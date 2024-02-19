Trail Days Online 2024 Registration is OPEN!

February 19, 2024

Episode 98 | Canister Stoves in the Winter

In episode 98 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn how to get the most out of your ultralight canister stove for winter backpacking.

Trail Days Online 2024 – February 22-24, 2024

Backpacking Light presents TRAIL DAYS ONLINE! – a live, online user conference featuring backcountry experts and enthusiasts presenting on the topics of outdoor gear materials, design, and engineering; backcountry skills trends and experiments; make your own gear techniques and projects; backcountry routes, trips, and trails; outdoor industry trends related to hiking, backpacking, and other backcountry activities; and more.

Main Topic: Canister Stoves in the Winter 

  • 3 unique challenges for backcountry cooking in the winter – (1) water is frozen, (2) cold and windy weather places demands on your stove system, and (3) the consequences of cooking system failure are more severe
  • Higher capacity stove pots make snow melting more efficient
  • Pros and cons of liquid gas and liquid petrol stoves
  • How to keep your fuel canister warm in winter conditions – warming prior to use, warm water baths, using hand warmers under the canister, infrared reflection screens, using copper wire and Moulder strips to transfer heat from the flame to the canister
  • Advantages and disadvantages from integrated canister stove systems, remote canister stove systems, and inverted canister stove systems

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

  • Feb 19, 2024 at 4:45 am #3804186
    Chase Jordan
    Moderator

    @chasemilo99-2

    Locale: Northeast US

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 98 | Canister Stoves in the Winter

    In episode 98 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn how to get the most out of your ultralight canister stove for winter backpacking.

    Feb 19, 2024 at 11:11 am #3804219
    Jon Fong / Flat Cat Gear
    BPL Member

    @jonfong

    Locale: FLAT CAT GEAR

    Great overview.  One thing that I would mention is that with melting snow, the pot size tends to go up and the burn times increase.  The additional weight and heat generation can determine what kind of base you may need to support your stove in the snow.  If I use my Kovea Spider and a large pot, a large base plate is required.

    Deliverable power also can become an issue.  If I did a lot of winter camping (invertible stoves), I might choose the MSR WindPro or the Fire Maple Blade II over the Kovea Spider.

    BTW, you mention the MSR WindBurner, you should mention the concern about CO emissions.  Particularly if you talk about cooking inside your vestibule.

