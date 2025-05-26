This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Introduction

The Nemo Equipment Dragonfly OSMO and Hornet OSMO Ultralight Backpacking tents are full-featured three-person tents in the under 1.5lb (680g) per person range that make trekking with little ones easier.

The NEMO Hornet OSMO is a semi-freestanding, three-season backpacking tent available in 1P, 2P, and 3P configurations. It is made from a poly-nylon ripstop fabric designed for improved water repellency and reduced stretch when wet. The tent features large doors and vestibules for gear storage, a volumizing ceiling strut (not included in the 3P model) that increases headroom, and volumizing guy-outs that expand interior space. Additional features include an overhead pocket for headlamp diffusion, door tie-backs, and a rectangular stuff sack for efficient packing.

The NEMO Dragonfly OSMO is a freestanding, ultralight backpacking tent constructed with PFAS-free, 100% recycled OSMO™ poly-nylon ripstop fabric, offering enhanced water repellency and reduced stretch when wet.The 2-person model features a minimum weight of 3 lb 2 oz (1.41 kg), a peak height of 41 inches (105 cm), and a floor area of 29.0 sq ft (2.7 sq m).It includes two doors with asymmetrical vestibules, DAC Featherlite® NFL poles, and a Nightlight Pocket™ for diffused lighting.The tent comes with a Divvy Cube™ stuff sack for efficient packing.

When planning an ultralight backpacking trip with toddlers, every ounce and detail matters. For families stepping into this adventure, shelter performance becomes a crucial factor—not just for comfort but for safety and peace of mind. This review is dedicated to those seeking the perfect balance between technical gear specs and real-world family-specific needs.

“Children deserve to grow and learn in a place and alongside a force that is as wild and alive as they are.” – Nicolette Sowder

Having spent countless nights in various shelters, I’ve learned that when backpacking with a toddler, the shelter choice is about more than just weight savings—it’s about durability, space, and versatility. As an ultralight backpacker, my initial instinct was to count every gram. But when you’re carrying a toddler (or more), your shelter needs to shift dramatically.

A full-featured, double-wall tent, though heavier than minimalist options, offers the stability, space, and weather resistance that are crucial when you’re not just hiking with gear, but also managing a small child’s sleep and safety needs. A tent that doubles as a portable crib—what I think of as a ‘pack-and-play’—becomes a key factor in my decision-making process. While ultralight shelters prioritize weight, a family tent needs to provide more than just basic protection; it needs to withstand the chaos of toddler life and offer the comfort and durability that will keep everyone safe and well-rested through a night outdoors.

Planning for toddlers and children on backpacking trips requires extra considerations, particularly when it comes to shelter. My experience planning trips includes not only lightweight solo adventures but also navigating the intricacies of backpacking with toddlers—where weight, livability, and ease of setup take on a whole new level of importance.

How This Review Is Framed:

To help families make informed decisions, I’ve structured my observations around these key variables:

1. Weight vs. Livability: How does the shelter balance being lightweight with providing enough space for active toddlers and gear?

2. Ease of Setup: How quickly can the tent be pitched, especially when dealing with unpredictable toddler moods?

3. Weather Resistance: How does the shelter perform under rain, wind, or sudden weather changes often experienced in family outings?

4. Durability and Safety: Is the tent rugged enough for toddler wear-and-tear while remaining safe for little ones?

When selecting a shelter for my family, I need to account for several factors. I have allergies to biting insects, so a full screen house is essential. Traveling in remote areas of Northern Canada often means facing torrential downpours and mid-summer snowstorms, making double-wall shelters preferable for climate and condensation control. Additionally, my partner is over six feet tall (184 cm), so the shelter must be long and tall enough for him to lie comfortably without kicking the ends and to sit up without discomfort. Our third family member, though small, comes with an unexpectedly large amount of gear (diapers, for instance), necessitating ample floor space. Lastly, since only two of us can carry gear, weight is a crucial consideration.



