Osprey Lumina 60 Backpack Review

Introduction
The Osprey Lumina 60 backpack (and the men’s version, the Osprey Levity 60) is a sub-2lb (907 g) pack found in most well-stocked mainstream outdoor stores. The upshot is an ultralight pack that’s accessible for fitting and testing before purchase. Osprey backs up the Lumina/Levity with its lifetime warranty. Many large outdoor retailers will help with returns to Osprey if the pack is eligible for factory replacement or repair. These benefits, when combined with the Osprey’s chops as a backpack, make it worth a look.
Features and Specifications
All specifications are for the women’s small size. Click the links for the men’s and women's size charts and specifications.
Features
- Available in multiple sizes (extra-small, small, medium, large)
- Available in two volumes in both men’s (Levity) and women’s (Lumina)-specific designs:
- Fixed top lid with zippered pocket
- Bellowed front fabric pocket
- Dual access fabric side pockets with removable ‘InsideOut’ compression cord
- Internal main compartment compression strap
- Top-lid cord-loop attachment points
- Adjustable sternum strap with integrated safety whistle
- mesh back panel
- harness system with seamless layered mesh for improved comfort and cushioning
- hipbelt system with an ergonomic closure and seamless layered mesh
Specifications
- Load range: 10-25 lbs (4.5-11 kg)
- Main Fabric: 30D Cordura® Silnylon Ripstop
- Accent and Bottom Fabric: NanoFly® 210D Nylon X 200D UHMWPE
- Volume: 3478 in / 57 L
- Dimension (h x w x d): 26.38 in X 15.75 in X 13.39 in (67 cm X 40 cm X 34 cm)
- Weight: 1.874 lbs (0.81 kg)
- Suspension: 3.5 mm “Lightwire”
Review Context
When assessing ultralight backpacks, I consider the following to be key performance features: comfort, fit, adjustability, load stability, weight, size, capacity options, any special features, functionality, organization, durability, warranty, and price point. Some of these considerations are subjective or otherwise need additional clarification. See my notes below.
Review Context Notes:
Comfort:
I have several old upper-body injuries and am picky about fit and comfort. I have calcification on my right collarbone from breaking it - this injury is often irritated or blistered by pack harnesses. I have whiplash injuries from the hips to the skull, a torn disk, other healed fractures, dislocations, and soft tissue damage. My entire spine is sensitive to backpacking, and the sport can be a catalyst for excruciating pain. I have to be cautious and adjust my pack often. Therefore, any pack I buy is highly adjustable, with a well-padded harness. If a pack is comfortable for me, it will likely work for anyone: if uncomfortable for me, it may be worth a shot anyway. For the above reasons, I have an aversion to frameless packs.
Size and Fit:
I’m petite, and my pack options are limited - I’m often stuck with whatever pack I can find that fits and isn’t heinously heavy. In my case, this has always been an Osprey women’s specific pack in extra-small or small.
The Lumina does not have an adjustable frame (torso) length (which saves ounces). I went into my local gear outfitter and tried on the size small, and it fit nicely. My body would also fit the extra-small, but this size has a smaller volume (with a slightly lower weight) and wasn’t currently in stock. I took the size small (on sale, 30% off no less).
Ultralight:
The Lumina weighs less than some of my brand-name day packs. This 30 oz (850 g) pack feels like picking up air compared to a “traditional” 60L pack. For context, the Gregory Deva 60L (about as traditional as you can get in an internal frame pack) weighs in excess of 78 oz (2211 g) in women’s size small. Of course, like most UL gear, the Lumina comes with a more delicate frame and fabric.
Why an Osprey Lumina 60L size small:
- I could try the pack on and make sure the fit and frame matched my body.
- I have had excellent experiences with Osprey’s warranty and service department.
- 60L is what I need for a winter or shoulder-season trip.*
- The Osprey Lumina is about two pounds (907 g) lighter than my Osprey Aura AG XS 50L or Osprey Ariel 65L SM.
*As a note here, I’m not a “fair-weather” backpacker. Winter gear may include (but is not limited to): snowshoes, skis, crampons, ice axes, helmets, four-season tents, sleeping bags or quilts, sleeping pads, winter parkas, winter mittens, boots, balaclavas, toques, etc. I should also point out here I’m sensitive to cold and have to be careful about avoiding hypothermia.
It is also important to note; I always pack a large down puffy (or another massive piece of insulating gear) in which to walk around camp and sleep. However, I will not be able to wear anything heavily insulated while snowshoeing or skiing, it’s too much insulation for the heat output of sweating uphill on snowshoes. Therefore, the winter parka et al. goes into the pack and gets a free ride while I attempt to avoid getting sweaty.
This winter gear is why I chose the 60 L Lumina to test. It has enough space to accommodate winter gear if needed.
Description of Field Testing
I started testing the Osprey Lumina 60L in August of 2018, and I’ve continued using it ever since. The Lumina tramps all over Canada (and the world) with me.
I took the Lumina on several shoulder-season Canadian Rockies adventures. For this review, I chose shoulder season adventures, including Fryatt Valley, Alberta; Lake O’Hara, British Columbia; and Sunset Pass, Alberta. These three trips represent my first impressions (September 2018), a “midterm exam” (June 2019), and a final assessment - winter backpacking (October 2019).
Compared to….
I compared the Lumina to three other ultralight packs available from REI and to two of my wishlist (I wish I could try it) cottage manufactured packs. There are dozens of other ultralight backpacks available, but I cannot possibly compare them all. All the packs compared are in size small, are marketed as ultralight packs, and come with similar features as the Lumina.
|Pack
|Osprey Lumina 60L
|Zpacks Arc Blast 55L
|ULA Equipment Ohm 2.0
|Osprey Eja 58
|Hyperlite Mountain Gear 3400 Windrider Pack
|Granite Gear Women's Crown2 60 Pack
|Price
|270
|325
|225
|220
|345
|199.95
|Comfort
|Adjustment: 6 points
Padding: Mesh
Ventilation: Mesh
|Adjustment: 9 points
Padding: Mesh
Ventilation: Mesh
|Adjustment: 6
Padding: Non-mesh
Ventilation: Non-mesh
|Adjustment: 6 points
Padding: Mesh
Ventilation: Mesh
|Adjustment: 4 points
Padding: Dynema/foam
Ventilation: No
|Adjustment: 6 points
Padding: foam
Ventilation: moulded foam
|Load Stability
|Horizontal: Yes
Internal: Yes
Vertical:Yes
|Horizontal: Yes
Internal: No
Vertical: Yes
|Horizontal: Yes
Internal: No
Vertical: Yes
|Horizontal: Yes
Internal: Yes
Vertical: Yes
|Horizontal: Yes
Internal: Yes
Vertical: Yes
|Horizontal: Yes
Internal: No
Vertical: Yes
|Fit
|Gendered options: Yes
Size options: 7
|Gendered options: No
Size options: 15
|Gendered options: Yes
Size options: 24
|Gendered options: Yes
Size options: 7
|Gendered options: No
Size options: 4
|Gendered options: Yes
Size options: 2
|Durability
|Fabric Weight: 30D
|Fabric Weight: 30D and 210D
|Fabric Weight: Proprietary ULA 400 ROBIC (No Denier listed)
|Fabric Weight: 100D and 210D
|Fabric Weight: 50D
|Fabric Weight: 210D and 100D
|Precipitation Resistance
|Durable Waterproof Resistant treatment: No
Rain Cover included:No
|Durable Waterproof Resistant treatment: No
Rain Cover included: No
|Durable Waterproof Resistant treatment: Yes
Rain Cover included: No
|Durable Waterproof Resistant treatment:
Rain Cover included:
|Durable Waterproof Resistant treatment: No
Rain Cover included: No
|Durable Waterproof Resistant treatment: Yes
Rain Cover included: No
|Organization
|Number of Pockets: 6
|Number of Pockets: 4
|Number of Pockets: 9
|Number of Pockets: 5
|Number of Pockets: 7
|Number of Pockets: 8
|Ultralight
|Weight: 1.88lbs (.85kg)
|Weight: 1.27lbs (.57kg)
|Weight: 2.16 lbs (.97kg)
|Weight: 2.63 lbs (1.19 kg)
|Weight: 1.98lbs (.88kg)
|Weight: 2.26lbs (1.02kg)
|Availability
|In Store: Yes
|In Store: No
|In Store: No
|In Store: Yes
|In Store: Yes
|In Store: Yes
|Warranty
|Lifetime
|2 Years
|Lifetime
|Lifetime
|1 Year
|Lifetime
Only the Zpacks Arc Blast weighs less than the Lumina in this comparison table. For those living outside of the US, cottage brand packs often aren’t an option. A widely available ultralight pack like the Lumina/Levity is a welcome addition to the ultralight community.
Product Strengths and Limitations
Strengths
- Multiple sizes, volumes, and gender-specific designs
- Accessible in mainstream stores for proper sizing and cost savings
- Osprey lifetime warranty and excellent customer care
- Light design
- Dries fast
- Vented, comfortable torso panels and harness.
Limitations
- No hip pockets
- Can not swap brain pocket for a lid
- No rain cover included
- Low precipitation resistance
- No bottom compartment zipper
- Esthetically bulky
Review Rating: Recommended
The Osprey Lumina backpack is one of the most innovative packs I’ve seen come from Osprey. They've made an excellent product that is widely available and covered by a lifetime warranty. It is on par with other packs in the ultralight category. Impressively, it's the second lightest pack of all the packs in my comparison table.
As with all Osprey packs, the Lumina is backed up by a lifetime warranty. Having used the Osprey warranty department for one of my decade-old packs, I can say this is a high-value feature.
As for comfort, I have never owned a more comfortable pack. The level of adjustment, mesh material, ventilation, and stability in the Lumina is excellent. Where I fault the Lumina is its lack of hip pockets (detachable ones would be awesome), and its fixed lid pocket (interchangeable with a flap lid would be ideal).
