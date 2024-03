Podcast Episode March 12, 2024

Episode 99 | How to Hide Your Food from Bears

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about how bears smell, and what you can do to hide your food from the nose of a bear.



In this Episode:

Main Topic: How Bears Smell and What Can You Do About It?

The differences between bears being food-motivated vs. food-conditioned vs. habituated to humans.

The science behind food conditioning.

Comparing the nose of a human, dog, and bear – more olfactory receptors means more odor sensitivity; size of olfactory receptors means more range of smell.

By storing foods in a system using plastic ziploc bags, mylar bags, and Nylofume liners, and an Ursack or bear canister, you can reduce the range bears can smell the food down to 0.01% of what it would be originally.

Keep the outside of your food bags odor free!

