Podcast 113 | Pad Pumps

In episode 113 of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we talk about current PAD PUMP trends in the ultralight cottage industry, the challenges faced by small businesses during the holiday season plus a few interesting stocking stuffers.

Nitecore NU20 Classic 360 Lumen USB-C Lightweight Headlamp
Nitecore NU20 Classic 360 Lumen USB-C Lightweight Headlamp

The Nitecore NU20 Classic Headlamp delivers 360 lumens of bright, consistent light with a lightweight design and USB-C rechargeable battery, offering reliable hands-free illumination for hikers and backpackers in demanding backcountry environments. Its compact form and efficient power management make it ideal for extended outdoor use.

WEIGHT: 1.34 ounces (38 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Nitecore
Alpenglow Gear Alpenblow Micro Inflator
Alpenglow Gear Alpenblow Micro Inflator

The Alpenblow Micro Inflator by Alpenglow Gear is a compact, rechargeable air pump designed for quick inflation of sleeping pads and other gear, offering efficient, hands-free performance with minimal weight for backcountry travelers. Its USB-charging capability ensures convenience on multi-day outdoor excursions.

WEIGHT: 0.28 ounces (8 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Alpenglow Gear
Rex Creations Pad-Pal Air Pump
Rex Creations Pad-Pal Air Pump

The Pad-Pal Air Pump by Rex Creations efficiently inflates sleeping pads with minimal effort using its compact, rechargeable design. Its lightweight build and integrated USB charging make it a convenient tool for hikers and backpackers seeking quick, reliable inflation on multi-day trips.

WEIGHT: 0.32 ounces (9 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Rex Creations
Flextail Zero Pump
Flextail Zero Pump

Save your breath, and leave the bulk of an inflation bag at home. One of the few pumps that actually works well and is still very light, with a decent battery life. You'll get 15 to 25 mattress inflations on a single charge if you use a full-sized mattress.

WEIGHT: 1.2 oz (34 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Flextail
Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank
Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank

The Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank provides 10,000mAh of high-capacity, lightweight portable power with fast USB-C charging, designed for outdoor enthusiasts who need reliable energy for devices during extended trips in the backcountry. Its slim profile and durable construction offer efficient power management in rugged environments.

WEIGHT: 5.29 ounces (149.97 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Nitecore

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
  • Nov 26, 2024 at 11:49 am #3823074
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Podcast 113 | Pad Pumps

    Nov 26, 2024 at 7:25 pm #3823125
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    I know lots of people here use pumps like the Flextail, but curious to know if anyone has moved over to the little tiny ones powered by a battery bank, and what you think of that style.

    Nov 26, 2024 at 9:10 pm #3823133
    JG H
    BPL Member

    @jgh4

    I have the PadPal v5.2 and I love it. It’s super light and works like a champ. It’s a little loud on the highest setting, but that’s a small inconvenience given it’s size, weight, and functionality.

    I do have a zero pump, too, for weekenders when I don’t carry a power pack.

