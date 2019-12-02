Nemo Airpin Stake Review

Backpacking Light

Introduction

NEMO Airpins are ultralight aluminum stakes designed with notches that function as a three-point locking system. This review is not comprehensive – but I did measure the holding power of the stake and share my experience with it in a limited number of backcountry environments.

NEMO markets the self-locking design of these stakes as a means of eliminating the need to use knots or other tensioners for guy-lines. A locking system built into a stake is somewhat innovative, and in theory, provides several practical benefits to ultralight hikers.

NEMO Airpins retail for $9.95 for a set of two or $18.95 for a set of four.

xpgxjznqaqvafaj37jpm 1768x1496

Photo: NEMO Equipment.

Category Overview

Tent stakes are a surprisingly complex category of backpacking gear. Will Rietveld’s tent stake overview provides an exhaustive analysis of several models, their holding power, and other technical details. I used Will’s method (detailed below) to determine the Airpin’s holding power.

The most common designs of tent stakes are nail, y-stake, v-stake, tubular, and shepherd hook. Examples of this, in respective order, are the Vargo Titanium Nail Peg, MSR Groundhog (and the lighter Groundhog Mini), Vargo Titanium Ascent, MSR Carbon Core, and REI Co-op Aluminum Hook (as well as lighter designs made of titanium).

Features and Specifications

Features

  • Self-locking design
  • Tapered shaft
  • Lanyard hole

Specifications

  • Weight: 0.35 oz (10 g)
  • Total length: 6 in (15.24 cm)
  • Effective length: 4.5 in (11.43 cm)
  • Material: Aircraft-grade 7075 aluminum

Performance Notes

NEMO Airpin 1

I used the NEMO Airpins in a variety of campsites and conditions: designated backcountry campsites in Glacier National Park with compacted soils, grassy campsites in subalpine forests in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, and rocky campsites at treeline in the Bitterroot National Forest. I used these takes to secure the guy-lines for my Six Moon Designs Lunar Solo shelter, MSR Hubba NX tent, and MSR E-Wing (now discontinued) tarp in a variety of weather conditions. The guy-lines on each shelter were Kelty Triptease, a 1.5 mm nylon cord with a Dyneema core. I secured the guylines to the webbing with a bowline knot.

Holding Power and Insertion

These stakes were easy to insert into all of the ground types I encountered, including rocky soil. There were instances where I needed a stone to pound the Airpins into the rockiest sections of ground, but I found that this threshold was reached later than with other stake designs I’ve used (specifically MSR Groundhogs). In most circumstances, a firm push was all I needed to drive the stake into the ground to its full effective length. Slightly more than 1.5 inches (3.81 cm) of the Airpins must be left above ground to facilitate wrapping the cord through the self-locking notches.

IMG 0401

A NEMO Airpin in action.

I used Will Rietveld’s stake holding-power test (described here) to determine holding power for the NEMO Airpins. Here’s a summary of the test:

  • I uniformly inserted the stakes at a 45-degree angle and pulled them out at a 45-degree angle.
  • I used a 110 lb (50 kg) digital fish scale to measure stake holding-power.
  • I chose two contrasting ground conditions to test the stakes: a) moist sod, and b) a dry, compacted forest campsite. In each case, all the tests were performed within a 100 ft² (30 m²) area to keep ground conditions as uniform as possible.
  • I drove each stake until the attached 1.5 mm cord was pinned to the ground.
  • I attached the digital fish scale to a loop at the stake’s head.
  • I pulled the stake out of the ground at a 45-degree angle by applying a steadily increasing force.
  • In each test, I noted the highest reading on the scale before the stake came out of the ground.
  • I repeated each test six times.

The holding power of these stakes was 36 in moist sod and 28 at a compacted forest campsite. This result was the second-lowest of any stake in our data set (see Will’s original article for more comparisons and some context for this performance score).

I believe that the relatively short effective length of the Airpin contributed to its low holding power. It is likely that its nail-like design also contributed to this lack of holding power.

kakj7xd5r9kxrj8ndupm 1768x1496

Photo: NEMO Equipment

Self-locking Notch

The self-locking notch was easy to use, and dots indicate in which order to wrap the cord (one dot for the first, two dots for the second, three dots for the third). The process is intuitive and the instructions clear. While this feature was novel, I did not find that it greatly aided in the tensioning process. It was ideal for securing guy-lines when tension wasn’t paramount, but the fact that the guy-line had to be removed each time a line needed re-tensioning was a bit frustrating. Whereas with a LineLoc device or a simple taut-line hitch, you can dial in the tension more easily and without having to start from scratch.

I used the NEMO Airpins in windy conditions, rainy conditions, and rainy and windy conditions, and they effectively held the tension on my various shelters. However, and as with any stake, once the fabric of the shelter begins to sag, this impacts the tension. Having to remove the guy-line from the Airpin to re-tension was not a big deal in the conditions I experienced, and with the shelters I was using. But I could see this being an issue in a major thunderstorm, as re-tensioning with the Airpin reduces the structural integrity of the rest of the shelter. This scenario was theoretical in my testing, but is worth noting. With LineLocs and taut-line hitches, the tension can be increased without having to remove the guy-line completely from the stake.

Compared To…

The self-locking notch is an innovation that, to the best of my knowledge, is only found on the NEMO Airpin. This unique feature makes a direct comparison to other tent stakes a bit difficult. So we decided to compare the Airpins a select group of stakes from Wills original article: the lightest (HMG Shepherd Hooks), the best holding power (MSR Groundhogs), and one with a similar nail-like design (Vargo Titanium Nail Pegs) Holding power data for the compared stakes is drawn from Will’s article.

StakeNEMO AirpinsHMG Titanium Shepherd HooksMSR GroundhogsVargo Titanium Nail Pegs
Length6 in (15 cm)6.5 in (17 cm)7.5 in ( 19 cm)6 in (15 cm)
Weight0.35 oz (10 g).3 oz (9 g).5 oz (14 g).6 oz (17 g)
Material7075 aluminumtitaniumEaston aluminumtitanium
Holding Power (moist sod)36 lbs31 lbs64 lbs40 lbs
Holding Power (Compacted Forest Campsite)28 lbs24 lbs63 lbs32 lbs
MSRP$18.95 (4)$15.00 (4)$2.95 (1)$4.50 (1)

Examination of this table reveals the NEMO Airpin is neither the best or worst in any category (except for price – they are the most expensive stakes in our table).  While they are relatively light, Airpins also have relatively low holding power (as described earlier). Given this, your opinion of how the Airpins stack up against other stakes is likely to hinge on how convenient you find their unique locking system.

Commentary

NEMO 2

NEMO Airpins kept my shelters secure in mild-to-moderate weather. The locking system was intuitive but frustrating when conditions necessitated re-tensioning.

Overall, I found these stakes to be useful and to serve their intended purpose adequately. I will continue to use them in three-season conditions with my shelters. Although I do have reservations about their performance and stability in severe weather conditions, I am impressed enough to give them the benefit of the doubt for now.

The Nemo Airpin’s chief strength is its lightweight design and easy insertion – more so, in my opinion, than the self-locking notch. The self-locking notches, while functional, seemed to be a bit of a “solution in search of a problem,” since LineLocs add almost negligible weight to guy-lines, and knots add nothing.

Airpins could be helpful with shelters and tarps that don’t come with LineLocs on their guy-lines. They are also useful for quickly securing guylines if a tautline knot is already tied on the guyline. Backpackers who like to quickly secure guy-lines might find Airpins useful in most conditions. For those already using LineLocs, taut-line hitches, or shelters where guy-lines are not crucial would likely not get much value by adding NEMO Airpins to their kit.

Product Strengths and Limitations

Strengths

  • Lightweight
  • Easy to insert and remove
  • Allows for quick securing of guy-lines with ability to hold initial tension

Limitations

  • Low holding power
  • Limited effective length
  • Self-locking notches not well-suited for fine-tuning when compared to other options

Where to Buy

  • You can buy NEMO Airpins at REI.

Comments

    Mark Wetherington
    BPL Member

    @markweth

    Companion forum thread to: Nemo Airpin Stake Review

    NEMO Airpins are ultralight aluminum tent stakes designed with notches that function as a three-point locking system.

    Dec 2, 2019 at 5:52 am #3621159

    Rex Sanders
    BPL Member

    @rex

    Locale: Central California Coast

    In brief – these stakes are too short to work well. Maybe Nemo should make a 9 inch version. And the self-locking notches seem much closer to gimmick than useful for lightweight backpackers.

    Thanks for testing using Will’s methods so we can compare.

    — Rex

    Dec 2, 2019 at 6:01 am #3621160

    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    Yep, this is essentially a 4.5-inch long stake. We know from winter camping in soft snow that a long and skinny stake like a trekking pole will always outperform a short fat deadman buried in shallow snow.

    Here we’ve got a skinny stake that can’t go very deep…

    Good first try Nemo but make it at least 8 inches in length.

    I do like the *idea* of notches for no-knot tying, but there are ways to implement this that would be easier to adjust … oh wait – LineLocs!

    Dec 2, 2019 at 8:26 am #3621167

    Roger Caffin
    Moderator

    @rcaffin

    Locale: Wollemi & Kosciusko NPs, Europe

    The phrase ‘expensively stupid light’ comes to mind.

    I much prefer ClamCleats CL266 over LineLocs for my guy ropes, as they seem to be a lot more reliable.

    Cheers

    Dec 2, 2019 at 1:36 pm #3621175

    matthew k
    Moderator

    @matthewkphx

    Those look a lot like Dutch’s stakes, which he’s been making for a few years. His are 6” long. I’ve never tried them… I’ll stick with my Groundhogs and occasionally hollow Eastons.

    Dec 2, 2019 at 8:31 pm #3621231

    Roger Caffin
    Moderator

    @rcaffin

    Locale: Wollemi & Kosciusko NPs, Europe

    Notched stakes (Nemo or Dutch) in a storm – a very good way to get into a disaster imho.

    Cheers

    Dec 3, 2019 at 1:59 am #3621269

    Brian W
    BPL Member

    @empedocles

    I’ll stick with my MSR Groundhogs.  They’re not the lightest, but they work well.  And I can pound them into the desert ground with a rock and not worry about them.

    Dec 3, 2019 at 8:09 am #3621291

    SIMULACRA
    BPL Member

    @simulacra

    Locale: PNW

    Mathew beat me to it. Was going to say they look like Dutchware gear. In all the conditions I’ve been in, save for a couple, the Lawson UL 6.5″ 7g has always been good to me. 9 times out of 10 I’m above treeline in lots of wind. Forest duff can sometimes be problematic. Everybody seems to have their favorite stake though. Different conditions, etc.

    edit: I literally had to look up ClamCleat as I’ve never heard of that before. And realized that’s the same type line locking system I use. Never knew the name.

     

    • This reply was modified 2 weeks, 1 day ago by  SIMULACRA.
    Dec 3, 2019 at 7:35 pm #3621355

    Rene Ravenel
    BPL Member

    @autox

    I noticed Mark mentioned he thought these went in easier than anything else, and that these are the first stake I’ve seen w/ a full length taper.

    Consider that the best holding power is a Y-stake with the flat side towards the tent.  Maybe a further optimization might be a Y or T stake with a continuous taper.  You need the most grip on the dirt at the top where it’s loosest.

    In other news, I just found this article pointing out that 7″ aluminum gutter nails are a viable option.  At a claimed 0.4oz and a little over $1/ea, they seem like a great budget option.  One product listed a diameter of 5/16″.  No idea what the alloy or strength/stiffness is.  Some products look like the edge of the head could put a bit of wear on the guy line pending angles.

     

    Dec 3, 2019 at 8:34 pm #3621366

    Roger Caffin
    Moderator

    @rcaffin

    Locale: Wollemi & Kosciusko NPs, Europe

    The cheapest tent pegs I ever got came from a bit of discarded fencing wire I found in France one time. (I had lost my bag of pegs – don’t ask.) I bent the wire until it broke into a number of bits all over 200 mm (8″) long, rounded the ends off on a rock and put hooks on one end. They worked just as well as any Ti peg.
    Total cost: $0

    Cheers

    Dec 4, 2019 at 11:36 pm #3621558

    Paul Magnanti
    BPL Member

    @paulmags

    Locale: Colorado Plateau

    In other news, I just found this article pointing out that 7″ aluminum gutter nails are a viable option.  At a claimed 0.4oz and a little over $1/ea, they seem like a great budget option.

    Author here. Yep, a great budget item. Being a hardware store item, the prices and weights will vary. I’ve seen them under a buck here in town for example.  Call it +/- on the weight and price.

    Add some equally inexpensive and effective bank line to make a loop, and you have an effective, inexpensive, and light solution.

    I tend to use MSR mini-groundhogs as my personal go-to stake, but I’ve used the gutter nails many times over years esp when loaning out gear or rigging up a tarp.

     

    Dec 5, 2019 at 12:16 am #3621563

    James Marco
    BPL Member

    @jamesdmarco

    Locale: Finger Lakes

    Paul, I agree on the Gutter Spikes. But, 5 shepherd’s Hooks for an ounce is very hard to beat.

    Dec 5, 2019 at 5:11 am #3621603

    Paul Magnanti
    BPL Member

    @paulmags

    Locale: Colorado Plateau

    I find shepherd hooks to be ineffective for most of my backpacking and gave up on them many years ago. YMMV.

    Dec 5, 2019 at 6:40 am #3621608

    Roger Caffin
    Moderator

    @rcaffin

    Locale: Wollemi & Kosciusko NPs, Europe

    @paul
    That may reflect the sort of soil you camp on?

    Cheers

    Dec 5, 2019 at 2:20 pm #3621622

    Erica R
    BPL Member

    @erica_rcharter-net

    I’ve never had a problem with the titanium shepherds hooks. Surprisingly, even in sand. I like that they are so thin they can fit between buried rocks on hard ground. You can pound them with a rock if necessary.

    i wouldn’t try them on snow.

    Dec 5, 2019 at 4:12 pm #3621629

    Paul Magnanti
    BPL Member

    @paulmags

    Locale: Colorado Plateau

    I think Will R said it best about hooks:

    However, they are harder to insert and cannot be pounded in very easily. Their holding power is significantly increased by placing a rock on top of the stake and guyline.”

    When I thru-hiked major trails and more concerned about the Lightest. Gear. Possible. rather than effective system overall. I used to use the hooks. But I find they are often one-trick ponies best for more well-used areas. And, yes, I had to stack rocks.   Oddly enough, my overall base pack weight is lower than when I thru-hiked the major trails even if heavier stakes. ;)

    Going back to Will R, and the recent update,  I find this take on the mini-ground hogs fit my overall backpacking in off-the-beaten-path areas with mixed terrain. (I am typing 40 minutes from mountains at 12k+ feet, the high desert is literally out my front door, and I often camp near riparian areas):

    2019 Update: The Best Stake for the Weight

    • As of November 2019, it’s still the MSR Groundhog Mini. Y-channel = strong holding power, aluminum = light, and Y-channel = durable (resists bending).

     

    Dec 5, 2019 at 8:28 pm #3621667

    Roger Caffin
    Moderator

    @rcaffin

    Locale: Wollemi & Kosciusko NPs, Europe

    Flip side: I have bags of Y-section stakes which have been sent to me for various reasons. But I still BUY Ti wire stakes at my own expense, and that’s what I use in the field. That tells me something about how useful and effective both sorts are for me.

    Cheers

    Dec 6, 2019 at 4:58 am #3621729

    James Marco
    BPL Member

    @jamesdmarco

    Locale: Finger Lakes

    Same here, Roger. Even double staking one corner leaves them about 0.4oz for a strong guyline. I have had a tarp rip before the stakes pulled out. I guess it depends on the terrain.

    Dec 6, 2019 at 6:17 am #3621732

    Roger Caffin
    Moderator

    @rcaffin

    Locale: Wollemi & Kosciusko NPs, Europe

    I can only go on my own experiences.
    Some of our country is ‘rocky’ – a crumbly sort of mudstone. I can hammer a Ti wire into that stuff with a rock (except that the rock usually broke along the way), but I have zero chance of getting Y-stake to go in at all. And the cheaper Y-stakes with sharp corners – shudder.
    On the other hand, in alpine grasslands, the vegetation makes a sufficiently tangled mass below the surface of the soil that Ti wires hold wonderfully.
    Sand, on river banks, is different. There, I just collect some dead sticks and shove them in. Rocks on top maybe.

    Now, how well they would go in deep Sierra duff, I do not know. That could be a problem, but I doubt that short Y-stakes would be much better. Long ones – sure.

    Commercially, Ti wires seem to be >$4 each, while packs of Al Y-stakes from ebay are often the same price for a pack of 6 or 10. That probably counts for some differences.

    I am biased. YMMV

    Cheers

