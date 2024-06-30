This guide provides a list of resources for gear and supplies related to water treatment and backpacking hygiene. This serves as our companion resources guide for our online course Water Treatment and Backpacking Hygiene, a 6-hour online course.
Water Treatment Supplies
Chemical Treatment:
A cult favorite in the ultralight community for its ease of use, pre-mix stability, efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and protozoan cysts, and its ability to impart better flavor and odor to bad water sources. Can be repackaged if using opaque PE dropper bottles.
Lightest possible treatment method: effective against bacteria, protozoa (such as giardia and cryptosporidia), viruses; 1 tablet per liter of water, treatment time 30 min to 4 hours; meets USEPA purification guidelines; active ingredient is chlorine dioxide; each tablet individually wrapped and sealed; shelf life: 5 yrs. from date of manufacture.
Inline (“Squeeze”) Filters:
A light and affordable option - use as a squeeze filter or inline with a bladder or gravity system. Modular system includes an option for activated carbon post-filtration.
The Activated Carbon module is made up of mixture of activated carbon and ion-exchange microbeads. Activated carbon adsorbs chemicals and heavy metals, and improves the taste and color of the contaminated water. The ion-exchange microbeads are an organic polymer substrate. These beads are porous, providing a large surface area for removing pollution, poisonous, and heavy metal iron from the water. The ion-exchange replaces these negative ions with innocuous ions, such as sodium and potassium. Additionally, this combination will remove unhealthy organic compounds such as chlorine, pesticides, herbicides, petroleum products, and cyanotoxins.
The most common squeeze filter used by the long-distance hiking community. Good longevity, relatively fast flow rate, can be backflushed, attaches to a smartwater bottle.
Gravity Filters:
Rapid filtration rate - up to 1.75 liters a minute with no pumping; one of the easiest and fastest ways to get filtered water in the backcountry. Two different sizes - 6 L & 4 L. Ideal for couples, groups, basecamp, and lazy solo hikers!
Turn virtually any water bottle and squeeze filter into an ultralight gravity filtration system with this 0.3 ounce accessory.
Ultraviolet Light:
Purified water in 60 to 90 seconds: Internal 2200 mAh li-ion polymer battery can be recharged from any USB power source (cable included); Ultraviolet (UV-C) light rays safely purify clear water by destroying 99.99% of protozoa (including Giardia and Cryptosporidia), bacteria and viruses. To purify your water, click a button and gently agitate the water; purifies 16 fl.oz. (0.5L) of water (cold or warm) in less than a minute or treat 32 fl. oz. (1L) in 90 seconds. Watertight seals keep water away from the electronics.
Water Storage & Hydration Supplies
Water Bottles:
Available in 28mm and 42mm threads, tailor the thread size to your squeeze filter solution.
Thin-walled Tritan plastic than what you'll find in Nalgenes and other (heavier) water bottles. At 35mm, the opening is still small enough for easy glugging, but much easier to fill in lakes and stillwaters than narrow-mouthed 28mm bottles. Light - 3.2 oz. The 20-ounce capacity is perfect for shoulder strap or hip belt use or easy retrieval from backpack side pockets.
The de facto standard for ultralight water bottles. 28mm cap size is compatible with Sawyer, Platypus, and Hydroblu squeeze filters.
There are a lot of water bottle sleeves on the market, but this one has a clean, simple aesthetic. Bottles are easy to retrieve and put away. Shock cord keeps them in place if you're scrambling. Clips fit most shoulder straps and daisy chains.
Health & Hygiene Supplies
Sanitation & Cleaning:
The ultralight soap option. Use only what you need, no mess no fuss. For personal hygiene, dishwashing, and more. Plant-based ingredients.
Repackage soaps, condiments, insect repellent, Aquamira, sunscreen, and more to reduce the bulk and weight of your essentials.
Use to repackage insect repellent and hand sanitizer.
Large enough for a full body wipe (12-inch square), gentle ingredients. Dries fast so stores "ultralight" in your waste bag.
Finally - the ultralight towel perfected. A hand/face-sized towel that absorbs 2.3X its weight in water. Weighs only 0.5 oz. Remarkable function for a durable, sustainable towel option.
No mess, no fuss, virtually no weight. Take only what you need for any trip. The perfect solution for the gram-counting ultralighter. Multiple flavors. Good taste!
Toilet:
One of the most popular trowels on the market, now with an updated design with more aggressive sawing edges for side-to-side digging. Very effective root-cutting notches. Reversible, so you can use the narrow end for particularly stubborn soils.
Printed ultralight pouches for first aid, repair, poop kits, and more!
Light, simple, cheap, and effective. Fits any 28mm bottle.
A life-changing way to improve your butt hygiene and minimize TP waste on the trail.
Reusable, light, odor-resistant bags. We recommend these for food garbage and food waste, and packing out your toilet paper.
The pStyle is a lightweight personal urination device (PUD). Its rigid plastic design makes it easy to use while fully clothed and has the added benefit of working as a wipe, reducing the need for t.p. It's reusable and a snap to clean. It's BPA and phthalate-free.
The original pee cloth - make this LNT-friendly option a staple if you're a female hiker.
