Podcast 105 | Expedition Kite Skiing Across Greenland with Jesse Crocker
Summary
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about {traveling off-trail responsibly, a rain jacket that defines new standards for durability and performance, and a kite skiing expedition across greenland with Jesse Crocker}.
In this Episode:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Podcast: Episode 104 | Outdoor Industry Hiring + Bennett Fisher (Jolly Gear) Interview
- Wilderness Skills: Cyanobacteria and Cyanotoxins in Backcountry Water Sources
- Online Course: Water Treatment and Backcountry Hygiene
- Gear Guide: Water Treatment and Backcountry Hygiene Gear Guide
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
From the Newsletter
- Newsletter: July 14, 2024 – Off Trail, Responsibly
- Study: Hiking in the US has Never Been More Popular
- Statistics: Hiking in the US since 2006
Featured Brands and Products
The new (2024) Arc'teryx Beta SL is the lightest rain jacket on the market that combines a full feature set (generous fit, extensive ventilation, high breathability) AND durable (40D+) fabrics.
- Unique fabric - 40d/70d x 3L ePE WPB, no PFCs
- Roomy fit for layering over insulation
- Extensive ventilation features (incl. pit zips)
- Early availability only to REI members
- Cost
Interview with Jesse Crocker
Our guest on this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is Jesse Crocker, a co-founder of Gaia GPS, and today we’re going to chat with Jesse about his recent kite skiing expedition across Greenland and his newest venture, GOAT Maps. In the interview we discuss:
- a summary of Jesse’s life and professional journey that led him to want to kite ski across Greenland
- how the team was built and what the group dynamic was
- the journey and its challenges, including terrain, weather conditions, and ice conditions
- the gear – kites, skis, sleds, food, cold weather gear, etc – did you use for the expedition?
- the skills needed for a kite skiing traverse of this magnitude
- what is the next big project for Jesse – Goatmaps!
Find out more about Goatmaps and Jesse Crocker:
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Gear Guide: Publisher’s Gear Guide 2021
- Podcast: Episode 90 | Alpaca Wool Base Layers
- Wilderness Skills: Why You Should Spend a Few Ounces of Weight on Rainwear Ventilation Features
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
- Chase Jordan - Producer
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
