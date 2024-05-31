Episode 102 | Polartec Alpha Direct
Summary
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast you’re going to learn about the origin, evolution, and use of Polartec Alpha Direct in modern ultralight layering systems.
In this Episode:
An Alpha Direct hoody is an ultralight way to carry fleece that's more comfortable and breathable than a traditional fleece.
- available in both 60g and 90g weights
- very high air permeability for fleece
- when worn under a shell, very high warmth-to-weight ratio
- not as durable as grid fleece or pile
- Rare combination of adjustable ventilation, high MVTR, high APR.
- Expensive.
- High APR may not be the best option for low-exertion activity in high winds.
Note: Alpha Direct is commonly available in 60 gsm (grams per square meter), 90 gsm, and 120 gsm weights. Lighter weights are suitable for 3-season active insulating layers for hiking in cool conditions, or as pajama layers. Heavier weights are best used for inactive insulation (e.g., in camp) or during the winter. Alpha Direct is used in torso and pant layers, caps, and socks. Because of durability limitations, Alpha Direct socks should be relegated for sleeping and in-camp use only.
Main Topic: Polartec Alpha Direct
- US Military’s PCU (protective combat uniform) and how it relates to outdoor clothing layering systems – lightweight undergarments, midweight undergarment, fleece, wind jacket, soft shell jacket and pants, wet weather jacket and pants, extreme cold weather parka and pants
- Comparing Polartec Alpha fabric (required to be stitched to unbreathable shell fabrics) with Polartec Alpha Direct (does not require to be stitched to unbreathable shell fabrics)
- The Polartec Alpha Direct as a multifunctional layering piece – as a warm insulated outer layer, as a base layer, as a warm insulated layer within a storm system, insulated layer within a breathable windshirt system
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Wilderness Skills: The Dirt Catwalk: Modern Layering Ensembles for Backpackers
- Gear Testing & Research: By The Numbers: Rethinking Fleece
