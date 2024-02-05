Trail Days Online 2024 Registration is OPEN!

Podcast Episode February 5, 2024

Episode 97 | Backpacking with Dogs

In episode 97 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn what it’s like to hike with your dog in the backcountry.

In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Main Topic: Hiking with Dogs

Our guest today is Dave Swink. Dave is a long-time member of the Backpacking Light Community, he is also a guide and instructor in Backpacking Light’s Wilderness Adventures Program. Dave is an accomplished long-distance hiker, and resides with his wife and canine friend in Boulder, Colorado. He joins me today in a discussion about what it’s like to hike with your dog. Enjoy the interview.

a man with a backpack and a dog standing next to a sign
Dave Swink and Kokopelli on the CDT.
a dog standing on top of a large rock
Kokopelli on the Colorado Trail.
a man walking down a trail with a dog on a leash
Kokopelli and Dave hiking through a burn area along the Colorado Trail.
Sierra and Chase Jordan at the shore of an off-trail lake in the Medicine Bow Mountains.
a dog sitting in the snow with mountains in the background
Sierra sitting in the snow on a winter backpacking trip.
a dog laying in the grass next to a tent
Sierra sacked out after a long day of sniffing and exploring in the mountains.

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

  • Feb 5, 2024 at 5:00 am #3803235
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 97 | Backpacking with Dogs

    Feb 5, 2024 at 11:29 am #3803259
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    All pooped out after a long day on the trail, Medicine Bow Range, Wyoming:

    Feb 5, 2024 at 12:03 pm #3803263
    Terran Terran
    BPL Member

    @terran

    I carry Stella and Chewy’s raw freeze dried dinner patties as a treat and for extra protein. They can be a little expensive to use for meals as are the high protein dog foods. I switch back and forth. I mix it up at home so there’s no change on the trail.
    My dogs don’t want to go very far. They’ll go a few miles. Really fast if I let them. Then they need a good break.
    I found the Ruffwear pack ill fitting and it was too hot. I bought a Saker which I haven’t used yet. A bit heavier, but well built and looks like it will breath better. I can remove the bags and carry them. I can attach the harness to a rescue sling, though she’d be hard to carry by myself.
    I carry all the food. It goes in the Ursack anyway. Less chance of it getting wet. I just keep a few things I want handy.
    I carry long nose pliers around cactus. The dogs will step on it, then they try to bite at it. I get a much better grip with pliers and I don’t get stuck in the process.

    Great interview. Not all dogs are cut out for it. You have to hike your dog’s hike, which isn’t a bad way to go anyway.

    Thank you.

    Feb 5, 2024 at 12:35 pm #3803269
    Thom
    BPL Member

    @popcornman

    Locale: N NY

    I hike and daily walk Pickle a 56 lb blue healer. If we don’t get 5 plus miles a day he is annoying. I carry his gear,food. Great partner for me, loyal ,obedient , Velcro dog ,never tired. Always wants to share my food and I give in . I’m pretty sure he is smarter than me .
    thom

    Feb 5, 2024 at 1:04 pm #3803270
    Thom
    BPL Member

    @popcornman

    Locale: N NY

    Feb 5, 2024 at 3:52 pm #3803282
    nunatak
    BPL Member

    @roamer

    My ten year old McNab ready to get a rope assist on the last part of a multi-tiered climb up from the river.

    This was on an unsupported 15 day canyon trip back in November, where he needed 8 lbs of food. Given his age I allowed him to haul five pounds on day one. He’s 38 lbs, and a slender, grey hound-like cattle dog with a short coat. Doesn’t shed, smell or slobber but needs lots of exercise. Also a Velcro dog. Gets cold very easy, hence the dog bivy we developed.

    Feb 6, 2024 at 6:57 am #3803294
    Dan
    BPL Member

    @dan-s

    Locale: Colorado

    I have had so many wonderful canine hiking companions over the years. If only their lives weren’t so short!

    In Zelda’s last summer, she had a new big young friend to carry her food and gear and share body heat.

    Feb 6, 2024 at 6:57 am #3803295
    Dan
    BPL Member

    @dan-s

    Locale: Colorado

    Feb 6, 2024 at 7:06 am #3803296
    Dan
    BPL Member

    @dan-s

    Locale: Colorado

    And if you’ll forgive a nostalgic post, here are some photos from a short trip in 2008 that I will never forget. My once-in-a-lifetime dog, Rosie, was 12, Piper was 6, and Lola was only about 5 months old, IIRC. I took them for a two-night early season trip as a trial run. Poor Piper had all the food, but Rosie carried some light gear like their fleeces. It went well, and we had some great trips that year. It was Rosie’s last backpacking summer, by the next year, she was just doing short walks and hikes on local trails.

     

    Feb 7, 2024 at 9:04 am #3803381
    Mark Ferwerda
    BPL Member

    @mnferwerda

    Locale: Maryland

    Just listened to this and I thought it was enjoyable and worthwhile. I don’t have a dog but I’ve often thought it would be nice to have a “buddy”.

    Ryan – FYI: I’ve noticed that on some BPL podcasts, the audio is barely loud enough (and sometimes not). I have a hearing loss so part of that is me. I turn the volume up all the way. In this case, I could hear Dave fine, but I often I could not hear you clearly. Anybody else have this issue?

     

