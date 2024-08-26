Aug 23 - NEW! Our recommendations for ultralight gear available at REI

Podcast Episode August 26, 2024

Episode 106 | Tent Stake Holding Power

In episode 106 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about tent stake holding power and have a chat about tent stake design with Suluk 46 founder Steve Evans.
In this Episode:

  Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A's, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Tent Stake Holding Power

  • Holding power – a stake’s ability to resist pulling out of the ground as a result of tension forces transferred to the stake via a guyline or stake out loop on your shelter.
  • Holding power relates to 4 core principles – cross-sectional shape, length, soil interaction, and insertion angle.
  • Holding power is influenced by – surface area & friction, soil compaction & displacement, load distribution, anchoring & soil interaction, and soil type

Interview with Steve Evans

Today’s interview is with founder of Suluk 46, Steve Evans, and encompasses a discussion about tent stake design principles, what’s new at Suluk, and the adventures of running an outdoor gear business.

Suluk46 Atani Titanium Tent Stakes
Suluk46 Atani Titanium Tent Stakes

A truly ultralight tent stake with enough strength for hard soils. We use this for accessory guyline tieout points like sidewalls and mid-points. Combine with stronger stakes for a high-performance stake kit.

WEIGHT: 0.18 ounces (5 g)

WEIGHT: 0.18 ounces (5 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Suluk46

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

  • Product mentions: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
  • Aug 26, 2024 at 5:00 am #3817006
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 106 | Tent Stake Holding Power

    In episode 106 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about tent stake holding power and have a chat about tent stake design with Suluk 46 founder Steve Evans.

    Aug 26, 2024 at 11:09 am #3817011
    Jon Fong / Flat Cat Gear
    BPL Member

    @jonfong

    Locale: FLAT CAT GEAR

    The hyper link appears not to be working

