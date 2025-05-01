This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Introduction

I’ve worn the same wraparound sunglasses – Smith Challis or Hookset models – for years. I stuck with them because they were durable, stable on my face (good fit), and had clear, photochromic glass optics (which I appreciated most for fly fishing). But they always came with compromises: arms that dug into the sides of my head when worn with headwear, and a heavy, bulky case I never wanted to carry.

In 1989, while climbing the heavily-glaciated Mount Olympus in Olympic National Park, I took off my glacier glasses at the summit and accidentally sat on them – snapping both hinges. I punched holes in my leather side shields, and rigged a piece of paracord to replace the arms so I could wear them on the way down. At the trailhead, I tossed them in the garbage, and never gave the idea a second thought – because my execution of armless sunglasses was a terribly rushed hack. Then, about two years ago, I discovered Ombraz armless sunglasses, and gave the idea a more serious look. This review is based on two years of field use in alpine and high desert hiking, backpacking, snowshoeing, and mountaineering activities with armless sunglasses.

I was hoping for something that worked with the realities of backcountry travel: less interference with helmets, hats, and hoods; no breakable arms or hinges; and less bulk when not in use. Ombraz promised all of that. What I didn’t expect was that they’d also become the most comfortable sunglasses I’ve ever worn.

Ultralight Context

Hardcore ultralighters who expound the virtues of Rollens and other disposables because of their low cost and low weight may not appreciate the form, function, optical performance, or price associated with premium sunglasses. If you’re going to roll with Rollens et al., that’s fine – just understand the limitations. I spend more than 1,000 hours a year wearing sunglasses in the backcountry, so I place a higher priority on comfort, durable longevity (especially lenses), and optical performance than on light weight and low cost.

Design & Technology

Frame

The Ombraz frame is manufactured from TR-90 nylon, a thermoplastic polymer widely used in performance eyewear due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to deformation under stress. The design eliminates traditional temple arms and hinges entirely, resulting in a simplified, monolithic frame architecture.

This armless configuration reduces overall bulk and significantly lowers the risk of mechanical failure. The frameless arm design eliminates pressure points caused by traditional sunglass temples, allowing for a more comfortable fit under virtually any type of headwear. Because nothing extends past the ears, they’re especially comfortable when worn with beanies, balaclavas, or helmets. The molded nose bridge distributes weight evenly and provides stable contact against the face.

Lenses

All Ombraz sunglasses are equipped with Zeiss polyamide lenses, a globally recognized supplier of premium precision optics. These lenses are well-known for their high optical clarity, impact resistance, and light weight.

The lenses offer full-spectrum UV protection (100% UVA/UVB). Polarized and non-polarized variants are available, along with different tint options.

Polarized lenses reduce glare from reflective surfaces like water and snow, optimizing them for activities such as fishing, paddling, and skiing. Non-polarized lenses are also available for users who prefer them or for specific applications where polarization may not be necessary.

Gray lenses provide neutral color rendering and are best suited for bright, consistent light (best for alpine use). Brown lenses enhance contrast and perform better in variable or diffuse lighting, making them more versatile when hiking in and out of shady areas (like forests). Yellow lenses provide the highest contrast in cloudy and flat (blizzard) conditions. Prescription lenses – including single vision and progressives – are available through Ombraz RX lab services.

Zeiss lenses used in Ombraz frames are treated with coatings that improve durability and optical performance, including impact- and scratch-resistance (commonly, a cross-linked polymer hard coat), hydrophobicity and anti-fogging (commonly, a nanomolecular fluoropolymer), and oleophobicity (commonly, fluorosilanes) to more easily clean fingerprints, sweat, and sunscreen oils.

Retention System

Instead of rigid temple arms, Ombraz sunglasses use an integrated retainer cord to secure the frames to the wearer’s head. ​The cords used in Ombraz sunglasses are made from antimicrobial Japanese nylon, specifically crafted from 100% recycled fishing nets. These cords are designed to be abrasion-resistant and fully adjustable via dual sliding tensioners.

This design enables a customizable, low-profile fit that remains secure during high-motion activities such as running, scrambling, or skiing. The strap rests flat against the back of the head and neck, eliminating interference with helmets or clothing. Because there are no hard points of contact on the sides of the head, the system avoids the localized pressure that can occur with traditional sunglasses and aftermarket retainers.

Surprisingly, very little cord tension is required to secure the glasses – they float comfortably and are secure without even feeling the cord around your head. In fact, if you feel the tension of the cord around your head, it’s likely too tight. You do not need to pull the frames into your bridge or eye sockets to keep it secure!

Case

Ombraz sunglasses ship with a soft-shell storage pouch made from 3mm-thick neoprene, which includes a built-in microfiber cleaning cloth material. The case is non-rigid and designed primarily to protect the lenses from abrasion, rather than impact. While not crush-proof, the case pairs effectively with the armless frame design and I don’t see a need to stow Ombraz armless sunglasses in a heavy, hardshell case for routine use.

Users can stow the soft case into hipbelt pockets, top lids, jacket pockets, or other confined storage areas without risk of damaging the sunglasses. In practical use, this approach offers substantial reductions in both weight and bulk compared to traditional hard-shell eyewear cases.



