Podcast 105 | Expedition Kite Skiing Across Greenland with Jesse Crocker

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about {traveling off-trail responsibly, a rain jacket that defines new standards for durability and performance, and a kite skiing expedition across greenland with Jesse Crocker}.



Our guest on this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is Jesse Crocker, a co-founder of Gaia GPS, and today we’re going to chat with Jesse about his recent kite skiing expedition across Greenland and his newest venture, GOAT Maps. In the interview we discuss:

a summary of Jesse’s life and professional journey that led him to want to kite ski across Greenland

how the team was built and what the group dynamic was

the journey and its challenges, including terrain, weather conditions, and ice conditions

the gear – kites, skis, sleds, food, cold weather gear, etc – did you use for the expedition?

the skills needed for a kite skiing traverse of this magnitude

what is the next big project for Jesse – Goatmaps!

