Episode 100 | Celebrating our Listeners and Gear for Hiking in the Sun
Listen
Summary
In Episode 100 of the Backpacking Light Podcast we’re going to celebrate sunshine and the one hundredth episode of the backpacking light podcast featuring stories from our listeners and more.
In this Episode:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Sun Exposure and Protection Webinar – March 27th, 2024
Explore the essentials of sun safety in this comprehensive webinar, which delves into the scientific underpinnings of UV exposure, dispels prevalent myths, and offers expert guidance on selecting appropriate sunscreens, protective clothing, and eyewear for enhanced outdoor protection.
Featured Brands and Products
- Patagonia Sun Stretch Shirt
- Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down
- Sportslick
- Take Less, Do More, by Glen Van Peski
Testimonial Winners
Thank you to everyone who submitted their testimonials! We have selected the following people to win an Unlimited Lifetime Membership!
- Leah D. – Washington
- Josh K. – Idaho
- Lorin B. – California
- Dan M. – Texas
- Stephan K. – Switzerland
Our Listener’s Favorite Podcasts
- Episode 9 | Author Caroline Van Hermert on 4,000 Miles Across the Arctic
- Episode 49 | Untraditional Layers
- Episode 71 | Sleeping Bag Layering Systems
- Episode 76 | Vapor Barrier Gloves and Socks
- Episode 79 | The 12 Stages of Backcountry Tenkara
- Episode 81 | Unresting Event
- Episode 82 | Fabric Repairs in the Backcountry
- Episode 83 | Shelter Condensation
- Episode 85 | Backcountry Lightning Risk Management
- Episode 86 | Ultralight Shelter Fabrics
- Episode 92 | Tenkara, Ultrarunning, and Performance Minimalism
- Episode 99 | How to Hide Your Food From Bears
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Essays: Going Home
- Online Course: Backcountry Tenkara Fishing Masterclass
- Places: Hiking Big Bend National Park: Outdoor Mountain Loop
- Places: Brooks Range Backpacking: Practical Lessons Learned from the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
- Wilderness Skills / Video: How to Choose Backpacking Gear
- Wilderness Skills: Leave No Trace Winter Backpacking
Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question
Share your tips, tricks, story, and questions on the podcast – submit it via our website!
Go Deeper with Backpacking Light
- Sign up for the Newsletter.
- Become a Backpacking Light Member.
- Follow us elsewhere on the web: YouTube | Instagram | Facebook
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS
More Episodes
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
- Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
- Chase Jordan - Producer
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
Sponsors
- This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!
Contact
You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -
- Backpacking Light - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
- Ryan Jordan - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
- Chase Jordan - WWW
Disclosure
- Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!