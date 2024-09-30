Episode 108 | EI Coyote Quilts and Photo Satellite Messaging
Summary
On today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, Nikki Stavile interviews Brian Noakes of El Coyote quilts, and we talk about a new satellite messaging device that can now send photos and voice memos.
In this Episode:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Important! Rescheduled: The Minimalist Footwear Webinar has been rescheduled from October 9 to December 5, 2024 – Minimalist Footwear: Design, Materials, Technologies and Performance for Multi-Day Backpacking
- Beginning October 17, 2024 – Basecamp Live
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Featured Brands and Products
The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus is currently the only satellite messaging device on the market that can transmit photos and audio messages (voice memos) via satellite.
- can transmit photos and voice memos
- reverse-charging capability
- integrates with both Garmin Messenger (messaging) and Garmin Explore (navigation) smartphone apps
Interview with Brian Noakes
Today’s podcast guest is Brian Noakes, the founder and owner of El Coyote Quilts. Brian is a backpacker, bikepacker, former helicopter pilot and gear designer who brings a minimalist design to high quality hand-crafted quilts for backpackers. Today’s discussion ranges from Brain’s background, how El Coyote got started, and design considerations, including discussion around fabric choices and the advantages to going with a small cottage company.
- Check El Coyote Quilts out on their website and see their offerings at Garage Grown Gear.
El Coyote Quilts is a small, family-run, cottage shop based in Arizona. They take a minimalist approach to custom making some of the highest quality, down, quilt style sleep systems on the market.
Founder, Brian Noakes is a commercial helicopter pilot, backpacker, bikepacker, fly fisherman, gear maker, and passionate outdoorsman.
