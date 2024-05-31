Podcast Episode May 31, 2024

Episode 102 | Polartec Alpha Direct

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, your hub for all things ultralight. Garage Grown Gear is dedicated to supporting the growth of small, startup, and cottage brands. Today, we are featuring innovative products from those brands made with Polartec Alpha Direct, the lightest, most breathable, and most air-permeable fleece insulation available.

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast you’re going to learn about the origin, evolution, and use of Polartec Alpha Direct in modern ultralight layering systems.

Farpointe Alpha Cruiser at Garage Grown Gear An Alpha Direct hoody is an ultralight way to carry fleece that's more comfortable and breathable than a traditional fleece. WEIGHT: 4.0 to 4.9 oz (113 to 139 g) WHAT'S UNIQUE: available in both 60g and 90g weights

available in both 60g and 90g weights very high air permeability for fleece

very high air permeability for fleece when worn under a shell, very high warmth-to-weight ratio MAIN ISSUES: not as durable as grid fleece or pile See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Farpointe Outdoor Gear

Note: Alpha Direct is commonly available in 60 gsm (grams per square meter), 90 gsm, and 120 gsm weights. Lighter weights are suitable for 3-season active insulating layers for hiking in cool conditions, or as pajama layers. Heavier weights are best used for inactive insulation (e.g., in camp) or during the winter. Alpha Direct is used in torso and pant layers, caps, and socks. Because of durability limitations, Alpha Direct socks should be relegated for sleeping and in-camp use only.

US Military’s PCU (protective combat uniform) and how it relates to outdoor clothing layering systems – lightweight undergarments, midweight undergarment, fleece, wind jacket, soft shell jacket and pants, wet weather jacket and pants, extreme cold weather parka and pants

Comparing Polartec Alpha fabric (required to be stitched to unbreathable shell fabrics) with Polartec Alpha Direct (does not require to be stitched to unbreathable shell fabrics)

The Polartec Alpha Direct as a multifunctional layering piece – as a warm insulated outer layer, as a base layer, as a warm insulated layer within a storm system, insulated layer within a breathable windshirt system

