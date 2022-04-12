Learn more about the new Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator


You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 59 | Ben Kilbourne Reads “Good Gear Lets You Be Present”
Podcast Episode April 12, 2022

Episode 59 | Ben Kilbourne Reads “Good Gear Lets You Be Present”

Summary

We talk a lot about gear on this podcast. Gear is fun, and if you are a fan of this pod, you probably have an interest not only in if something works, but why it works. Still, it’s easy to begin to fetishize gear, to turn it almost into the point of having adventures rather than a tool to facilitate them. Don’t believe us? Just search “gear layout” hashtags on Instagram.

That’s why we’ve always loved the essay “Good Gear Lets you be Present” by Ben Kilbourne. In his classic style, Ben struggles to balance his technical and professional interest in gear with his desire to be more fully present on outdoor adventures, something that many of us also struggle with. We think you’ll enjoy his perspective.

  • 00:00:20 – intro
  • 00:01:40 – “Good Gear Lets You Be Present” begins
  • 00:13:51 – song begins

Living Now ©Ben Kilbourne 2022. Music and lyrics by Ben Kilbourne.

Home Forums Episode 59 | Ben Kilbourne Reads “Good Gear Lets You Be Present”

  • Apr 12, 2022 at 9:00 am #3746035
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 59 | Ben Kilbourne Reads “Good Gear Lets You Be Present”

    Ben Kilbourne reads his essay on the balance between caring about gear and being present on adventures.

    Apr 12, 2022 at 9:18 am #3746038
    Andrew Marshall
    Moderator

    @andrewsmarshall

    Locale: Tahoe basin by way of the southern Appalachians

    Enjoy!

    Apr 12, 2022 at 9:38 am #3746040
    Scott H
    BPL Member

    @cbk57

    Nice reading, the problem with gear, is once you have your trip planned it is what you are left with to think about until you can actually go somewhere.

