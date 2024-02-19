Episode 98 | Canister Stoves in the Winter
In episode 98 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn how to get the most out of your ultralight canister stove for winter backpacking.
Trail Days Online 2024 – February 22-24, 2024
Backpacking Light presents TRAIL DAYS ONLINE! – a live, online user conference featuring backcountry experts and enthusiasts presenting on the topics of outdoor gear materials, design, and engineering; backcountry skills trends and experiments; make your own gear techniques and projects; backcountry routes, trips, and trails; outdoor industry trends related to hiking, backpacking, and other backcountry activities; and more.
Check out all of our upcoming events on the Backpacking Light Events Calendar!
Featured Gear: Nitecore Batteries
- Gear Shop: Nitecore NB10000 Gen 2 | Nitecore Carbo NB10000
- Gear Review: Nitecore NB10000
Main Topic: Canister Stoves in the Winter
- 3 unique challenges for backcountry cooking in the winter – (1) water is frozen, (2) cold and windy weather places demands on your stove system, and (3) the consequences of cooking system failure are more severe
- Higher capacity stove pots make snow melting more efficient
- Pros and cons of liquid gas and liquid petrol stoves
- How to keep your fuel canister warm in winter conditions – warming prior to use, warm water baths, using hand warmers under the canister, infrared reflection screens, using copper wire and Moulder strips to transfer heat from the flame to the canister
- Advantages and disadvantages from integrated canister stove systems, remote canister stove systems, and inverted canister stove systems
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Forums: How to Build a Moulder Strip
- Trailhead: Winter Backpacking Trailhead
- Wilderness Skills: How to Keep Fuel Warm During Canister Stove Operation
- Wilderness Skills: Stove Systems for Winter Backpacking
- Video: How to Use a Canister Stove in the Winter
