Podcast Episode May 17, 2022

Episode 61 | Frameless Pack Best Practices

In this episode, Ryan and Andrew discuss how and why to use a frameless pack while backpacking.

Outline

00:00:18 – introduction, podcast overview

00:01:04 – What is a frameless pack?

00:02:05 – pack suspension vs. load carry comfort

00:04:08 – When and why would someone choose to use a frameless backpack?

00:08:18 – utilizing sleeping pads to shape and stabilize a frameless pack

00:09:51 – hybrid frameless packs / packs with external foam “sit-pad”

00:11:06 – using Hyperlight Mountain Gear pods versus stuff sacks to shape and stabilize a frameless pack

00:12:00 – training when utilizing a frameless pack

00:13:41 – more tips on packing a frameless pack: placement of soft vs. hard items; weight distribution

00:16:34 – hip belts in frameless packs

00:17:29 – Gear Recommendations; focus on Atom Packs Nanu X25, Bears Ears 50, Mountain Smith Zerk 40

00:20:46 – podcast wrap-up and conclusion

Resources