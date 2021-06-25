Episode 41 | Matt Mason: Bikepacking and Public Lands, Part II
Summary
In today’s podcast, we are joined once again by Matt Mason for part two of our ongoing bikepacking conversation. This conversation digs a little more deeply into the nuances and logistical questions of bikepacking.
Also in this episode: an app that helps you determine how much fuel is left in fuel canisters, a windscreen to improve the efficiency of your stove, the new Backpacking Light website, and more.
- The website has officially launched!
- Ryan’s been playing with canister stove windscreens, particularly the Flat Cat Gear Ocelot Windscreen
- storing gear – what can you leave in a storage unit?
- Andrew is about to experiment with the FuelMizer ap
- Nunatak Gear Bears Ears 50 update
- Ryan’s unconventional bear canister storage solution
- resupply, packing, and logistics for long bikepacking trips
- wearing a backpack while bikepacking
- Matt’s logistical challenges carrying his bike across the Grand Canyon
- trailers
- multi-sport expedition-style bikepacking trips
- the joys of bike pushing
- Leave No Trace principles for bikepacking
- hikers becoming bikepackers vs. bikepackers becoming hikers
- the differences between bikepacking and backpacking the Colorado Trail
- Bikes in wilderness
- The Monumental Loop
- right-of-way issues, earbuds, and paying attention on trail
- aging and nervous system sensitivity
- finding harmony on multi-use trails
- biking in the heat
- water strategies on a bike
- Monumental Loop on Instagram
- The Tahoe Twirl
- trip tempos
- the joy of road sections
- single speed validation
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
- Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
