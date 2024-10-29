Podcast 111 | Business Lessons for Outdoor Industry Startups
Episode Sponsor
Listen
Summary
In this episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, Ryan and Lloyd discuss lessons learned from starting a business in the outdoor industry.
In this Episode:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- October 30, 2024 – Webinar: The Science and Performance of Outdoor Fabric Structures and their Impacts on Moisture and Heat
- November 13, 2024 – Webinar: The Science and Performance of Fibers in Outdoor Base Layer Clothing, Part 1: Natural vs. Synthetic Fibers
- December 5, 2024 – Live Online Course: Minimalist Footwear: Design, Materials, Technologies, & Performance for Multi-Day Backpacking
- December 11, 2024 – Webinar: The Science and Performance of Fibers in Outdoor Base layer Clothing, Part 2: Alpaca vs. Merino
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Featured Brands and Products
Business Lessons for Outdoor Industry Startups
- Lesson 1: Simplify to amplify.
- Lesson 2: Output (value) is a result of input (work) – if you’re doing the right type of work.
- Lesson 3: What’s the monetary value of the time you (the founder) spend doing work for the company, and why does it matter?
- Lesson 4: This isn’t a crisis, this is your business.
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Essays: Ultralight Cottage Gear Makers Reflect on the Last Few Years
- Podcast: Episode 103 | Outdoor Industry Trends
- Podcast: Episode 104 | Outdoor Industry Jobs and Interview with Bennett Fisher
Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question
Share your tips, tricks, story, and questions on the podcast – submit it via our website!
Elevate Your Expertise
Discover more trusted research and expert insights to elevate your backcountry experience:
- Sign up for the Newsletter.
- Become a Backpacking Light Member.
- Follow us elsewhere on the web: YouTube | Instagram | Facebook
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
More Episodes
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
- Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
- Chase Jordan - Producer
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
Contact
You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -
- Backpacking Light - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
- Ryan Jordan - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
- Chase Jordan - WWW
Disclosure
(Updated April 9, 2024)
- Product mentions: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
- Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
- Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
Home › Forums › Podcast 111 | Business Lessons for Outdoor Industry Startups