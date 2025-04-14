This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Introduction

This gear guide summarizes the category of three person (“3P”) tents with two doors, two vestibules and full screen houses suitable for families with young children, couples with dogs, and trekkers who travel in larger groups (but wish to do so with more creature comforts.) This is in contrast to 3P tents which may not have two doors or full screen houses but may be suitable for minimalists.

3-Person Backpacking Tents Three person ("3P") tents suitable for families with young children, couples with dogs, and trekkers who travel in larger groups (but wish to do so with more creature comforts) most often feature two doors, two vestibules and fully-screened inner tents. Ultralight versions usually weight less than 5.0 pounds (2.3 kg). See it at REI See it at Backcountry

Context: Why Buy a 3P Tent?

For small families (especially with young babies, toddlers and children), couples with pets, and people who want a pinch more elbow room when packing with friends, or when in areas likely to have days of rain or biting insects a three person tent can be a boon. Additionally, on trips where you may have more time camping in one place, a bigger tent can be worth a bit of extra weight as a place to relax out of the sun, rain, wind and insects.

Typically though, three person tents aren’t light, and are bulky. In the past few years tent manufacturers have started realizing weight and space saving is more important in a 3P tent. Kids and pets can’t help carry much of the load. If you are looking for more room, you don’t want a tent that is astronomically heavier than a 2P tent.

In this context, a 3P tent should have two doors, a screen enclosure, a pair of vestibules, plenty of room for multiple occupants to move in, out and around, and weigh around 24 oz (0.7kg), or less, per person. There are many ultralight shelters available for fast and light adventures but for packers trying to contain children or pets and avoid the worst of the elements, these shelters miss the mark.



--- End of free preview ---