UPDATED! The Backpacking Light Gear Guide to REI »

You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 102 | Polartec Alpha Direct
Podcast Episode May 31, 2024

Episode 102 | Polartec Alpha Direct

Episode Sponsor

the garage grown gear logo

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, your hub for all things ultralight. Garage Grown Gear is dedicated to supporting the growth of small, startup, and cottage brands. Today, we are featuring innovative products from those brands made with Polartec Alpha Direct, the lightest, most breathable, and most air-permeable fleece insulation available.

Polartec Alpha Direct Collection at Garage Grown Gear
Polartec Alpha Direct Collection at Garage Grown Gear

Discover the comprehensive selection of Polartec Alpha Direct hoodies, shirts, pants, socks, hats, and more from small, startup, and cottage brands.

See it at Garage Grown Gear

Listen

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast you’re going to learn about the origin, evolution, and use of Polartec Alpha Direct in modern ultralight layering systems.

a close up of a blue object with a black background

In this Episode:

Featured Brands and Products

Farpointe Alpha Cruiser at Garage Grown Gear
Farpointe Alpha Cruiser at Garage Grown Gear

An Alpha Direct hoody is an ultralight way to carry fleece that's more comfortable and breathable than a traditional fleece.

WEIGHT: 4.0 to 4.9 oz (113 to 139 g)
WHAT'S UNIQUE:
  • available in both 60g and 90g weights
  • very high air permeability for fleece
  • when worn under a shell, very high warmth-to-weight ratio
MAIN ISSUES:
  • not as durable as grid fleece or pile
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Farpointe Outdoor Gear
Arcteryx Squamish Hoody Mens
Arcteryx Squamish Hoody Mens
WEIGHT: 5 oz (140 g)
MVTR: 3420 g/m2/hr
APR: 29 CFM/ft2
WHAT'S UNIQUE:
  • Rare combination of adjustable ventilation, high MVTR, high APR.
MAIN ISSUES:
  • Expensive.
  • High APR may not be the best option for low-exertion activity in high winds.
See it at Arc'teryx See it at REI

Note: Alpha Direct is commonly available in 60 gsm (grams per square meter), 90 gsm, and 120 gsm weights. Lighter weights are suitable for 3-season active insulating layers for hiking in cool conditions, or as pajama layers. Heavier weights are best used for inactive insulation (e.g., in camp) or during the winter. Alpha Direct is used in torso and pant layers, caps, and socks. Because of durability limitations, Alpha Direct socks should be relegated for sleeping and in-camp use only.

Polartec Alpha Direct Collection at Garage Grown Gear
Polartec Alpha Direct Collection at Garage Grown Gear

Discover the comprehensive selection of Polartec Alpha Direct hoodies, shirts, pants, socks, hats, and more from small, startup, and cottage brands.

See it at Garage Grown Gear

Main Topic: Polartec Alpha Direct

  • US Military’s PCU (protective combat uniform) and how it relates to outdoor clothing layering systems – lightweight undergarments, midweight undergarment, fleece, wind jacket, soft shell jacket and pants, wet weather jacket and pants, extreme cold weather parka and pants
  • Comparing Polartec Alpha fabric (required to be stitched to unbreathable shell fabrics) with Polartec Alpha Direct (does not require to be stitched to unbreathable shell fabrics)
  • The Polartec Alpha Direct as a multifunctional layering piece – as a warm insulated outer layer, as a base layer, as a warm insulated layer within a storm system, insulated layer within a breathable windshirt system

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question

Share your tips, tricks, and questions on the podcast – submit it via email to [email protected].

Go Deeper with Backpacking Light

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Subscribe

More Episodes

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

Disclosure

(Updated April 9, 2024)

  • Product mentions: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Home Forums Episode 102 | Polartec Alpha Direct

Viewing 5 posts - 1 through 5 (of 5 total)
  • Author
    Posts
  • May 31, 2024 at 12:00 pm #3812622
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 102 | Polartec Alpha Direct

    In episode 102 of the Backpacking Light podcast you’re going to learn about the origin, evolution, and use of Polartec Alpha Direct in modern ultralight layering systems.

    May 31, 2024 at 8:08 pm #3812626
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    I didn’t get to mention this in the podcast, but this winter I did experiment with a Mark Twight-style layering system with Alpha Direct in windy, cold weather:

    • Brynje long sleeve fishnet mesh base layer
    • Wind shirt (usually an Arc’teryx Squamish)
    • Polartec Alpha Direct fleece hoodie
    • WPB Rain Jacket

    I liked it, it was comfortable and nimble. I just started to try this towards the end of winter, but was curious to know if others had any experience with this type of system (fleece between the wind shirt and rain shell layer) using AD.

    Jun 1, 2024 at 3:46 am #3812631
    Mole J
    BPL Member

    @mole

    Locale: UK

    I wear my windshirt under my fleece layer on some occasions.
    It adds another dimension to layering (cooler than Windshirt over fleece) And also enables the fleece layer to slide over the windshirt and give more freedom of movement. The latter is definitely welcome when wearing a waterproof layer as well as it can feel less restrictive when scrambling in more technical terrain.

    It’s funny though because I’ll sometimes get companions saying “what are you doing? That’s pointless, you’re wearing it the wrong way around!”. You can lead a horse to water …

    Edit.

    I use a Polartec Alpha 90 hoody for all my backpacking for the last few years. It’s open and often windy in the UK. Just the Alpha fleece and a windshirt is quite a comfortable combination in a lot of instances.

    Also, another instance of versatile layering, is wearing my baselayer (Rab Pulse Tee usually) over my Alpha hoody rather than under it.

    It pays to experiment and be flexible.

    Jun 1, 2024 at 5:29 am #3812632
    Terran Terran
    BPL Member

    @terran

    I wear a base layer over the alpha. (Brynje) I’ll sometimes wear a very breathable R3 over that. While it doesn’t totally block wind, I believe by combining the different fabrics, there is no direct path. The wind doesn’t bounce off my skin, taking my heat. IDK. I do find it very comfortable under certain conditions. If it’s too windy, I might wear a tech face R1 instead. It all sheds water to some degree. Next or instead, I may wear a very light Pertex Shield shell (Luke’s), or perhaps a DAS (pertex shield) hoody.
    As Mole said, “it pays to experiment and be flexible”. What I actually carry depends on the weather reports.

    Jun 1, 2024 at 11:06 am #3812639
    HkNewman
    BPL Member

    @hknewman

    Locale: The West is (still) the Best

    I use a Polartec Alpha 90 hoody for all my backpacking .. Just the Alpha fleece and a windshirt is quite a comfortable combination in a lot of instances.

    Alpha-direct works at about half the weight for cold-sunny to cold-rainy conditions for a small trade off (90gsm) in durability.   Also for brief camp stops.

    Still I layer a windshell over the alpha garment as the latter is more susceptible to get snagged, etc..

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 5 posts - 1 through 5 (of 5 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe

New Gear Guides:

rei gear guide - see it text over an image of a tent

Shop the REI Anniversary Sale May 17-27 • “Our Biggest Sale of the Year…”

Shop Small Business Sales Week @ Garage Grown Gear May 14-21 • “Support small, startup, and cottage brands…”

Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what's new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...