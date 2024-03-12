Episode 99 | How to Hide Your Food from Bears
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about how bears smell, and what you can do to hide your food from the nose of a bear.
In this Episode:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Member Q&A Live Stream: Strategies for Hanging Bear Bags – March 21, 2024
- Sun Protection Webinar with Daniel Hu – March 27, 2024
- Submit your testimonials for the 100th episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast by March 16, 2024 for a chance to win an Unlimited Lifetime Membership!
The Cottage Gear Innovation Awards
- Kula Cloth
- FarPointe Outdoor Gear Alpha Cruiser Hoodie
- Durston X-Mid 1P Tent
- Nylofume Liners
- Lifetime Contribution Award – Henry Shires and Tarptent
- Submit your nominations for the Cottage Gear Innovation Awards!
Main Topic: How Bears Smell and What Can You Do About It?
- The differences between bears being food-motivated vs. food-conditioned vs. habituated to humans.
- The science behind food conditioning.
- Comparing the nose of a human, dog, and bear – more olfactory receptors means more odor sensitivity; size of olfactory receptors means more range of smell.
- By storing foods in a system using plastic ziploc bags, mylar bags, and Nylofume liners, and an Ursack or bear canister, you can reduce the range bears can smell the food down to 0.01% of what it would be originally.
- Keep the outside of your food bags odor free!
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Skills: How to Use an Ursack
- Trail Days 2024: The Nose of a Bear, by Ryan Jordan
- Webinar: Using an Ursack: Techniques and Supplies for Packing, Using, and Securing an Ursack
Share your tips, tricks, and questions on the podcast – submit it via email to [email protected].
