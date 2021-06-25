Podcast Episode June 25, 2021

Episode 41 | Matt Mason: Bikepacking and Public Lands, Part II

Summary

In today’s podcast, we are joined once again by Matt Mason for part two of our ongoing bikepacking conversation. This conversation digs a little more deeply into the nuances and logistical questions of bikepacking.

Also in this episode: an app that helps you determine how much fuel is left in fuel canisters, a windscreen to improve the efficiency of your stove, the new Backpacking Light website, and more.

Outline

The website has officially launched!

Ryan’s been playing with canister stove windscreens, particularly the Flat Cat Gear Ocelot Windscreen

storing gear – what can you leave in a storage unit?

Andrew is about to experiment with the FuelMizer ap

Nunatak Gear Bears Ears 50 update

Ryan’s unconventional bear canister storage solution

resupply, packing, and logistics for long bikepacking trips

wearing a backpack while bikepacking

Matt’s logistical challenges carrying his bike across the Grand Canyon

trailers

multi-sport expedition-style bikepacking trips

the joys of bike pushing

Leave No Trace principles for bikepacking

hikers becoming bikepackers vs. bikepackers becoming hikers

the differences between bikepacking and backpacking the Colorado Trail

Bikes in wilderness

The Monumental Loop

right-of-way issues, earbuds, and paying attention on trail

aging and nervous system sensitivity

finding harmony on multi-use trails

biking in the heat

water strategies on a bike

Monumental Loop on Instagram

The Tahoe Twirl

trip tempos

the joy of road sections

single speed validation

