Discovery, research, and smart shopping: see the new Gear Shop.


You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 41 | Matt Mason: Bikepacking and Public Lands, Part II
Podcast Episode June 25, 2021

Episode 41 | Matt Mason: Bikepacking and Public Lands, Part II

A video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members.
  • The video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members for free as part of their membership. Become an Unlimited Member »
  • You must be logged in with your Unlimited Membership account to see the video here. Login Now »
Login Membership

Stream

Summary

In today’s podcast, we are joined once again by Matt Mason for part two of our ongoing bikepacking conversation. This conversation digs a little more deeply into the nuances and logistical questions of bikepacking.

a bicycle and tent perched above a sunset
Bikepacking above Lake Tahoe

Also in this episode: an app that helps you determine how much fuel is left in fuel canisters, a windscreen to improve the efficiency of your stove, the new Backpacking Light website, and more.

Outline

  • The website has officially launched!
  • Ryan’s been playing with canister stove windscreens, particularly the Flat Cat Gear Ocelot Windscreen
  • storing gear – what can you leave in a storage unit?
  • Andrew is about to experiment with the FuelMizer ap
  • Nunatak Gear Bears Ears 50 update
  • Ryan’s unconventional bear canister storage solution
  • resupply, packing, and logistics for long bikepacking trips
  • wearing a backpack while bikepacking
  • Matt’s logistical challenges carrying his bike across the Grand Canyon
  • trailers
  • multi-sport expedition-style bikepacking trips
  • the joys of bike pushing
  • Leave No Trace principles for bikepacking
  • hikers becoming bikepackers vs. bikepackers becoming hikers
  • the differences between bikepacking and backpacking the Colorado Trail
  • Bikes in wilderness
  • The Monumental Loop
  • right-of-way issues, earbuds, and paying attention on trail
  • aging and nervous system sensitivity
  • finding harmony on multi-use trails
  • biking in the heat
  • water strategies on a bike
  • Monumental Loop on Instagram
  • The Tahoe Twirl
  • trip tempos
  • the joy of road sections
  • single speed validation

Transcript


About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Subscribe

More Episodes

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

Disclosure

  • Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Subscribe

Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what’s new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.
Loading...