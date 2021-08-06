Podcast Episode August 6, 2021

Episode 43 | Ben Kilbourne Reads “Observing Transition Season”

A video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members. The video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members for free as part of their membership. Become an Unlimited Member »

You must be logged in with your Unlimited Membership account to see the video here. Login Now » Login Membership

Stream

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, author Ben Kilbourne uses the writing of Aldo Leopold to examine his motivations when exploring the backcountry. It’s a thought-provoking essay that may just have you reconsidering why you are out there.

Would you like to read the written version of this podcast? Check it out here.