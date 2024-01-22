Podcast Episode January 22, 2024

Episode 96 | Building Resilience for Backcountry Adversity





In episode 96 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn how to build resilience in the backcountry.











Defining resilience – responding to adversity in a constructive manner; the physical, mental, and emotional components of resilience; contrasting urban and wilderness resilience

Characteristics of resilience: Adaptability – flexibility, problem-solving skills, having a learning mindset, resourcefulness, emotional regulation Burst strength – maintain mental, physical, and emotional stamina, solve complex problems rapidly, channel intense and positive emotions, maintain high levels of focused energy Stamina – physical endurance, patience



Developing resilience for backcountry adversity – build physical fitness, develop wilderness skills, develop mental conditioning, detailed route and trip planning, nurturing a positive mindset, develop a sense of self-sufficiency



Can I reuse Cook-In-Bags from Packit Gourmet? They are listed as single-use, and I don’t see the point of buying a bag that isn’t reusable! – Luke Russel, via Email

How do you get over-packing your fears? I still get the one question that pops in my head – “what if?” – @goodrows_adventures, via Instagram

I’m new to backpacking fitness training and am pretty sedentary! How do I get started – @seasonal_crafter, via Instagram

Is the best way to train for backpacking, hiking with your pack or equivalent weight? – @jpbalisteri, via Instagram



