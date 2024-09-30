NEW: Send photos and voice memos with the new Garmin inReach Messenger PLUS

Podcast Episode September 30, 2024

Episode 108 | EI Coyote Quilts and Photo Satellite Messaging

On today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, Nikki Stavile interviews Brian Noakes of El Coyote quilts, and we talk about a new satellite messaging device that can now send photos and voice memos.
El Coyote Quilts + Photo Sat Messaging

Garmin inReach Messenger PLUS

The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus is currently the only satellite messaging device on the market that can transmit photos and audio messages (voice memos) via satellite.

WEIGHT: 4.1 ounces (116 g)
WHAT'S UNIQUE:
  • can transmit photos and voice memos
  • reverse-charging capability
  • integrates with both Garmin Messenger (messaging) and Garmin Explore (navigation) smartphone apps
Interview with Brian Noakes

Today’s podcast guest is Brian Noakes, the founder and owner of El Coyote Quilts. Brian is a backpacker, bikepacker, former helicopter pilot and gear designer who brings a minimalist design to high quality hand-crafted quilts for backpackers. Today’s discussion ranges from Brain’s background, how El Coyote got started, and design considerations, including discussion around fabric choices and the advantages to going with a small cottage company.

El Coyote Quilts

El Coyote Quilts is a small, family-run, cottage shop based in Arizona. They take a minimalist approach to custom making some of the highest quality, down, quilt style sleep systems on the market.

Founder, Brian Noakes is a commercial helicopter pilot, backpacker, bikepacker, fly fisherman, gear maker, and passionate outdoorsman. 

See at Garage Grown Gear See at El Coyote

  Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  Chase Jordan - Producer
  Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

  This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees.

You can contact us at [email protected]

  Product mentions: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
