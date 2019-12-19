Osprey Lumina 60 Backpack Review

Introduction

The Osprey Lumina 60 backpack (and the men’s version, the Osprey Levity 60) is a sub-2lb (907 g) pack found in most well-stocked mainstream outdoor stores. The upshot is an ultralight pack that’s accessible for fitting and testing before purchase. Osprey backs up the Lumina/Levity with its lifetime warranty. Many large outdoor retailers will help with returns to Osprey if the pack is eligible for factory replacement or repair. These benefits, when combined with the Osprey’s chops as a backpack, make it worth a look.

Features and Specifications

All specifications are for the women’s small size. Click the links for the men’s and women's size charts and specifications.

Features

Available in multiple sizes (extra-small, small, medium, large)

Available in two volumes in both men’s (Levity) and women’s (Lumina)-specific designs: Osprey Lumina 45L (Women's) Osprey Lumina 60L (Women's) Osprey Levity 45L (Men's) Osprey Levity 60L (Men's)

Fixed top lid with zippered pocket

Bellowed front fabric pocket

Dual access fabric side pockets with removable ‘InsideOut’ compression cord

Internal main compartment compression strap

Top-lid cord-loop attachment points

Adjustable sternum strap with integrated safety whistle

mesh back panel

harness system with seamless layered mesh for improved comfort and cushioning

hipbelt system with an ergonomic closure and seamless layered mesh

Specifications

Load range: 10-25 lbs (4.5-11 kg)

Main Fabric: 30D Cordura® Silnylon Ripstop

Accent and Bottom Fabric: NanoFly® 210D Nylon X 200D UHMWPE

Volume: 3478 in / 57 L

Dimension (h x w x d): 26.38 in X 15.75 in X 13.39 in (67 cm X 40 cm X 34 cm)

Weight: 1.874 lbs (0.81 kg)

Suspension: 3.5 mm “Lightwire”

Review Context

When assessing ultralight backpacks, I consider the following to be key performance features: comfort, fit, adjustability, load stability, weight, size, capacity options, any special features, functionality, organization, durability, warranty, and price point. Some of these considerations are subjective or otherwise need additional clarification. See my notes below.

Review Context Notes:

Comfort:

I have several old upper-body injuries and am picky about fit and comfort. I have calcification on my right collarbone from breaking it - this injury is often irritated or blistered by pack harnesses. I have whiplash injuries from the hips to the skull, a torn disk, other healed fractures, dislocations, and soft tissue damage. My entire spine is sensitive to backpacking, and the sport can be a catalyst for excruciating pain. I have to be cautious and adjust my pack often. Therefore, any pack I buy is highly adjustable, with a well-padded harness. If a pack is comfortable for me, it will likely work for anyone: if uncomfortable for me, it may be worth a shot anyway. For the above reasons, I have an aversion to frameless packs.

Size and Fit:

I’m petite, and my pack options are limited - I’m often stuck with whatever pack I can find that fits and isn’t heinously heavy. In my case, this has always been an Osprey women’s specific pack in extra-small or small.

The Lumina does not have an adjustable frame (torso) length (which saves ounces). I went into my local gear outfitter and tried on the size small, and it fit nicely. My body would also fit the extra-small, but this size has a smaller volume (with a slightly lower weight) and wasn’t currently in stock. I took the size small (on sale, 30% off no less).

Ultralight:

The Lumina weighs less than some of my brand-name day packs. This 30 oz (850 g) pack feels like picking up air compared to a “traditional” 60L pack. For context, the Gregory Deva 60L (about as traditional as you can get in an internal frame pack) weighs in excess of 78 oz (2211 g) in women’s size small. Of course, like most UL gear, the Lumina comes with a more delicate frame and fabric.

Why an Osprey Lumina 60L size small:

I could try the pack on and make sure the fit and frame matched my body.

I have had excellent experiences with Osprey’s warranty and service department.

60L is what I need for a winter or shoulder-season trip.*

The Osprey Lumina is about two pounds (907 g) lighter than my Osprey Aura AG XS 50L or Osprey Ariel 65L SM.

*As a note here, I’m not a “fair-weather” backpacker. Winter gear may include (but is not limited to): snowshoes, skis, crampons, ice axes, helmets, four-season tents, sleeping bags or quilts, sleeping pads, winter parkas, winter mittens, boots, balaclavas, toques, etc. I should also point out here I’m sensitive to cold and have to be careful about avoiding hypothermia.

It is also important to note; I always pack a large down puffy (or another massive piece of insulating gear) in which to walk around camp and sleep. However, I will not be able to wear anything heavily insulated while snowshoeing or skiing, it’s too much insulation for the heat output of sweating uphill on snowshoes. Therefore, the winter parka et al. goes into the pack and gets a free ride while I attempt to avoid getting sweaty.

This winter gear is why I chose the 60 L Lumina to test. It has enough space to accommodate winter gear if needed.

Description of Field Testing

I started testing the Osprey Lumina 60L in August of 2018, and I’ve continued using it ever since. The Lumina tramps all over Canada (and the world) with me.

I took the Lumina on several shoulder-season Canadian Rockies adventures. For this review, I chose shoulder season adventures, including Fryatt Valley, Alberta; Lake O’Hara, British Columbia; and Sunset Pass, Alberta. These three trips represent my first impressions (September 2018), a “midterm exam” (June 2019), and a final assessment - winter backpacking (October 2019).

Member's Only Content Login as a Premium or Unlimited Member to read the comprehensive Performance Assessment and Author Commentary sections of this review: Performance Review: Comfort Load Stability Durability Fit Organization Weight Availability

Commentary Member's only version is 3,900 words and includes 23 photographs.

Compared to….

I compared the Lumina to three other ultralight packs available from REI and to two of my wishlist (I wish I could try it) cottage manufactured packs. There are dozens of other ultralight backpacks available, but I cannot possibly compare them all. All the packs compared are in size small, are marketed as ultralight packs, and come with similar features as the Lumina.

Pack Osprey Lumina 60L Zpacks Arc Blast 55L ULA Equipment Ohm 2.0 Osprey Eja 58 Hyperlite Mountain Gear 3400 Windrider Pack Granite Gear Women's Crown2 60 Pack Price 270 325 225 220 345 199.95 Comfort Adjustment: 6 points

Padding: Mesh

Ventilation: Mesh Adjustment: 9 points

Padding: Mesh

Ventilation: Mesh Adjustment: 6

Padding: Non-mesh

Ventilation: Non-mesh Adjustment: 6 points

Padding: Mesh

Ventilation: Mesh Adjustment: 4 points

Padding: Dynema/foam

Ventilation: No Adjustment: 6 points

Padding: foam

Ventilation: moulded foam Load Stability Horizontal: Yes

Internal: Yes

Vertical:Yes Horizontal: Yes

Internal: No

Vertical: Yes Horizontal: Yes

Internal: No

Vertical: Yes Horizontal: Yes

Internal: Yes

Vertical: Yes Horizontal: Yes

Internal: Yes

Vertical: Yes Horizontal: Yes

Internal: No

Vertical: Yes Fit Gendered options: Yes

Size options: 7 Gendered options: No

Size options: 15 Gendered options: Yes

Size options: 24 Gendered options: Yes

Size options: 7 Gendered options: No

Size options: 4 Gendered options: Yes

Size options: 2 Durability Fabric Weight: 30D Fabric Weight: 30D and 210D Fabric Weight: Proprietary ULA 400 ROBIC (No Denier listed) Fabric Weight: 100D and 210D Fabric Weight: 50D Fabric Weight: 210D and 100D Precipitation Resistance Durable Waterproof Resistant treatment: No

Rain Cover included:No Durable Waterproof Resistant treatment: No

Rain Cover included: No Durable Waterproof Resistant treatment: Yes

Rain Cover included: No Durable Waterproof Resistant treatment:

Rain Cover included: Durable Waterproof Resistant treatment: No

Rain Cover included: No Durable Waterproof Resistant treatment: Yes

Rain Cover included: No Organization Number of Pockets: 6 Number of Pockets: 4 Number of Pockets: 9 Number of Pockets: 5 Number of Pockets: 7 Number of Pockets: 8 Ultralight Weight: 1.88lbs (.85kg) Weight: 1.27lbs (.57kg) Weight: 2.16 lbs (.97kg) Weight: 2.63 lbs (1.19 kg) Weight: 1.98lbs (.88kg) Weight: 2.26lbs (1.02kg) Availability In Store: Yes In Store: No In Store: No In Store: Yes In Store: Yes In Store: Yes Warranty Lifetime 2 Years Lifetime Lifetime 1 Year Lifetime

Only the Zpacks Arc Blast weighs less than the Lumina in this comparison table. For those living outside of the US, cottage brand packs often aren’t an option. A widely available ultralight pack like the Lumina/Levity is a welcome addition to the ultralight community.

Product Strengths and Limitations

Strengths

Multiple sizes, volumes, and gender-specific designs

Accessible in mainstream stores for proper sizing and cost savings

Osprey lifetime warranty and excellent customer care

Light design

Dries fast

Vented, comfortable torso panels and harness.

Limitations

No hip pockets

Can not swap brain pocket for a lid

No rain cover included

Low precipitation resistance

No bottom compartment zipper

Esthetically bulky

Review Rating: Recommended

The Osprey Lumina backpack is one of the most innovative packs I’ve seen come from Osprey. They've made an excellent product that is widely available and covered by a lifetime warranty. It is on par with other packs in the ultralight category. Impressively, it's the second lightest pack of all the packs in my comparison table.

As with all Osprey packs, the Lumina is backed up by a lifetime warranty. Having used the Osprey warranty department for one of my decade-old packs, I can say this is a high-value feature.

As for comfort, I have never owned a more comfortable pack. The level of adjustment, mesh material, ventilation, and stability in the Lumina is excellent. Where I fault the Lumina is its lack of hip pockets (detachable ones would be awesome), and its fixed lid pocket (interchangeable with a flap lid would be ideal).

Where to Buy

You can buy the Osprey Lumina/Levity here:

Related Content

Our community is talking about 60L load haulers. Check out the conversation.

Review Disclosure

Updated November 7, 2019