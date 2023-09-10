Podcast Episode September 9, 2023

Episode 88 | 2023 Ultralight Gear Update

Summary

Episode 88 of the Backpacking Light podcast features nine pieces of gear from Ryan’s kit that he liked, didn’t like, and is sitting on the fence about.



In this Episode: