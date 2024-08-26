Podcast Episode August 26, 2024

Episode 106 | Tent Stake Holding Power

Sponsor

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, your hub for all things ultralight. Garage Grown Gear is dedicated to supporting the growth of small, startup, and cottage brands.

Listen

Summary

In episode 106 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about tent stake holding power and have a chat about tent stake design with Suluk 46 founder Steve Evans.



In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Basecamp LIVE – Begins October 17th

Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Tent Stake Holding Power

Holding power – a stake’s ability to resist pulling out of the ground as a result of tension forces transferred to the stake via a guyline or stake out loop on your shelter.

Holding power relates to 4 core principles – cross-sectional shape, length, soil interaction, and insertion angle.

Holding power is influenced by – surface area & friction, soil compaction & displacement, load distribution, anchoring & soil interaction, and soil type

More about Tent Stake Holding Power at Backpacking Light:

Featured Gear

Shop the Tent Stake and Accessory Collection at Garage Grown Gear.

Interview with Steve Evans

Today’s interview is with founder of Suluk 46, Steve Evans, and encompasses a discussion about tent stake design principles, what’s new at Suluk, and the adventures of running an outdoor gear business.

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question

Share your tips, tricks, story, and questions on the podcast – submit it via our website!

Go Deeper with Backpacking Light