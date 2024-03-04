This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Introduction

The Superior Wilderness Designs (SWD) Rugged Long Haul is a 35 to 50 L internal frame pack weighing around two pounds and made with Ultra and EPX fabrics.

The pack can be ordered with a sewn hipbelt or with a floating one. The latter option is of particular interest to me as the father of a teenager. Not only because one can change hipbelts, but more importantly, SWD built four inches (10 cm) of torso adjustability into their floating hipbelts across all their pack lines (except the Movement models). Adjustable torso packs are appealing when shopping for backpacks for tweens and teens so the pack can continually adjusted while they grow. The Long Haul and Wolverine lines of packs by Superior Wilderness Designs achieve those four inches of torso adjustability while weighing about two pounds (907 g), making these packs a viable option for those trying to reduce the carry load for the young ones.

Features & Specifications

Volume: 40 L or 50 L options (main packbag), pockets add about 10 L

Fabrics: Ultra 400X (main packbag), Venom Mesh (pad sleeve)

Weight: 30 to 33 oz (850 to 940 g)

MSRP: $300 to $355

Options: Ultra 400X or EPX200 accents available, torso size, hipbelt sizes, sewn or hanging hipbelt, hipbelt pockets (zippered or zipperless)

Hanging hipbelt option allows for 4 inches (10 cm) of torso adjustability

Forward pull hipbelt

Internal frame: two 7075 aluminum stays

Externally removable back pad that can be used as a seat pad

26 grosgrain loops to attach straps

Load lifters

Comfort rated to 40 pounds

--- End of free preview ---