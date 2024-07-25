REI 4th of July Sale & Clearance - up to 40% off until July 4, 2024

Podcast Episode July 25, 2024

Episode 104 | Outdoor Industry Hiring + Bennett Fisher (Jolly Gear)

Small Business Outdoors: About this Episode Series

This episode is part of our ongoing series Small Business Outdoors, a once-a-month series featuring Ryan Jordan (founder, Backpacking Light) and Lloyd Vogel (founder, Garage Grown Gear). Small Business Outdoors provides an insider view into small, cottage, and startup brands, and outdoor industry business ownership, featuring interviews with cottage gear founders.

Episode Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan and Lloyd interview Jolly Gear founder Bennett Fisher, chat about what is in their day packs, and share their perspectives on recruiting and hiring employees for their companies.
In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

  • Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Featured Brands and Products

What’s in our Day Pack?

Jolly Gear

Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down at Garage Grown Gear
Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down at Garage Grown Gear

A hybrid woven/knit sun hoody with button-down ventilation. A unique and versatile way to execute the hiking shirt.

WEIGHT: 7.5 oz (213 g)
WHAT'S UNIQUE:
  • style: combination of button-down, hood, collar, adjustable cuffs with thumbloops
  • stretch fabrics
MAIN ISSUES:
  • not 100% resistant to aggressive swarms of biting mosquitoes
Jolly Gear

  • What is the story behind Jolly Gear?
  • What was the initial inspiration behind the founding of Jolly Gear?
  • How does your experience as a thru hiker influence your development of gear and your business?
  • Can you walk us through the design features of the Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Shirt?
  • How did you make the transition to full time business owner?
  • What is your motivation for running Jolly Gear as opposed to a more conventional apparel design program?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Disclosure

(Updated April 9, 2024)

  • Product mentions: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
