Introduction

The Scottish Highlands are famous for iconic scenery, notorious history, and rich culture. The country also boasts of one-of-a-kind trekking opportunities, including The Great Outdoor Challenge (TGOC). For more than forty years, this annual event has been drawing adventurers from all over the world to design, plan, and complete their personalized Scottish adventure. The TGOC is a unique opportunity to test skills and resilience – while trekking through the Scottish backcountry! You will cross paths with interesting people, pass through quaint villages, and drink, if so inclined, some of the best whisky in the world.

Since 1980, the non-competitive TGOC has celebrated the spirit of exploration and self-reliance with chances to socialize or self-introspect. Participants, together or solo, plan their cross-country routes from the West to the East Coast crossing whatever part of the country is appealing. The trek must be completed within two weeks. I chose to depart from Oban (west coast) and end at the coastal resort and former royal burgh of Montrose (east coast). This 200-mile (315 km) on and off-trail journey, went through glens (valleys), across (streams), overpasses, and up Monros (summits), through storybook towns and wet and muddy moors.

Planning and Preparation

After registering, I read the useful resource materials provided by the fantastic TGOC staff that described the rules with route planning tips and then I started planning. It took me months to choose my exact track. After many back-and-forth and detailed tweaks, I settled on a route with a mix of wilderness, villages, and cultural sights. Balancing priorities, I considered trails, off-trail access, elevation changes, terrain, weather, and camping spots. Ultimately, I’d see a large chunk of Scotland while having a great adventure. Little did I know what was to come!

Gear Notes

Having the right kit is critical to a safe and enjoyable wilderness experience, especially when trekking through a new area infamous for its ornery weather and difficult terrain. To dial in my gear, I assessed the weather conditions, terrain details, and previous challengers’ gear.

