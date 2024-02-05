Podcast Episode February 5, 2024

Episode 97 | Backpacking with Dogs

Summary

In episode 97 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn what it’s like to hike with your dog in the backcountry.

In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

January 28th Newsletter – Escape the Noise

Winter Backpacking: Strategies for Staying Warm, Dry, and Comfortable – Now Available

Using an Ursack: Techniques and Supplies for Packing and Using an Ursack – February 8, 2024

Trail Days Online 2024 – February 22-24, 2024

Check out all of our upcoming events on the Backpacking Light Events Calendar!

Main Topic: Hiking with Dogs

Our guest today is Dave Swink. Dave is a long-time member of the Backpacking Light Community, he is also a guide and instructor in Backpacking Light’s Wilderness Adventures Program. Dave is an accomplished long-distance hiker, and resides with his wife and canine friend in Boulder, Colorado. He joins me today in a discussion about what it’s like to hike with your dog. Enjoy the interview.

