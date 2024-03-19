In this video, we walk through a framework for making decisions about how to select gear based on benefits, features, and design attributes, with a focus on shelter systems.

About this Video Series This video is a recording of a previous Member Q&A Live Stream. If you are logged in with a Premium or Unlimited Membership, you’ll see a recording of the entire live stream event. Otherwise, the video player below will show only the keynote presentation from the event. Live Member Q&A’s can be accessed by all Basic, Premium, and Unlimited Members. Join us live next time – view the live event schedule on our Events Calendar Become a Member

Having some choices when it comes to selecting gear for a trip isn’t a bad thing. Different gear can serve different use cases, even when two products appear to be similar. However, making the choice to pack one product or another can pose challenges when faced with the complexity of competing performance interests.

Understanding design attributes, features, and benefits is useful when selecting backpacking gear. Value and performance is often derived from how well gear meets specific needs rather than just its technical specifications or features. This approach underscores the importance of focusing on the unique benefits each piece of equipment offers. By prioritizing gear that offers distinct advantages for particular use cases, backpackers can make more informed decisions when selecting gear for a trip.

In this video, we walk through case studies for selecting a shelter from an inventory of the following:

Related Content

This video was originally presented in a Member Q&A live-stream event. Live Member Q&A’s can be accessed by all Basic, Premium, and Unlimited Members. Join us live next time – view the live event schedule on our Events Calendar.