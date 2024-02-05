Episode 97 | Backpacking with Dogs
Summary
In episode 97 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn what it’s like to hike with your dog in the backcountry.
In this Episode:
Main Topic: Hiking with Dogs
Our guest today is Dave Swink. Dave is a long-time member of the Backpacking Light Community, he is also a guide and instructor in Backpacking Light’s Wilderness Adventures Program. Dave is an accomplished long-distance hiker, and resides with his wife and canine friend in Boulder, Colorado. He joins me today in a discussion about what it’s like to hike with your dog. Enjoy the interview.
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Book: Aural Experience and Soundscape Management
- Webinar: Winter Backpacking: Strategies for Staying Warm, Dry, and Comfortable
