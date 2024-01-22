Episode 96 | Building Resilience for Backcountry Adversity
In episode 96 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn how to build resilience in the backcountry.
In this Episode:
Main Topic: Building Resilience for Backcountry Adversity
- Defining resilience – responding to adversity in a constructive manner; the physical, mental, and emotional components of resilience; contrasting urban and wilderness resilience
- Characteristics of resilience:
- Adaptability – flexibility, problem-solving skills, having a learning mindset, resourcefulness, emotional regulation
- Burst strength – maintain mental, physical, and emotional stamina, solve complex problems rapidly, channel intense and positive emotions, maintain high levels of focused energy
- Stamina – physical endurance, patience
- Developing resilience for backcountry adversity – build physical fitness, develop wilderness skills, develop mental conditioning, detailed route and trip planning, nurturing a positive mindset, develop a sense of self-sufficiency
Listener Q&A
- Can I reuse Cook-In-Bags from Packit Gourmet? They are listed as single-use, and I don’t see the point of buying a bag that isn’t reusable! – Luke Russel, via Email
- How do you get over-packing your fears? I still get the one question that pops in my head – “what if?” – @goodrows_adventures, via Instagram
- I’m new to backpacking fitness training and am pretty sedentary! How do I get started – @seasonal_crafter, via Instagram
- Is the best way to train for backpacking, hiking with your pack or equivalent weight? – @jpbalisteri, via Instagram
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Essays: The Fact of Fatigue: On Trail Running, Jeff Garmire, and the High Price of Endurance
- Forum: Rehydrate Meals in Your Pot
- Gear Shop: Training for the New Alpinism
- Gear Shop: The Uphill Athlete
- Member Blog Post: Simplifying a Kit by Taking as Few Things as Possible
- Podcast: Episode 14 | Training for Backpacking
- Podcast: Episode 37 | Endurance Training for Backpackers
- Skills: Lighten your Pack and your Body
- Skills: Training for Backpacking
