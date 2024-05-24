Introduction
This gear guide summarizes the category of satellite messaging-centric devices, i.e., devices that focus on satellite messaging as its primary, rather than secondary, function. This is in contrast to navigation-centric devices (which usually offer integrated mapping on the device), such as the Garmin inReach Explorer or Garmin GPSMap.
Updates
- May 24, 2024 – updated specifications to reflect new model availability and product updates; updated some conclusions based on our additional long-term testing and performance comparisons; added four messengers to our “Do Not Buy” list.
Context: types of satellite messengers
1-way vs. 2-way messengers. Satellite messengers are categorized in many different ways. The most common is to characterize them as either 1-way or 2-way messengers. A 1-way messenger can send messages out but cannot receive messages. The SPOT Gen4 is a typical example.
Standalone vs. paired messengers. Standalone messengers provide basic messaging functionality, including the ability to send a preset check-in message or initiate an SOS response. However, pairing the messenger to a smartphone (and the messenger’s companion app) is the only way to access a messenger’s full capabilities. The Garmin inReach Mini 2 is a typical example of a standalone messenger, but pairing it with a smartphone and the Garmin Explore app provides easier access to messaging features and more robust mapping. On the other hand, the Zoleo Satellite Communicator and Somewear Global Hotspot provide minimal functionality as standalone devices and require pairing to their companion apps to use them productively as messaging devices. The Garmin inReach Messenger falls in between these two extremes.
The Garmin inReach Mini 2 offers the most performance (tracking, navigation, and messaging) in the smallest size of any satellite messenger on the market. It's our recommendation when you want to have the insurance of a standalone device if you don't want to use your smartphone or your smartphone fails in the backcountry.
- unlike most messengers, the inReach Mini 2 functions well as a standalone device
- compact form factor
- longer battery life & better screen in v2
- truncated messaging - long messages get split up into multiple messages
- assigned phone number changes periodically
Messaging vs. tracking, mapping, and navigation. All messengers can send messages, but only 2-way messengers can receive them. Some messengers provide the mapping and navigation features of standalone GPS devices or apps. Also, the tracking and location-sharing features available in satellite messengers vary widely.
Comparison: inReach vs. Zoleo vs. SPOT vs. Somewear messengers
The two most popular messaging devices in the Backpacking Light Community other than the Garmin inReach Mini 2 are the Garmin inReach Messenger and the Zoleo Satellite Communicator. Both have their strengths and limitations, and are worth comparing:
|
WEIGHT:
4.0 oz (113 g)
|
WEIGHT:
5.3 oz (150 g)
|
Description:
Lighter and smaller than a Zoleo and a more pocketable form factor than a inReach Mini 2, the Garmin inReach Messenger boasts a very long battery life, reverse charging, and a display that doesn't require a smartphone for monitoring weather, incoming messages, and more.
|
Description:
Requires a smartphone to get the most out of it, but arguably offers the best service package of all messengers, including more usable test modes and access to non-emergency medical assistance. Other benefits include an assigned (fixed) messaging number and long-form messages that don't get truncated.
|
WHAT'S UNIQUE:
|
WHAT'S UNIQUE:
|
MAIN ISSUES:
|
MAIN ISSUES:
- long battery life
- buttons and mini-display provides access to all functions without a smartphone
- smart watch integration
- mapping/navigation features accessible with a smartphone
- long messages are truncated and split into multiple messages
- long battery life
- buttons and mini-display provides access to all functions without a smartphone
- smart watch integration
- mapping/navigation features accessible with a smartphone
- long messages are truncated and split into multiple messages
- a unique SMS number is assigned to the device
- long messages are not truncated and split up
- no-cost professional medical assistance is available for non-emergency situations
- seamless messaging across cellular and satellite networks
- limited access to functions without a smartphone
- somewhat bulkier and heavier
- limited mapping/nav features
- a unique SMS number is assigned to the device
- long messages are not truncated and split up
- no-cost professional medical assistance is available for non-emergency situations
- seamless messaging across cellular and satellite networks
- limited access to functions without a smartphone
- somewhat bulkier and heavier
- limited mapping/nav features
The following table compares the Garmin inReach Messenger (the newest device) to the Zoleo Satellite Communicator, SPOT Gen4, SPOT X, ACR Bivy Stick, Garmin inReach Mini 2, Somewear Global Hotspot, and the Motorola Defy. This collection of messengers spans the range of both 1- and 2-way satellite messengers that offer different capabilities with messaging, tracking, mapping, and navigation – and their functionality when paired with a smartphone or not.
Scroll to the right to view all columns of this table.
|Garmin inReach Mini 2
|Garmin inReach Messenger
|Zoleo Satellite Communicator
|SPOT Gen4
|SPOT X
|ACR Bivy Stick
|Somewear Global Hotspot
|Motorola Defy Satellite LInk
|battery life (active tracking at 10-15 minute intervals, 8 hr/day)
|10-14 days
|20-30 days
|6-8 days
|20-40 days
|8-15 days
|3-5 days
|7-10 days
|4 days
|battery type
|rechargeable lithium
|rechargeable lithium
|rechargeable lithium
|4xAAA
|rechargeable lithium
|rechargeable lithium
|rechargeable lithium
|rechargeable lithium
|interface
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB-C
|Micro USB
|USB-C
|reverse charging
|no
|yes
|no
|no
|no
|no
|no
|no
|messaging
|2-way
|2-way
|2-way
|1-way
|2-way
|2-way
|2-way
|2-way
|group message conversations
|no
|yes
|no
|no
|no
|no
|no
|no
|send check-in messages from device*
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|no
|yes
|send custom messages from device*
|yes
|yes
|no
|no
|yes
|no
|no
|no
|send custom messages from app*
|yes
|yes
|yes
|no
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|activate SOS from device
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|seamless messaging (network-independent)**
|(coming soon)
|yes
|yes
|n/a
|no
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tracking
|yes
|yes
|limited (Location Share+)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|not yet
|start/stop from device
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|no
|n/a
|track retrace
|yes (TracBack)
|yes (TracBack)
|no
|no
|no
|no
|no
|no
|satellite network
|Iridium
|Iridium
|Iridium
|Globalstar
|Globalstar
|Iridium
|Iridium
|Inmarsat
|SOS monitoring
|IERCC
|IERCC
|IERCC
|IERCC
|IERCC
|Global Rescue
|IERCC
|FocusPoint
|plan costs
|$15 - $65
|$15 - $65
|$20 - $56
|$12 - $15
|$12 - $30
|$20 - $70
|$8 - $50
|$5 - $30
|weather forecasting (integrated)***
|yes
|yes
|yes
|no
|no
|yes
|yes
|no
|view forecast on device***
|yes
|yes
|no
|no
|no
|no
|no
|no
|mapping/navigation on device
|yes
|no
|no
|no
|limited
|no
|no
|no
|mapping/navigation in app
|yes
|no
|no
|limited
|limited
|limited
|limited
|no
|visual display
|yes
|yes
|no
|no
|yes
|no
|no
|no
|show incoming messages?
|yes
|yes
|no
|no
|yes
|no
|no
|no
|smart watch integration
|yes
|yes
|limited
|no
|no
|no
|no
|no
|waterproofing****
|IPX7
|IPX7
|IPX8
|IPX8
|IPX7
|IPX7
|IPX8
|MIL-STD-810H
|user rating @ REI
|4.2 / 5.0
|n/a
|4.2 / 5.0
|2.9 / 5.0
|3.0 / 5.0
|n/a
|n/a
|3.3 / 5.0
|companion app
|Garmin Explore (Garmin Messenger support coming soon)
|Garmin Messenger
|Zoleo
|The Spot App
|The Spot App, Spot X Bluetooth
|Bivy
|Somewear
|Bullitt Satellite Messenger
|App Store rating
|3.9 / 5.0
|n/a
|4.1 / 5.0
|2.1 / 5.0
|3.0 / 5.0
|3.6 / 5.0
|4.2 / 5.0
|2.6 / 5.0
|dimensions
|3.9 x 2.0 x 1.0 inches
|3.1 x 2.5 inches
|3.6 x 2.6 x 1.1 inches
|3.5 x 2.7 x 0.9 inches
|7.5 x 5.8 x 2.0 inches
|4.5 x 1.9 x 0.8 inches
|3.0 x 3.6 x 0.8 inches
|3.4 x 2.5 x 0.5 inches
|weight
|3.5 ounces
|4.0 ounces
|5.3 ounces
|5.0 ounces
|7.0 oz
|3.4 ounces
|4.0 ounces
|2.5 ounces
|msrp
|$400
|$300
|$200
|$150
|$250
|$250
|$280
|$150
* For this comparison, we define a “check-in” message as a preset message that can be sent to a group of contacts you specify and a “custom” message that can be specified on the device to say whatever you want it to say (via a physical or online keyboard). Some devices offer the ability to send more than one type of preset message (e.g., the Spot Gen4 calls these two message types check-in and custom messages, but neither are customizable without configuring them via a live internet connection).
** Seamless messaging refers to a device’s ability to maintain message conversations in one place (i.e., inside the device app on your smartphone) across cellular, WiFi, and satellite networks.
*** Some devices (e.g., Garmin inReach Mini 2) offer integrated (built-in) weather forecast requests and display on the device and in-app. Other devices (e.g., Spot X) do not, but third-party services may be used to deliver text-based weather forecasts via satellite messaging features).
**** IPX7 – Can withstand incidental exposure to water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. IPX8 – can withstand continuous immersion of water exceeding 1 meter in depth (devices are usually hermetically sealed).
Highlights: Satellite Messengers
-
The Garmin inReach Mini 2 offers the most performance (tracking, navigation, and messaging) in the smallest size of any satellite messenger on the market. It's our recommendation when you want to have the insurance of a standalone device if you don't want to use your smartphone or your smartphone fails in the backcountry.
-
Lighter and smaller than a Zoleo and a more pocketable form factor than a inReach Mini 2, the Garmin inReach Messenger boasts a very long battery life, reverse charging, and a display that doesn't require a smartphone for monitoring weather, incoming messages, and more.
-
Requires a smartphone to get the most out of it, but arguably offers the best service package of all messengers, including more usable test modes and access to non-emergency medical assistance. Other benefits include an assigned (fixed) messaging number and long-form messages that don't get truncated.
-
Not as feature-rich as other messengers, but the Spot Gen4 offers a very long battery life and is the only messenger that uses replaceable/disposable batteries (Lithium AAA).
-
The only messenger with a built-in Blackberry-style QWERTY keyboard, the Spot X is one of the few messengers that's (supposed to be) easy to message without a smartphone. However, keyboard response times are slow, and customer support at the parent company is notoriously difficult to work and slow to respond for plan changes, cancellations, or technical support.
-
Small, light, simple, rugged, and durable. Needs a smartphone to access messaging features. A somewhat expensive device for what you get in the context of the rest of the market today, but durability is its strong suit.
-
The Somewear Global Hotspot is a relatively expensive device but offers a cheap base plan. Requires a smartphone to access messaging features.
-
The lightest satellite messenger available, and one of the few offering mil-spec grade durability, the Motorola Defy is a popular option for gram-counters, but poor network coverage and signal quality in tree cover is an issue. It doesn't use a standard satellite network like Globalstar or Iridium, and coverage outside of CONUS (including AK) is extremely poor or nonexistent.
Do Not Buy (Updated May 24, 2024): At this time, we can no longer recommend the ACR Bivy Stick or Somewear Global Hotspot for general backpacking use (although we acknowledge there maybe be narrow use cases for each). In addition, SPOT has never addressed the hardware (button delay) issues associated with the SPOT X and continues a years-long pattern of unresolved, poor customer support. In spite of the latter, the Spot Gen4 remains on our list because of its reliability and more modern hardware and software integration – but buyer be warned if customer support is needed. Finally, because of delays and other issues delaying the deployment of the Bullitt network, we can’t recommend the Motorola Defy right now – it’s coverage is limited to CONUS (no Alaska still) and its reception in canyons and under tree cover is extremely poor when compared to both Iridium and Globalstar. These recommendations may change as the market evolves.
DISCLOSURE (Updated April 9, 2024)
- Product mentions in this article are made by the author with no compensation in return. In addition, Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage.
- Some (but not all) of the links in this review may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
- Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
