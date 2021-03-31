Backpacking Light

Pack less. Be more.

Episode 036 | Salamander Song

Summary

In this episode, Backpacking Light Managing Editor Andrew Marshall reads his essay Salamander Song – a love letter to the soggy, squelchy, perpetually socked-in Great Smoky Mountains.

a watercolor painting of a salamander.

One of Andrew Marshall’s Salamander paintings inspired by his 8-day hike in Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Photo credit: Andrew Marshall

If you enjoyed this podcast and would like to see some of Andrew’s accompanying photography and paintings, make sure and check out the written version of Salamander Song, here.

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

  • Mar 31, 2021 at 9:00 am #3707097
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 036 | Salamander Song

    Backpacking Light Managing Editor Andrew Marshall’s essay Salamander Song is a love letter to the Great Smoky Mountains.

