Episode 61 | Frameless Pack Best Practices
Stream Summary
In this episode, Ryan and Andrew discuss how and why to use a frameless pack while backpacking.
Outline
- 00:00:18 – introduction, podcast overview
- 00:01:04 – What is a frameless pack?
- 00:02:05 – pack suspension vs. load carry comfort
- 00:04:08 – When and why would someone choose to use a frameless backpack?
- 00:08:18 – utilizing sleeping pads to shape and stabilize a frameless pack
- 00:09:51 – hybrid frameless packs / packs with external foam “sit-pad”
- 00:11:06 – using Hyperlight Mountain Gear pods versus stuff sacks to shape and stabilize a frameless pack
- 00:12:00 – training when utilizing a frameless pack
- 00:13:41 – more tips on packing a frameless pack: placement of soft vs. hard items; weight distribution
- 00:16:34 – hip belts in frameless packs
- 00:17:29 – Gear Recommendations; focus on Atom Packs Nanu X25, Bears Ears 50, Mountain Smith Zerk 40
- 00:20:46 – podcast wrap-up and conclusion
Resources
- For more information about lightweight and ultralight backpacks, check out The Backpacks Trailhead.
- Check out a review of the Atom Packs Nanu X25 Pack written by Andrew Marshall. Purchase the Atom Packs Nanu X25 Pack here.
- The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Pods were featured in our 2021 Publisher’s Gear Guide. You can purchase the Pods here.
- Andrew Marshall Reviewed the Nunatak Gear Bears Ears 50 Backpack. Purchase the Bears Ears 50 here.
- Mountainsmith Zerk 40 Backpack
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
More Episodes
