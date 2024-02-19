Podcast Episode February 19, 2024

Episode 98 | Canister Stoves in the Winter

Episode Sponsor

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, your hub for all things ultralight. Garage Grown Gear is dedicated to supporting the growth of small and cottage brands, selling the outdoor gear we love, telling the stories we find thought provoking, and striving to cultivate an inclusive, approachable, and curious outdoor community. Great gear helps people get outside, and getting outside matters.

Listen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Summary

In episode 98 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn how to get the most out of your ultralight canister stove for winter backpacking.

In this Episode: In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Trail Days Online 2024 – February 22-24, 2024

Backpacking Light presents TRAIL DAYS ONLINE! – a live, online user conference featuring backcountry experts and enthusiasts presenting on the topics of outdoor gear materials, design, and engineering; backcountry skills trends and experiments; make your own gear techniques and projects; backcountry routes, trips, and trails; outdoor industry trends related to hiking, backpacking, and other backcountry activities; and more.

Trails Days Online 2024 Sponsors

Check out all of our upcoming events on the Backpacking Light Events Calendar!

Featured Gear: Nitecore Batteries

Main Topic: Canister Stoves in the Winter

3 unique challenges for backcountry cooking in the winter – (1) water is frozen, (2) cold and windy weather places demands on your stove system, and (3) the consequences of cooking system failure are more severe

Higher capacity stove pots make snow melting more efficient

Pros and cons of liquid gas and liquid petrol stoves

How to keep your fuel canister warm in winter conditions – warming prior to use, warm water baths, using hand warmers under the canister, infrared reflection screens, using copper wire and Moulder strips to transfer heat from the flame to the canister

Advantages and disadvantages from integrated canister stove systems, remote canister stove systems, and inverted canister stove systems

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question

Share your tips, tricks, and questions on the podcast – submit it via email to [email protected].

Go Deeper with Backpacking Light

About the Backpacking Light Podcast Subscribe Subscribe on iTunes Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS More Episodes Backpacking Light Podcast Index Feedback, Questions, Tips? Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast! Credits Backpacking Light - Executive Producer

Ryan Jordan - Director and Host

Chase Jordan - Producer

Look for Me in the Mountains - Music Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin). Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana

Sponsors This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits! Contact You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media - Backpacking Light - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Ryan Jordan - Instagram | Twitter | WWW

Chase Jordan - WWW Disclosure Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!