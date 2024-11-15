Introduction

Each year, our staff selects their favorite backcountry gear from the past 12 months, and we look forward to you sharing your favorite gear of the year as well in the forum comments below!



Our Staff

This year’s staff picks contributors include our authors, educators, researchers, and operations staff:

Sarah Bennett

Bailey Bremner

Bill Budney

Roger Caffin

Jeff de Graffenried

Chase Jordan

Ryan Jordan

Stephanie Jordan

Matthew King

James Montavon

Sarah Ortiz

Jeffrey Podmayer

Drew Smith

Anna Swarts

Emyelene VanderVelden

Iago Vazquez

Mark Wetherington

Ronni Wilder

John Zombro

Shelters and Sleep Systems

Warbonnet Outdoors Blackbird Hammock The Warbonnet Outdoors Original Blackbird features a unique dual-layer design that accommodates an integrated underquilt while offering versatile storage options with its built-in shelf. This design enhances insulation and organization for hikers and backpackers seeking efficiency in lightweight backcountry setups. WEIGHT: 21.75 ounces (617g) See it at Warbonnet Outdoors

Ronni Wilde’s article on gear for aging backpackers made the case for spending some weight on a bigger and better sleeping pad. An alternative strategy is to spend that weight on a hammock. I had a minimalist Hennessy Hammock for years, but was never really satisfied with it. The Warbonnet Outdoors Blackbird Hammock is just a few ounces heavier, but provides a much better sleeping space. In particular, the geometry of the Warbonnet makes for a flatter lay and better accessibility to night-time essentials (water, electronics, extra layers). Wrapping oneself in a down cocoon (underquilt below, top quilt above) creates a delightful sleeping experience. No pressure at all on aging hips and shoulders. The weight penalty (around 3 lbs for hammocking vs sub-2 lbs for tenting or tarping) is too great for me to consider hammocks for long hikes where I am covering 20+ miles per day. But the Warbonnet is now the foundation of my sleep system for shorter trips. – Drew Smith

The Durston X-Mid Pro 1 is a new addition to my kit this year. Once I figured out how to pitch it, which didn’t take long, it has been perfect for my solo treks. It is very enjoyable to use this piece of gear! – Jeff de Graffenried

As I am aging, getting adequate sleep has become very important to me both on and off trail. Two years ago, I purchased the Exped Ultra 5R MW sleep pad, and it has been a great addition to my sleep arsenal. Although it’s a pound heavier than the ultralight pad I had previously been using, the extra comfort, warmth and space this pad affords me is well worth the extra weight to me. I am a restless side sleeper who flips from side to side frequently, and my hips don’t get as sore during the night with this pad. It is also much quieter than my previous pad; I don’t feel like I’m waking up those camping nearby every time I roll over. – Ronni Wilde

Nemo Coda Down Mummy Sleeping Bag The NEMO Down Mummy Sleeping Bag utilizes a lightweight down fill with a water-resistant shell to provide superior insulation and moisture management. Its tapered design minimizes weight while maximizing heat retention, making it ideal for backpackers and backcountry travelers prioritizing warmth and packability. WEIGHT: 25 ounces (708 g) See it at NEMO

I know this is not the lightest item, but the Nemo Coda Down Mummy Sleeping Bag is really nice to be warm again after using quilts that leave something to be desired over the last few years. No drafts, incredibly warm, a decent amount of features. – Bailey Bremner

Tarptent Double Rainbow Li Tent The Tarptent Double Rainbow Li offers a lightweight, two-person design with a double-wall construction that enhances ventilation and weather protection. Its versatile setup options and ample internal space make it an efficient choice for couples and backcountry travelers seeking balance between weight and comfort. WEIGHT: 25.7 ounces (729 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Tarptent

The Tarptent Double Rainbow Li tent is a great 2p ultralight tent for those who do not carry trekking poles. It is high quality and simple to set up, making it a great tent to lend to ultralight-curious friends. – James Montavon

Packing Systems

Gossamer Gear G4-20 Backpack The Gossamer Gear G4-20 Backpack features a minimalist design with a lightweight frame and adjustable components, optimizing load distribution for comfort on long hikes. Its 20-liter capacity is suitable for ultralight backpackers seeking efficiency and versatility in a packable, functional solution for backcountry travel. WEIGHT: 24.8 ounces (703 g) See it at Gossamer Gear

The Gossamer Gear G4-20 Backpack is versatile and comfortable for multi-day trips, even when carrying glacier gear, food, and a helmet. Its large side pocket fits crampons and a harness, while the front kangaroo pocket holds a helmet, snacks, and rain gear. I love that the design allows for quick transitions and easy access to essentials. – Jeffrey Podmayer

Clothing Systems

AegisMax WindHard Tiny Pro The TINY is a versatile sleeping bag that functions as an envelope bag when zipped or transforms into a duvet when fully unfolded. It features a hidden zipper for easy wear as a shawl and buckled cuffs to maintain warmth while allowing for full mobility in various settings. WEIGHT: 15.5 ounces (440 g) See it at AegisMax

This versatile AegisMax WindHard Tiny Pro, 32F wearable quilt is multi-function, well-stuffed with 800 FP down, and has a light 10D shell. The baffled, 500 g (18 oz) fill, totalling about 28 oz (800 g), for two inches of loft, delivers a good warmth to weight ratio. The zippered head hole has a baffled collar so there is no cold spot when in quilt mode. The pad straps are too short, so I attach one side to separate pad straps (not included). – Bill Budney

Arc’teryx Sigma FL Pant

I love these hybrid soft-shell pants for summer alpine adventures. They’re light enough for a hot

and sunny approach, while still providing sufficient protection in cold, windy conditions. I bought these pants used, wore them for a whole season, and they still look brand new. Unfortunately, they are now discontinued – keep your eyes out for them in used gear marketplaces. – Sarah Ortiz

Duluth Trading Company Armachillo Sun Shirt The Duluth Trading Company Armachillo Sun Shirt features a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric with built-in UPF 40+ protection to shield against harmful UV rays. Its breathable design enhances comfort during outdoor activities, making it a practical choice for hikers and backpackers seeking effective sun protection in backcountry environments. WEIGHT: 4.4 ounces (125 g) See it at Duluth Trading

I picked up a Duluth Trading Company Armachillo Sun Shirt at a steep discount (Duluth Trading Co has many sales) and I couldn’t be happier, especially for the price point. I like that it is cut athletically with a longer torso so I don’t feel like I’m swimming in it while also not riding up if I raise my hands over my head. – Anna Swarts

I have been living in the Fjäll Räven Abisko Women’s Trekking Tights HD for more than just this year. They are in the higher price range for tights but they are completely worth it. I have bushwhacked, scrambled, slid, and swam in these tights. They have seen some hard wear and are still in fantastic shape. – Emyelene VanderVelden

The Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Long Sleeve Shirt is my go-to for easy ventilation and sun protection. I love the big and secure chest pockets, especially when using it as a travel shirt- I can carry my phone and wallet (or my Ombraz!) securely and keep my pants pockets empty. – James Montavon

Kathmandu Heli R Women's Hooded Down Jacket The Kathmandu Heli R Women’s Hooded Down Jacket features high-fill-power down insulation for warmth and a water-resistant outer shell for protection in variable weather. Its lightweight design and adjustable hood provide efficient warmth and mobility, making it ideal for hikers and backpackers needing compact, reliable insulation in cold conditions. WEIGHT: 11.9 ounces (338 g) See it at Kathmandu

I have a couple of down jackets with no hood (and pack an Enlightened Equipment Hoodlum), but I find with my sleep system, I sleep in my puffy most of the time and I find the jacket plus the Hoodlum rather bulky and uncomfortable. I bought a Kathmandu Heli R Women’s Hooded Down Jacket (synthetic hooded jacket) and found that it was far more comfortable and slightly lighter (and packable) than the jacket/hoodlum or the synthetic hooded jacket. This is also simpler, one less piece I have to remember when packing up. – Emyelene VanderVelden

Montbell Rain Umbrero The Montbell Rain Umbrero is a lightweight, packable rain hat with a water-resistant fabric and adjustable chin strap for a secure fit. Its wide brim provides added protection from rain and sun, making it an ideal accessory for hikers and backpackers seeking versatile headwear in variable weather conditions. WEIGHT: 1.8 oz (50 g) See it at Montbell

Light (1.8 oz), cool, rain proof and sun proof, plus the harness is brilliant: UHMWPE cord keeps the hat off of my head, like a weightless umbrella. The Montbell Rain Umbrero chin strap is Y-shaped on each side, like four guylines. It cannot blow off even in moderately strong wind. Folding it is a bit strange, but it can pack mostly flat(ish). If enough ultralighters wear them then they will become the new style! – Bill Budney

The Outdoor Research Echo is as close to nothing as I have found (that is also presentable anywhere). I did not miss short-sleeved shirts at all this past Summer. Not once. – Bill Budney

Outdoor Research Swift Hat The Outdoor Research Swift Hat is a lightweight, quick-drying cap made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. Its built-in UPF 50+ protection and adjustable fit make it a practical choice for hikers and backpackers seeking reliable sun and weather protection in dynamic outdoor conditions. WEIGHT: 2.5 ounces (71 g) See it at REI See it at Outdoor Research

The Outdoor Research Swift Hat is my go-to hat for non-alpine backpacking and hiking. It has a unique construction with light, soft mesh covered by a loose fabric panel, strategically placed to provide extra shade for the bald spot on my head. The two layers create a breezier feel than other hats I’ve tried. Also worth noting: it’s large enough to fit comfortably on my size 7 3/4 head. – Matthew King

The Packa The Packa is a lightweight, rainproof jacket designed to double as a pack cover, providing full rain protection for both the wearer and their gear. Its unique design allows for easy access to pack pockets while keeping gear dry, making it ideal for hikers and backpackers in wet conditions. WEIGHT: 14 ounces (397 g) See it at The Packa

Rain Jacket, poncho and pack cover. Not perfect. But The Packa has been my favorite piece of raingear for most conditions, except for high exposure, alpine terrain. Not the lightest or smallest, but comfort can trump weight. I pair it with a ULA rain skirt, chaps or rain pants depending on temperatures. The taping has failed, and seam sealing the outside has become a necessity. – Iago Vazquez

ULA Gear Rain Kilt The ULA Gear Rain Kilt is a lightweight, breathable rain skirt designed to provide full lower-body protection while maintaining ventilation. Its adjustable waistband and simple design make it an efficient, packable option for hikers and backpackers seeking effective rain coverage without added weight. WEIGHT: 2.8 ounces (80 g) See it at ULA Gear

Rain kilts are great when it is warm out and not too windy. They also work well for warmth when the temps dip unexpectedly and to find some privacy when needed. The ULA Gear Rain Kilt is easy and fast to deploy, and it has a simple velcro system that works generally well. – Iago Vazquez

I always have cold feet when I sleep, and after receiving Goosefeet Gear Down Socks for Christmas last year,the problem is solved! The perfect addition to your backpack at only 2 oz for a pair. My favorite part is the elastic ankle cuff, which prevents drafts and keeps them from sliding off. – Stephanie Jordan

Altra Lone Peak ALL-WTHR Low’s are my favorite shoes for winter hiking. The waterproof construction keeps my feet warm and dry. The wide toe box leaves plenty of room for wool socks and a liner. And that wide toe box keeps my toes relaxed and splayed out in the cold so they don’t cramp up. These, with my MICROspikes, give me access to long trail hikes in the winter – my favorite hiking season of all! – Stephanie Jordan

Cooking, Food Storage, and Hydration

Backpacking Light Tritan Bottle Thin-walled Tritan plastic than what you'll find in Nalgenes and other (heavier) water bottles. At 35mm, the opening is still small enough for easy glugging, but much easier to fill in lakes and stillwaters than narrow-mouthed 28mm bottles. Light - 3.2 oz. The 20-ounce capacity is perfect for shoulder strap or hip belt use or easy retrieval from backpack side pockets. WEIGHT: 3.2 ounces (91 g) See it at Backpacking Light

I feel a bit self-conscious recommending the Backpacking Light Tritan Water Bottle, but it’s truly a great one. I use mine daily for work and take it hiking on weekends. The size of the lid is Goldilocks perfect: large enough for adding powders and still comfortable for drinking. RJ mentioned you can remove the metal part of the cap to save weight, though he didn’t explain how. I was pleasantly surprised when mine popped off in the dishwasher, revealing a smooth plastic cap underneath. Perfect! – Matthew King

Big Sky International Insulite Insulated Food Pouch The Big Sky International Insulite Insulated Food Pouch features a durable, insulated design that helps maintain food temperature in the backcountry. Its compact size and lightweight construction make it a practical solution for hikers and backpackers looking to keep meals warm or cool during extended outdoor trips. WEIGHT: 1 ounce (28 g) See it at Big Sky International

The Insulite Insulated Food Pouch by Big Sky International has been an unexpected treasure this past hiking season. I like cooking Knorr pastas out on trail, but they require a lot of fuel to cook the noodles. I ordered this pouch at the start of this past summer (size medium, 10” x 10”) for the purpose of trying to reduce fuel usage. I have not mastered cooking my Knorr noodles in this pouch, but what I have discovered is that it’s a terrific way to keep more delicate food items fresher while on trail. Two of my guilty eating pleasures while backpacking are fresh spinach leaves and chocolate. I always bring these items when I backpack, and when I stick them in this little pouch inside my food bag, they stay much fresher. This was not my intended purpose for this insulated pouch, and I intend to keep working on figuring out how to cook/rehydrate Knorr noodles with this, but in the meantime, it’s been a great addition to my food system. – Ronni Wilde

Katadyn BeFree Water Filtration System 1.0L The Katadyn BeFree Water Filtration System 1.0L is a lightweight, fast-flowing filter with a 0.1-micron hollow fiber membrane that removes bacteria and protozoa. Its collapsible design and easy-to-use squeeze mechanism make it an efficient water purification solution for hikers and backpackers seeking portability and convenience. WEIGHT: 2 ounces (57 g) See it at REI See it at Backcountry

The main reason I love this filter is its efficiency. While taking a mountain leadership course on

Mount Baker last summer, all I wanted to do at the end of the day was curl up in my tent and

sleep. The Katadyn BeFree made filtering water for the following day quick and easy so I could

get to bed as early as possible before our 4:00 am alpine starts. – Sarah Ortiz

MSR Titan Kettle The MSR Titan Kettle is a lightweight, durable titanium cooking vessel, designed for efficient boiling and cooking. Its foldable handle and compact design make it an ideal option for hikers and backpackers seeking a reliable, space-saving cookware solution for backcountry meals. WEIGHT: 4.4 ounces (125 g) See it at REI See it at MSR

I’ve been using MSR Titan Kettle for over 15 years; it’s probably the oldest item in my backpacking kit. I’ve sipped coffee from it on chilly mornings on backpacking trips in a dozen different states, fetched water from hard-to-reach potholes in the desert with it, and used it to prepare hundreds of meals. While it’s not the lightest or fanciest, it’s one of the most useful pieces of gear I have. – Mark Wetherington

DIY SUL Remote Inverted Canister Winter Stove V7

As many of you know, I like making remote inverted canister stoves. I have made two sorts: ones with a more conventional upright burner, and others with a Vortex Burner. The latter tend to roar. I have sold many of both sorts to BPL members over the years. All my previous stoves have been very light – typically about 85-90 grams. After the V6 stove I got to wondering just how small and light I could make an upright version. One thing led to another, and I came up with the V7: a remote inverted canister stove for serious winter use, weighing about 45 grams, suitable for 1 or 2 people. It uses a titanium BRS-3000T burner head and it can push out over 2.5 kW at full power. I do recommend running at medium power: it uses less fuel. The stove goes well with a little titanium foil windscreen. – Roger Caffin

Read about the design and construction of Roger’s Stove here!

Roger Caffin’s V7 Remote Inverted Canister Stove (Photo Credit: Roger Caffin).

The Snow Peak Ti-Double 450 Anodized Mug is the first new item in my meal kit in a long time. Utensils are pretty minimal, a spork, a pot lid for a plate (maybe, sometimes it’s straight out of the bag and no pot), and a mug with a lid. I started with a plastic mug that was second hand (and free). 10-ish years ago I moved to a GSI Outdoors Infinity Mug. My gripe with both of my previous mugs is that my coffee is cold by the time I get to drink it (worse now that a toddler frequently interrupts coffee time.) I finally splurged and got a titanium double wall. So far it’s been my favorite new backpacking item. It cannot be used as a cookpot but neither can plastic mugs. The titanium is a slight weight penalty (149g vs 108g) but hot coffee is worth it. – Emyelene VanderVelden

Snow Peak Titanium Spork The Snow Peak Titanium Spork is a lightweight, durable eating utensil made from high-quality titanium, offering a spoon and fork in one compact tool. Its corrosion-resistant design makes it an ideal choice for hikers and backpackers seeking a practical, long-lasting utensil for backcountry meals. WEIGHT: 0.6 ounces (17 g) See it at REI See it at Snow Peak

I love the Snow Peak Titanium Spork because it can be used for eating (obviously!), but even more, its sturdiness can be used to cut cheese, which makes eating my lunch that much easier. The only struggle I have with it, is that it blends into the rocks with its gray color, making me double check that I have it before I walk away from a breakspot or camp! – Jeffrey Podmayer

Navigation & Electronics

Paper Maps

Navigating with map and compass (Photo Credit: Ryan Jordan).

With how frequently and consistently we are bombarded with technology in our daily lives, it is sometimes nice to separate ourselves from technology and the security it provides and immerse ourselves in the backcountry. Navigation the old fashioned way using map, compass, and navigational skills such as triangulating one’s position and following handrails reconnects us to the landscape around us and disconnects us from the GPS ping, leading to a more natural wilderness experience. – Chase Jordan

Moment Tele 58mm Mobile Lens Get 2X (or 4x with the Moment Pro Camera app) closer to your subject using a smartphone. Adds depth to portraits, landscapes, and video. Lots of glass and edge-to-edge sharpness on the latest iPhone and Android phones. See it at Moment

The Moment 58 mm lens ekes out a bit of telephoto depth when I’m using my smartphone as a camera. I’ve enjoyed bringing different perspectives of landscapes and wildlife back into my backcountry photography on trips where I haven’t been able to afford the extra weight of a separate camera. – Ryan Jordan

Mountain goat in the Central Colorado Rockies, taken with an iPhone 12 Pro and Moment 58 mm M-series lens. – Ryan Jordan photo.

Nitecore NU25 UL Headlamp Our pick for an ultralight headlamp that's still bright, functional, and comfortable to wear. USB-C rechargeable, weight includes 650mAh li-ion battery. IP66 ingress protection, 70 yard peak beam distance, 1029cd peak beam intensity, 400 lumens. Spot, flood, and red light modes. Dual switches, lockout functionality, built-in battery life indicator. Runtime ranges from 2 hr 45 min (high - 400 lumens) to 10 hr 25 min (low - 60 lumens). WEIGHT: 1.59 ounces (45 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Nitecore

I love all the features that are crammed into such a small headlamp at a modest weight. It’s easy to recharge, has many different modes, and is comfortable to wear. – Bailey Bremner

It’s small, light, rechargeable, & bright – everything I need in a headlamp – Jeff de Graffenried.

I ordered the Nitecore NU25 400 Lumens Headlamp last spring and used it throughout the summer, and it has become one of my favorite backpacking tools. I wasn’t sure how I’d like the threaded cord headband, but I am pleasantly surprised at how comfortable it is on my head. The lamp is so lightweight that it doesn’t bother me at all, and I even forget I’m wearing it at times. The headlamp is bright, simple to use, and I like that it’s rechargeable (my previous headlamp was not.) – Ronni WIlde

Packrafting & Climbing

Alpacka Scout Packraft The Alpacka Scout Packraft is a lightweight, durable inflatable boat designed for solo backcountry adventures. Its compact size, stable design, and high-performance materials make it an ideal choice for hikers and backpackers looking to navigate rivers and lakes with minimal weight and maximum portability. WEIGHT: 65 ounces (1843 g) See it at Alpacka Raft

Even though I only used it on one backpacking trip this year, the Alpacka Scout brought me so much joy and a new perspective on the landscape in Glacier National Park that I feel compelled to include it. My fiancée and I did a three-night trip with low miles between the campsites — all of which were at lakes — so bringing along packrafts as a way to experience the lake in a more meaningful way was a great call. We were able to paddle around in the evenings and mornings for hours due to our leisurely itinerary and enjoy the views from the middle of the lake, rather than just the shore. We accessed great spots for fishing that would’ve been impossible to reach by foot and some nice swimming spots. The packrafts were worth every ounce of weight for the fun and freedom to explore they brought us. – Mark Wetherington

The Alpaca Raft Scout on a large lake (Photo Credit: Mark Wetherington).

Alpacka Raft Forager Packraft The Alpacka Raft Forager Packraft is a versatile, durable inflatable boat designed for lightweight backcountry travel. Its larger size and higher weight capacity make it ideal for carrying gear, while its rugged construction ensures reliable performance in a variety of water conditions for solo or tandem adventures. WEIGHT: 217 ounces (6151 g) See it at Alpacka Raft

The Alpacka Raft Forager packraft was a new item for 2024 and just opens so many doors to incredible adventures, though it certainly ups the skill and weight game too. I love that it is able to fit me, my boyfriend, and both of our dogs in addition to all of our gear. It is pretty durable for an inflatable, you can scrape over rocks without worrying too much. Mostly it’s just so cool to be able to float back to the car at the end of a loop or hike to a stunning lake and paddle the next stretch. – Bailey Bremner

Mammut Wall Rider MIPS Climbing Helmet The Mammut Wall Rider MIPS Climbing Helmet combines lightweight comfort with advanced protection, featuring MIPS technology for added rotational impact safety. Designed for climbers, it offers a secure fit and ventilation, making it ideal for long, demanding routes in diverse conditions. WEIGHT: 8.8 ounces (249 g) See it at REI See it at Mammut

The Mammut Wall Rider MIPS helmet is the perfect all-around climbing helmet. It’s light and comfortable for alpine climbing and mountaineering, and it features MIPS technology to protect the wearer from brain injury following impact from climbing falls and falling rocks. I highly recommend this helmet for backpackers looking to take their first steps into mountaineering. – Sarah Ortiz

Consumables

Verve Craft Instant Coffee Variety Pack The Verve Craft Instant Coffee Variety Pack offers high-quality, single-serve instant coffee in a range of flavors, perfect for outdoor adventures or quick breaks. Each packet dissolves easily, providing a convenient and flavorful caffeine boost with no brewing equipment required. See it at REI

I originally picked up the Verve Craft Instant Coffee Variety Pack as a replacement for my Kuju Coffee Single Serving Pourovers that were out of stock at the local REI, but I was more than pleasantly surprised. I found all of the coffee flavors delicious, and even the fruitier profiles weren’t overpowering and sweet. Probably my favorite instant coffee I have found. – Chase Jordan

Kate’s Real Food Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bar is a nutritious and delicious snack for a long trek giving 3 grams of protein. I look forward to one daily and never tire of the yummy combo of chocolate and peanut butter. I like to get a move on in the morning, so it makes for a quick breakfast with a cup of coffee and the ability to get on the trail fast after breaking down camp. – Stephanie Jordan

Accessories

Benchmade Bugout Folding Knife The Benchmade Bugout features a 3.24-inch S30V stainless steel blade and a lightweight design, offering precision cutting and durability for backcountry tasks. Its Axis lock mechanism ensures reliable, one-handed deployment and secure blade operation in various outdoor conditions. WEIGHT: 1.85 ounces (52 g) See it at Benchmade We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

I have had one of the original Benchmade Bugout folding knives probably for 15 years. I think this is one of those rare products that is truly versatile and worth its rather hefty price. It is a large pocket knife but it’s quite light for its size. The type of steel that mine has is slightly different from the current model with CPM-S30V stainless steel, but it’s similar. Great combination of edge retention and easy re-sharpening. Excellent modified drop point blade design. Easy to carry within a zippered pocket or using the clip to ride higher. Good ergonomics and slip resistance in the handle. Axis locking mechanism. Great warranty. I’ve used this knife for everything from field processing an elk, cutting rope and “bratwurst/marshmallow sticks,” food prep, to light bushcrafting. It’s still as good today as the day I bought it. Rarely can you say something like that. – John Zombro

Diclofenac NSAID Cream (Photo Credit: Voltaren).

Consider this pick to be an extension of Ronni Wilde’s excellent article on gear for aging backpackers. Diclofenac is a topical gel used to reduce inflammation and pain in bony joints (wrists, ankles, knees, not hips and shoulders). I can confirm that these joints get achy in aging backpackers. Formerly prescription-only, diclofenac was approved for over-the-counter sale in 2020. Voltaren is the most-common brand name. Like other NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), diclofenac does have side-effects and contraindications. You can read about those here. – Drew Smith

Geotag Photos Pro for iPhone and Android Geotag Photos Pro automatically records GPS data while you take photos, syncing location information with images for easy mapping and organization. Compatible with iPhone and Android, it offers precise geotagging, enabling accurate location tracking for outdoor activities, fieldwork, or travel documentation. See it at Geotagphotos.net

One of life’s great mysteries is why crappy pocket cameras are GPS-enabled for geotagging, but high-end point-and-shoots (e.g, Sony RX100, Canon G7X) are not. Assuming you carry a smartphone along with your camera, Geotag Photos Pro provides a good solution for geotagging. The phone app allows you to set the frequency of GPS pinging to your preferred balance between location precision vs battery drain. I find a 10-minute interval provides decent precision and uses only a few percent of phone battery charge per day. You need to make sure your camera time setting is the same as your phone. Once back in civilization, you transfer the GPX track on the phone to a folder containing your photos. The app matches the time-stamps on the photos with the GPX track time-stamps and writes geotags to the photo files. The process takes approximately a minute, and you can now import your tagged photos into an editor. – Drew Smith

I’ve really enjoyed having the Gerber Dime Keychain Multi-tool in my pack. Since it’s lighter than a full multitool it obviously can’t do heavy duty tasks, but I’ve found that it is plenty strong enough to do the things I need it to on a trip, like fixing zippers, tightening trekking poles, and cutting cheese. – Anna Swarts

After many years, I replaced my long lasting and trusty REI aluminum poles with these lightweight telescoping carbon fiber gems. – Jeff de Graffenried

Local Library

From photocopying and printing maps to borrowing out of print guidebooks, my local library has helped me plan and prepare for trips. With books free to borrow and a nominal fee for copies, it’s one of the most cost-efficient pieces of “gear” around! – Mark Wetherington

Ombraz Sunglasses Ombraz Sunglasses feature a patented armless design for a secure, all-day fit without pressure points, using adjustable cords for comfort. Lightweight and durable, they offer polarized lenses for clear vision and UV protection, making them ideal for outdoor activities like hiking, running, or water sports. WEIGHT: 0.8oz (23 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Ombraz

I lose or break sunglasses all the time, and I have very sensitive eyes. Ombraz Sunglasses have solved this problem. They’ve gone around the globe with me this year and are now indispensable. – James Montavon

Sea to Summit Mosquito Head Net The Sea to Summit Mosquito Head Net provides lightweight, full head protection from insects with fine mesh that offers maximum visibility and airflow. Ideal for backcountry travelers, it’s designed to fit over hats or helmets and packs small for easy storage during hikes or camping in bug-prone areas. WEIGHT: 1oz (30 g) See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

Often it’s the little things that are overlooked, but this is a piece of gear that I bring on all warm weather trips. I have found that it is one single piece of gear that doesn’t weigh me down when I don’t need it, but really makes a huge difference when I do. When the bugs are out in full force, I enjoy being able to at the very least breathe without sucking them in! – Anna Swarts

Waakum Silicon Cups & Posture Magic Massage Balls

Injuries can hinder our ability to adventure on the trail. I’m recovering from ACL surgery and have been limited to shorter day hikes as my knee heals and the muscles in my leg strengthen. My journey has been fraught with muscle knots all along my calf and hamstring, for which two lightweight, inexpensive tools have been incredibly helpful: a lacrosse ball set and cupping set.

The small cups in the set weigh 34 grams each, while the larger one is 80 grams. The smaller foam ball in the lacrosse set weighs 19 grams. When I’m finally able to set out for a multi-day trek again, I plan to bring the two small cups (plus some extra vaseline) and the foam ball with me as day-to-day recovery tools. – Sarah Bennett

