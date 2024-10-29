Podcast Episode October 29, 2024

Podcast 111 | Business Lessons for Outdoor Industry Startups

In this episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, Ryan and Lloyd discuss lessons learned from starting a business in the outdoor industry.



In this Episode:

Business Lessons for Outdoor Industry Startups

Lesson 1: Simplify to amplify.

Lesson 2: Output (value) is a result of input (work) – if you’re doing the right type of work.

Lesson 3: What’s the monetary value of the time you (the founder) spend doing work for the company, and why does it matter?

Lesson 4: This isn’t a crisis, this is your business.

