacking

    Understand how brush work, impedance work, and hazard work explains the true metabolic cost of bushwhacking and how resistance, rhythm, and stability impact energy.

    Oct 13, 2025 at 4:27 pm #3842699
    Chase Jordan
    Admin

    @chasemilo99-2

    Locale: Northeast US

    What gear do you pack that’s DIFFERENT from a trail trip when you go bushwhacking, and why?

    Oct 14, 2025 at 4:27 am #3842724
    Terran Terran
    BPL Member

    @terran

    Closed pockets on my pack, or no pockets.. Safety glasses. Cotton jersey gloves. A dedicated GPS. Fewer luxuries. A whole lot more homework.

