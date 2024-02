Podcast Episode February 5, 2024

Episode 97 | Backpacking with Dogs

Listen

Summary

In episode 97 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn what it’s like to hike with your dog in the backcountry.

In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

January 28th Newsletter – Escape the Noise

Winter Backpacking: Strategies for Staying Warm, Dry, and Comfortable – Now Available

Using an Ursack: Techniques and Supplies for Packing and Using an Ursack – February 8, 2024

Trail Days Online 2024 – February 22-24, 2024

Check out all of our upcoming events on the Backpacking Light Events Calendar!

Main Topic: Hiking with Dogs

Our guest today is Dave Swink. Dave is a long-time member of the Backpacking Light Community, he is also a guide and instructor in Backpacking Light’s Wilderness Adventures Program. Dave is an accomplished long-distance hiker, and resides with his wife and canine friend in Boulder, Colorado. He joins me today in a discussion about what it’s like to hike with your dog. Enjoy the interview.

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question

Share your tips, tricks, and questions on the podcast – submit it via email to [email protected].

Go Deeper with Backpacking Light