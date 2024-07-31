REI 4th of July Sale & Clearance - up to 40% off until July 4, 2024

You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Podcast 105 | Expedition Kite Skiing Across Greenland with Jesse Crocker
Podcast Episode July 31, 2024

Podcast 105 | Expedition Kite Skiing Across Greenland with Jesse Crocker

Sponsor

Image2

This episode of the backpacking light podcast is sponsored by ARMS OF ANDES, manufacturer of premium base layer apparel made with alpaca wool. Backpacking Light podcast listeners can enjoy 15% off with the coupon code ALPACALIGHT at armsofandes.com.

Listen

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about {traveling off-trail responsibly, a rain jacket that defines new standards for durability and performance, and a kite skiing expedition across greenland with Jesse Crocker}.
a picture of a snow covered mountain with a red tent

In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

  • Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

From the Newsletter

Featured Brands and Products

RECOMMENDED
Arc'teryx Beta SL Rain Jacket
Arc'teryx Beta SL Rain Jacket

The new (2024) Arc'teryx Beta SL is the lightest rain jacket on the market that combines a full feature set (generous fit, extensive ventilation, high breathability) AND durable (40D+) fabrics.

WHAT'S UNIQUE:
  • Unique fabric - 40d/70d x 3L ePE WPB, no PFCs
  • Roomy fit for layering over insulation
  • Extensive ventilation features (incl. pit zips)
MAIN ISSUES:
  • Early availability only to REI members
  • Cost
WEIGHT: 12.0 oz (340 g)
See it at REI See it at Arc'teryx

Interview with Jesse Crocker

Our guest on this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is Jesse Crocker, a co-founder of Gaia GPS, and today we’re going to chat with Jesse about his recent kite skiing expedition across Greenland and his newest venture, GOAT Maps. In the interview we discuss:

  • a summary of Jesse’s life and professional journey that led him to want to kite ski across Greenland
  • how the team was built and what the group dynamic was
  • the journey and its challenges, including terrain, weather conditions, and ice conditions
  • the gear – kites, skis, sleds, food, cold weather gear, etc – did you use for the expedition?
  • the skills needed for a kite skiing traverse of this magnitude
  • what is the next big project for Jesse – Goatmaps!

Find out more about Goatmaps and Jesse Crocker:

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question

Share your tips, tricks, story, and questions on the podcast – submit it via our website!

Go Deeper with Backpacking Light

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Subscribe

More Episodes

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

Disclosure

(Updated April 9, 2024)

  • Product mentions: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Home Forums Podcast 105 | Expedition Kite Skiing Across Greenland with Jesse Crocker

Viewing 2 posts - 1 through 2 (of 2 total)
  • Author
    Posts
  • Jul 31, 2024 at 4:45 am #3815744
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Podcast 105 | Expedition Kite Skiing Across Greenland with Jesse Crocker

    In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about traveling off-trail responsibly, a rain jacket that defines new standards for durability and performance, and a kite skiing expedition across greenland with Jesse Crocker.

    Jul 31, 2024 at 9:16 am #3815750
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    It will be interesting to see these mapping apps evolve, especially if they can accomplish what Gaia (almost) was able to do – which is sort of “get out of the way” so we can have a mapping app that is easy, fast, topographically accurate, and aesthetically nice to look at. Base maps are getting better and better, and the auto-scaling features they offer are a nice break from having to deal with the business of USGS quads on a phone screen. But, I still don’t find most app base maps (incl Caltopo, OnX BC) to be accurate enough for challenging off-trail travel.

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 2 posts - 1 through 2 (of 2 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe

REI Sale June 21 to July 4:

rei sale

Up to 40% off hiking and backpacking gear:

Shop the Sale

See our REI Gear Guide


Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what's new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...