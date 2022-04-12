Episode 59 | Ben Kilbourne Reads “Good Gear Lets You Be Present”
We talk a lot about gear on this podcast. Gear is fun, and if you are a fan of this pod, you probably have an interest not only in if something works, but why it works. Still, it’s easy to begin to fetishize gear, to turn it almost into the point of having adventures rather than a tool to facilitate them. Don’t believe us? Just search “gear layout” hashtags on Instagram.
That’s why we’ve always loved the essay “Good Gear Lets you be Present” by Ben Kilbourne. In his classic style, Ben struggles to balance his technical and professional interest in gear with his desire to be more fully present on outdoor adventures, something that many of us also struggle with. We think you’ll enjoy his perspective.
- 00:00:20 – intro
- 00:01:40 – “Good Gear Lets You Be Present” begins
- 00:13:51 – song begins
Living Now ©Ben Kilbourne 2022. Music and lyrics by Ben Kilbourne.
- read the written version of this essay
- explore more content by Ben Kilbourne
- browse Backpacking Light’s thought-provoking catalog of essay content
