Podcast 113 | Pad Pumps
Listen
Summary
In episode 113 of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we talk about current PAD PUMP trends in the ultralight cottage industry, the challenges faced by small businesses during the holiday season plus a few interesting stocking stuffers.
In this Episode:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- December 5, 2024 – Minimalist Footwear: Design, Materials, Technologies, and Performance for Multi-Day Backpacking
- December 5, 2024 – Minimalist Footwear: Design, Materials, Technologies, and Performance for Multi-Day Backpacking
Featured Brands and Products
- Nitecore NU20 Headlamp
- Alpenglow Micro Inflator
- Flextail Zero Pump
- Rex Creations Pad Pump
- Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank
The Nitecore NU20 Classic Headlamp delivers 360 lumens of bright, consistent light with a lightweight design and USB-C rechargeable battery, offering reliable hands-free illumination for hikers and backpackers in demanding backcountry environments. Its compact form and efficient power management make it ideal for extended outdoor use.
The Alpenblow Micro Inflator by Alpenglow Gear is a compact, rechargeable air pump designed for quick inflation of sleeping pads and other gear, offering efficient, hands-free performance with minimal weight for backcountry travelers. Its USB-charging capability ensures convenience on multi-day outdoor excursions.
The Pad-Pal Air Pump by Rex Creations efficiently inflates sleeping pads with minimal effort using its compact, rechargeable design. Its lightweight build and integrated USB charging make it a convenient tool for hikers and backpackers seeking quick, reliable inflation on multi-day trips.
Save your breath, and leave the bulk of an inflation bag at home. One of the few pumps that actually works well and is still very light, with a decent battery life. You'll get 15 to 25 mattress inflations on a single charge if you use a full-sized mattress.
The Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank provides 10,000mAh of high-capacity, lightweight portable power with fast USB-C charging, designed for outdoor enthusiasts who need reliable energy for devices during extended trips in the backcountry. Its slim profile and durable construction offer efficient power management in rugged environments.
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- 2024 Garage Grown Gear Gift Guide
- Gear Guide: Backpacking Light Cottage Gear Guide
- Gear Testing And Research: LightBench: A Laboratory Testing Procotol for Comparing the Performance of Flashlights and Headlamps
- Gear Guide: Inflatable Sleeping Pads: Finding Comfort when Sleeping on the Ground
