Podcast Episode July 25, 2024

Episode 104 | Outdoor Industry Hiring + Bennett Fisher (Jolly Gear)

Small Business Outdoors: About this Episode Series

This episode is part of our ongoing series Small Business Outdoors, a once-a-month series featuring Ryan Jordan (founder, Backpacking Light) and Lloyd Vogel (founder, Garage Grown Gear). Small Business Outdoors provides an insider view into small, cottage, and startup brands, and outdoor industry business ownership, featuring interviews with cottage gear founders.

Episode Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan and Lloyd interview Jolly Gear founder Bennett Fisher, chat about what is in their day packs, and share their perspectives on recruiting and hiring employees for their companies.



In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

What’s in our Day Pack?

Jolly Gear

Jolly Gear

What is the story behind Jolly Gear?

What was the initial inspiration behind the founding of Jolly Gear?

How does your experience as a thru hiker influence your development of gear and your business?

Can you walk us through the design features of the Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down Shirt?

How did you make the transition to full time business owner?

What is your motivation for running Jolly Gear as opposed to a more conventional apparel design program?

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

