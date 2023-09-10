Episode 88 | 2023 Ultralight Gear Update
Episode 88 of the Backpacking Light podcast features nine pieces of gear from Ryan’s kit that he liked, didn’t like, and is sitting on the fence about.
- Clinic / Trek: Wilderness Adventures RMNP – October 6-8 – Enrollment is open!
- Newsletter: Free! Subscribe to the Backpacking Light Newsletter – the email you actually look forward to reading!
- Strong: MSR Core Stakes
- Ultralight: Suluk46 Atani Stakes
- Battery Life: Garmin inReach Messenger
- Simple Packing: Ursack Major XL / 2XL
- Say No in Wind: Tiny Stoves & Windscreen Widgets (See Canister Stove Reviews)
- Unstable: Narrow Sleeping Pads
- Woe for Sun, Bugs, and Brush: Shorts for Hiking
- Packing Challenge: Small Volume Packs
- Noisy Floor: Durston X-Mid Pro 1P
- Not Light Enough? Hyperlite Mountain Gear Mid 1P
