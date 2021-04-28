Backpacking Light

Episode 38 | Skills Short: Tenkara Fishing

by on Podcasts, Skills & Techniques

In this Skills Short episode, Ryan and Andrew talk about the essential skills and gear needed to take up the sport of tenkara-style fly fishing.

  • Andrew’s problem with fishing
  • The difference between tenkara and western-style fly fishing (it’s one of simplicity)
  • What you need and where you can get it
  • Tenkara USA
  • Tenkara Rod Company
  • How do you get fish to the shore?
  • Skills and connection with task
  • Flies, lines, and how they differ in tenkara
  • Strike indicators – what are they, and do you need them?
  • Split shot – what is it, and do you need it?
  • Connecting it all together with some accessories
  • To net or not to net?
  • Skills for beginners
  • Skills to take you to the next level
  • Tenkara by Daniel Galhardro
  • Simple Fly Fishing: Techniques for Tenkara and Rod & Reel by Yvon Chouinard, Mauro Mazzo, and Craig Mathews

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

