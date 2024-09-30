Podcast Episode September 30, 2024

Episode 108 | EI Coyote Quilts and Photo Satellite Messaging

Episode Sponsor



This episode of the backpacking light podcast is sponsored by ARMS OF ANDES, manufacturer of premium base layer apparel made with alpaca wool. Backpacking Light podcast listeners can enjoy 15% off with the coupon code ALPACALIGHT at armsofandes.com.

Listen

Summary

On today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, Nikki Stavile interviews Brian Noakes of El Coyote quilts, and we talk about a new satellite messaging device that can now send photos and voice memos.



In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Important! Rescheduled: The Minimalist Footwear Webinar has been rescheduled from October 9 to December 5, 2024 – Minimalist Footwear: Design, Materials, Technologies and Performance for Multi-Day Backpacking

Beginning October 17, 2024 – Basecamp Live

Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Featured Brands and Products

NEW on MARKET - September 18, 2024 Garmin inReach Messenger PLUS The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus is currently the only satellite messaging device on the market that can transmit photos and audio messages (voice memos) via satellite. WEIGHT: 4.1 ounces (116 g) WHAT'S UNIQUE: can transmit photos and voice memos

can transmit photos and voice memos reverse-charging capability

reverse-charging capability integrates with both Garmin Messenger (messaging) and Garmin Explore (navigation) smartphone apps See it at REI See our Review

Interview with Brian Noakes

Today’s podcast guest is Brian Noakes, the founder and owner of El Coyote Quilts. Brian is a backpacker, bikepacker, former helicopter pilot and gear designer who brings a minimalist design to high quality hand-crafted quilts for backpackers. Today’s discussion ranges from Brain’s background, how El Coyote got started, and design considerations, including discussion around fabric choices and the advantages to going with a small cottage company.

Check El Coyote Quilts out on their website and see their offerings at Garage Grown Gear.

El Coyote Quilts El Coyote Quilts is a small, family-run, cottage shop based in Arizona. They take a minimalist approach to custom making some of the highest quality, down, quilt style sleep systems on the market. Founder, Brian Noakes is a commercial helicopter pilot, backpacker, bikepacker, fly fisherman, gear maker, and passionate outdoorsman. See at Garage Grown Gear See at El Coyote

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

