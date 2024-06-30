Learn state of the art best practices for water treatment safety and backcountry hygiene in this comprehensive online course. In Water Treatment and Backpacking Hygiene, you’ll learn the science behind various water treatment methods, how and when to use them, water treatment best practices, and information about health and hygiene on the trail and in camp. Targeted primarily to multi-day backpackers, expedition runners, long-distance hikers, institutional education students, working field professionals, and thru-hikers to ensure your safety and success in the wilderness. In this course, we also offer expert guidance on selecting appropriate water treatment systems, hygiene supplies, and more.