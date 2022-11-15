Podcast Episode November 15, 2022

Podcast Episode 71 – Sleeping Bag Layering Systems

Listen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about how to use multi-layered sleep systems to stay warmer on multi-day trips in cold weather.

In this Episode:

Why should we layer two sleeping bags or quilts instead of just using one?

The benefits of using a hoodless down bag (inner layer) and an extra-wide synthetic quilt (outer layer).

What’s the main problem with using a down bag on multi-day trips in cold weather?

How to manipulate the dew point to keep our sleep system dryer!

Why a thin synthetic quilt is easier to dry than a thick down bag.

What clothing should I wear while using a 2-layer sleeping bag/quilt system?

Let’s own less gear, but make it work for us – how to backpack in all four seasons with only two sleeping bags/quilts!

How to layer for couples in a 2-person bag where each partner has wildly different temperature tolerances!

Why layering sleeping bags or quilts is more versatile and more comfortable than using a single-layer sleeping bag or quilt with all of your clothing layers.

The problem with sleeping with lots of clothing layers – circulation and comfort issues.

My favorite sleep clothing for cold weather backpacking.

Learn More