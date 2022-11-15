Podcast Episode 71 – Sleeping Bag Layering Systems
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about how to use multi-layered sleep systems to stay warmer on multi-day trips in cold weather.
In this Episode:
- Why should we layer two sleeping bags or quilts instead of just using one?
- The benefits of using a hoodless down bag (inner layer) and an extra-wide synthetic quilt (outer layer).
- What’s the main problem with using a down bag on multi-day trips in cold weather?
- How to manipulate the dew point to keep our sleep system dryer!
- Why a thin synthetic quilt is easier to dry than a thick down bag.
- What clothing should I wear while using a 2-layer sleeping bag/quilt system?
- Let’s own less gear, but make it work for us – how to backpack in all four seasons with only two sleeping bags/quilts!
- How to layer for couples in a 2-person bag where each partner has wildly different temperature tolerances!
- Why layering sleeping bags or quilts is more versatile and more comfortable than using a single-layer sleeping bag or quilt with all of your clothing layers.
- The problem with sleeping with lots of clothing layers – circulation and comfort issues.
- My favorite sleep clothing for cold weather backpacking.
- Feathered Friends Tanager
- Enlightened Equipment APEX 50 deg F Quilt
- Nemo Tango Duo Wide
- Nemo Tensor Pads
- Learn more about 2-layer sleeping bag/quilt and clothing systems in our online course, Backpacking in Inclement Conditions.
