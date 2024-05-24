Introduction

This gear guide summarizes the category of satellite messaging-centric devices, i.e., devices that focus on satellite messaging as its primary, rather than secondary, function. This is in contrast to navigation-centric devices (which usually offer integrated mapping on the device), such as the Garmin inReach Explorer or Garmin GPSMap.

Updates

May 24, 2024 – updated specifications to reflect new model availability and product updates; updated some conclusions based on our additional long-term testing and performance comparisons; added four messengers to our “Do Not Buy” list.

Context: types of satellite messengers

1-way vs. 2-way messengers. Satellite messengers are categorized in many different ways. The most common is to characterize them as either 1-way or 2-way messengers. A 1-way messenger can send messages out but cannot receive messages. The SPOT Gen4 is a typical example.

Standalone vs. paired messengers. Standalone messengers provide basic messaging functionality, including the ability to send a preset check-in message or initiate an SOS response. However, pairing the messenger to a smartphone (and the messenger’s companion app) is the only way to access a messenger’s full capabilities. The Garmin inReach Mini 2 is a typical example of a standalone messenger, but pairing it with a smartphone and the Garmin Explore app provides easier access to messaging features and more robust mapping. On the other hand, the Zoleo Satellite Communicator and Somewear Global Hotspot provide minimal functionality as standalone devices and require pairing to their companion apps to use them productively as messaging devices. The Garmin inReach Messenger falls in between these two extremes.

Highly Recommended Garmin inReach Mini 2 The Garmin inReach Mini 2 offers the most performance (tracking, navigation, and messaging) in the smallest size of any satellite messenger on the market. It's our recommendation when you want to have the insurance of a standalone device if you don't want to use your smartphone or your smartphone fails in the backcountry. WEIGHT: 3.5 oz (100 g) WHAT'S UNIQUE: unlike most messengers, the inReach Mini 2 functions well as a standalone device

compact form factor

longer battery life & better screen in v2 MAIN ISSUES: truncated messaging - long messages get split up into multiple messages

assigned phone number changes periodically

Messaging vs. tracking, mapping, and navigation. All messengers can send messages, but only 2-way messengers can receive them. Some messengers provide the mapping and navigation features of standalone GPS devices or apps. Also, the tracking and location-sharing features available in satellite messengers vary widely.

Comparison: inReach vs. Zoleo vs. SPOT vs. Somewear messengers

The two most popular messaging devices in the Backpacking Light Community other than the Garmin inReach Mini 2 are the Garmin inReach Messenger and the Zoleo Satellite Communicator. Both have their strengths and limitations, and are worth comparing:

The following table compares the Garmin inReach Messenger (the newest device) to the Zoleo Satellite Communicator, SPOT Gen4, SPOT X, ACR Bivy Stick, Garmin inReach Mini 2, Somewear Global Hotspot, and the Motorola Defy. This collection of messengers spans the range of both 1- and 2-way satellite messengers that offer different capabilities with messaging, tracking, mapping, and navigation – and their functionality when paired with a smartphone or not.

Scroll to the right to view all columns of this table.

Garmin inReach Mini 2 Garmin inReach Messenger Zoleo Satellite Communicator SPOT Gen4 SPOT X ACR Bivy Stick Somewear Global Hotspot Motorola Defy Satellite LInk battery life (active tracking at 10-15 minute intervals, 8 hr/day) 10-14 days 20-30 days 6-8 days 20-40 days 8-15 days 3-5 days 7-10 days 4 days battery type rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium 4xAAA rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium interface USB-C USB-C Micro USB Micro USB Micro USB USB-C Micro USB USB-C reverse charging no yes no no no no no no messaging 2-way 2-way 2-way 1-way 2-way 2-way 2-way 2-way group message conversations no yes no no no no no no send check-in messages from device* yes yes yes yes yes yes no yes send custom messages from device* yes yes no no yes no no no send custom messages from app* yes yes yes no yes yes yes yes activate SOS from device yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes seamless messaging (network-independent)** (coming soon) yes yes n/a no yes yes yes tracking yes yes limited (Location Share+) yes yes yes yes not yet start/stop from device yes yes yes yes yes yes no n/a track retrace yes (TracBack) yes (TracBack) no no no no no no satellite network Iridium Iridium Iridium Globalstar Globalstar Iridium Iridium Inmarsat SOS monitoring IERCC IERCC IERCC IERCC IERCC Global Rescue IERCC FocusPoint plan costs $15 - $65 $15 - $65 $20 - $56 $12 - $15 $12 - $30 $20 - $70 $8 - $50 $5 - $30 weather forecasting (integrated)*** yes yes yes no no yes yes no view forecast on device*** yes yes no no no no no no mapping/navigation on device yes no no no limited no no no mapping/navigation in app yes no no limited limited limited limited no visual display yes yes no no yes no no no show incoming messages? yes yes no no yes no no no smart watch integration yes yes limited no no no no no waterproofing**** IPX7 IPX7 IPX8 IPX8 IPX7 IPX7 IPX8 MIL-STD-810H user rating @ REI 4.2 / 5.0 n/a 4.2 / 5.0 2.9 / 5.0 3.0 / 5.0 n/a n/a 3.3 / 5.0 companion app Garmin Explore (Garmin Messenger support coming soon) Garmin Messenger Zoleo The Spot App The Spot App, Spot X Bluetooth Bivy Somewear Bullitt Satellite Messenger App Store rating 3.9 / 5.0 n/a 4.1 / 5.0 2.1 / 5.0 3.0 / 5.0 3.6 / 5.0 4.2 / 5.0 2.6 / 5.0 dimensions 3.9 x 2.0 x 1.0 inches 3.1 x 2.5 inches 3.6 x 2.6 x 1.1 inches 3.5 x 2.7 x 0.9 inches 7.5 x 5.8 x 2.0 inches 4.5 x 1.9 x 0.8 inches 3.0 x 3.6 x 0.8 inches 3.4 x 2.5 x 0.5 inches weight 3.5 ounces 4.0 ounces 5.3 ounces 5.0 ounces 7.0 oz 3.4 ounces 4.0 ounces 2.5 ounces msrp $400 $300 $200 $150 $250 $250 $280 $150

* For this comparison, we define a “check-in” message as a preset message that can be sent to a group of contacts you specify and a “custom” message that can be specified on the device to say whatever you want it to say (via a physical or online keyboard). Some devices offer the ability to send more than one type of preset message (e.g., the Spot Gen4 calls these two message types check-in and custom messages, but neither are customizable without configuring them via a live internet connection).

** Seamless messaging refers to a device’s ability to maintain message conversations in one place (i.e., inside the device app on your smartphone) across cellular, WiFi, and satellite networks.

*** Some devices (e.g., Garmin inReach Mini 2) offer integrated (built-in) weather forecast requests and display on the device and in-app. Other devices (e.g., Spot X) do not, but third-party services may be used to deliver text-based weather forecasts via satellite messaging features).

**** IPX7 – Can withstand incidental exposure to water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. IPX8 – can withstand continuous immersion of water exceeding 1 meter in depth (devices are usually hermetically sealed).

Highlights: Satellite Messengers

Do Not Buy (Updated May 24, 2024): At this time, we can no longer recommend the ACR Bivy Stick or Somewear Global Hotspot for general backpacking use (although we acknowledge there maybe be narrow use cases for each). In addition, SPOT has never addressed the hardware (button delay) issues associated with the SPOT X and continues a years-long pattern of unresolved, poor customer support. In spite of the latter, the Spot Gen4 remains on our list because of its reliability and more modern hardware and software integration – but buyer be warned if customer support is needed. Finally, because of delays and other issues delaying the deployment of the Bullitt network, we can’t recommend the Motorola Defy right now – it’s coverage is limited to CONUS (no Alaska still) and its reception in canyons and under tree cover is extremely poor when compared to both Iridium and Globalstar. These recommendations may change as the market evolves.