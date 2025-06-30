This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Introduction: The Search for a Better Fit

This review represents a collaboration between Ryan Jordan (author) and Nikki Stavile (photography and product testing).

Nikki Stavile is a petite hiker – 5’3″, 105 lb, extra-small everything – and a very cold sleeper. Over nearly 300 nights in the backcountry, she’s grown accustomed to sleeping systems that almost work: oversized quilts that drape too far, sleeping bags with cold spots, and temperature ratings that don’t match her comfort reality in the field.

So when it came time to prepare for a late-season hike of the Arizona Trail, with nightly lows dipping into the low 20s, Nikki knew she needed a quilt that could do more than just “get by.” She sought a quilt that provided adequate warmth, fit her petite frame, and was produced domestically by a cottage manufacturer emphasizing warmth and fit.​

That search led her to El Coyote, a small quilt maker based in Arizona, and their one product: the El Coyote Alphalite Quilt.

Features & Specifications

The El Coyote Alphalite Quilt uses 900+ fill power untreated goose down from Allied, certified to the Responsible Down Standard. A 30% overfill is included by default to help maintain loft in damp or compressed conditions. The shell is made from calendered, downproof nylon with a DWR finish and a softer hand feel than typical ultralight fabrics. Internal mesh baffles are used throughout, with vertical baffles in the torso and horizontal baffles in the footbox. The quilt features a 1/3 taper – straight through the torso, narrowing gently below the knees – for a balance of thermal efficiency and room to move. The footbox closes with a 24-inch YKK zipper, a snap, and a shock cord drawstring. A flat-buckle pad attachment system and neck cinch complete the closure system.

Temperature Rating 0 to 40 °F comfort rating Fill Power 900+ untreated goose down (30% overfill standard) Weight (as reviewed) 21.5 oz (weight confirmed by Nikki for her extra short length, standard width, 10 °F rating custom Alphalite Quilt, and as written on the product tags) Loft ~3 inches double layer in chest zone Shell Fabric Outer fabric – 15D denier micro ripstop grid calendared nylon. Inner fabric - high density, 10 denier, nylon taffeta fabric with calendared downproof treatment and DWR. Quilt shell fabrics have been designed and manufactured exclusively for El Coyote Quilts. Footbox Zippered + drawstring closure with reinforced aperture Pad Attachment Two elastic pad straps (wide/XL options available) Custom Sizing Extra Short (66 inch) length, and Regular width (56 inches at shoulders, 41 inches at feet). As per the El Coyote website, “All length and width measurements are of the sewn but not yet filled quilt, opened fully, and laid out flat.” MSRP USD $265+ Made In Arizona, USA

From the Gear Closet to the Grand Canyon

The first test for the Alphalite came on the Arizona Trail in early October – starting at the Utah-Arizona border and ending at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. During this trek, Nikki experienced overnight low temperatures down to 22 °F (-6 °C).



