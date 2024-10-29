Basecamp Live Fall '24 Enrollment Now Open - Learn More

Podcast Episode October 29, 2024

Podcast 111 | Business Lessons for Outdoor Industry Startups

Listen

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, Ryan and Lloyd discuss lessons learned from starting a business in the outdoor industry.
Episode 111 - Business LEssons for Outdoor Startups

In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

Business Lessons for Outdoor Industry Startups

  • Lesson 1: Simplify to amplify.
  • Lesson 2: Output (value) is a result of input (work) – if you’re doing the right type of work.
  • Lesson 3: What’s the monetary value of the time you (the founder) spend doing work for the company, and why does it matter?
  • Lesson 4: This isn’t a crisis, this is your business.

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Disclosure

(Updated April 9, 2024)

  • Product mentions: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
  • Oct 29, 2024 at 5:00 am #3820965
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    In this episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, Ryan and Lloyd discuss lessons learned from starting a business in the outdoor industry.

    Oct 29, 2024 at 10:09 am #3821019
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    I love thinking about the analogies between “doing an expedition” and “running a business”. The one that Lloyd brought up in this episode, “simplify to amplify” is really profound when you think about the impact this philosophy has across multiple areas of your life. When we’re spread too thin, it seems like mediocrity is the only inevitable outcome.

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

