Podcast Episode March 12, 2024

Episode 99 | How to Hide Your Food from Bears

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about how bears smell, and what you can do to hide your food from the nose of a bear.
The Cottage Gear Innovation Awards

Main Topic: How Bears Smell and What Can You Do About It?

  • The differences between bears being food-motivated vs. food-conditioned vs. habituated to humans.
  • The science behind food conditioning.
  • Comparing the nose of a human, dog, and bear – more olfactory receptors means more odor sensitivity; size of olfactory receptors means more range of smell.
  • By storing foods in a system using plastic ziploc bags, mylar bags, and Nylofume liners, and an Ursack or bear canister, you can reduce the range bears can smell the food down to 0.01% of what it would be originally.
  • Keep the outside of your food bags odor free!

  • Mar 12, 2024 at 5:00 am #3805584
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 99 | How to Hide Your Food from Bears

    In episode 99 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about how bears smell, and what you can do to hide your food from the nose of a bear.

    Mar 12, 2024 at 9:09 am #3805590
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    I’d be interested in knowing what folks do in terms of “cooking hygiene” to keep food smells off the outside of their food storage bags.

    Mar 12, 2024 at 9:39 am #3805593
    Monte Masterson
    BPL Member

    @septimius

    Locale: Southern Indiana

    I’m also conditioned to stop at In-N-Out Burger for a caloric reward.

    Seriously though, I wasn’t aware Opsacks were that much better than regular Ziplocs. I totally believe it, but Opsacks don’t seem to have much durability. Regardless they’re probably worth the extra expense.

