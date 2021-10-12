Podcast Episode October 12, 2021

Episode 47 | Mark Wetherington “Reads “The Backpacking Tithe Project”

Stream

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, longtime Backpacking Light contributor Mark Wetherington reads his essay The Backpacking Tithe Project. In it, he considers the implications of intentionally focusing on frequent, short trips over long thru-hikes.

Would you like to read a written version of this podcast? Check it out here!