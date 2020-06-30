Podcast 028 | Making Your Own Backpacking Meals

Stream

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, Andrew and Ryan discuss the gear, skills, and hacks you need to create your own backpacking meals. This giant two-hour episode is chock full of actionable tips, with input from Backpacking Light’s resident dehydration expert, Dave Swink, and Aaron Owens Mayhew, MS, RDN, CD from the Backcountry Foodie.

Just a few of the things covered:

All the gear you’ll need to get started with at-home dehydration

How to make good backpacking meals using only ingredients from dollar stores

The best tricks to decrease food prep time and increase the taste and texture of your dehydration efforts

Which foods to dehydrate and which foods to stay away from

…and more!

Also in this episode:

Van life

A new Dyneema shelter from Tarptent

Luxury couples backpacking gear

What’s new at BPL

Outline

Resources

Find Backcountry Foodie online Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



Related Content