Episode 38 | Skills Short: Tenkara Fishing

In this Skills Short episode, Ryan and Andrew talk about the essential skills and gear needed to take up the sport of tenkara-style fly fishing.
- Andrew’s problem with fishing
- The difference between tenkara and western-style fly fishing (it’s one of simplicity)
- What you need and where you can get it
- Tenkara USA
- Tenkara Rod Company
- How do you get fish to the shore?
- Skills and connection with task
- Flies, lines, and how they differ in tenkara
- Strike indicators – what are they, and do you need them?
- Split shot – what is it, and do you need it?
- Connecting it all together with some accessories
- To net or not to net?
- Skills for beginners
- Skills to take you to the next level
- Tenkara by Daniel Galhardro
- Simple Fly Fishing: Techniques for Tenkara and Rod & Reel by Yvon Chouinard, Mauro Mazzo, and Craig Mathews
