Episode 106 | Tent Stake Holding Power
In episode 106 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about tent stake holding power and have a chat about tent stake design with Suluk 46 founder Steve Evans.
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Basecamp LIVE – Begins October 17th
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Tent Stake Holding Power
- Holding power – a stake’s ability to resist pulling out of the ground as a result of tension forces transferred to the stake via a guyline or stake out loop on your shelter.
- Holding power relates to 4 core principles – cross-sectional shape, length, soil interaction, and insertion angle.
- Holding power is influenced by – surface area & friction, soil compaction & displacement, load distribution, anchoring & soil interaction, and soil type
More about Tent Stake Holding Power at Backpacking Light:
- Newsletter: Tent Stake Holding Power vs. Stake Weight
- Webinar: How to Pitch an Ultralight Tent
- Wilderness Skills: How do Tent Stakes Interact with Soils to Create Holding Power
Interview with Steve Evans
Today’s interview is with founder of Suluk 46, Steve Evans, and encompasses a discussion about tent stake design principles, what’s new at Suluk, and the adventures of running an outdoor gear business.
- Gear: Atani Titanium Tent Stakes
- Gear: Tupiq Tube Tent Stakes.
- Check out Suluk 46 on their website or at the Suluk 46 Collection at Garage Grown Gear!
- Gear Testing & Research: By the Numbers: How does Tent Design and Materials Influence Cold-Weather Camping Comfort?
- Destinations: Joshua Tree: Nooks and Crannies for Backpackers
- Podcasts: Episode 105 | Expedition Kite Skiing Across Greenland with Jesse Crocker
