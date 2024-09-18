BY EMYLENE VANDERVELDEN AND RYAN JORDAN

Introduction

Satellite communication devices have become essential tools for backcountry travelers who prioritize safety and connectivity during their adventures. The newly released Garmin inReach Messenger Plus aims to challenge established products with its ability to send photo and audio messages. The inReach Messenger Plus weighs 4.1 ounces and has an MSRP of $500.

Editor’s Note: This is a product preview of a device we haven’t thoroughly tested in the field yet. We will update this article in response to new developments.

Watch the Overview Video

Ryan Jordan and Emylene Vandervelden discuss the market context, impacts, and technical features of the Garmin inReach Messenger Plus in this video:

Overview

The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus is a compact satellite communicator designed for backpackers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts. It addresses the need for reliable communication when off the grid using the Iridium Message Transport Protocol (IMTP) for audio and photo messaging and navigation via GPS/Galileo/QZSS/Beidou networks. It offers features backcountry users have come to expect, with durable construction, long battery life (a reported twenty-five days on a single charge), two-way messaging, SOS functionality, and basic navigation capabilities via the Iridium satellite network, promising connectivity in remote environments where cellular signals are nonexistent. The device competes directly with other well-known communicators like the Garmin inReach Mini 2 and Zoleo, but with a few unique upgrades from the Garmin inReach Messenger that aim to set it apart.

The inReach Messenger Plus has the same features that sets the Garmin inReach Messenger apart from products like Zoleo or the Spot Gen4:

On-Device Display: View incoming messages to send both preset and custom messages (via on screen keyboard).

View incoming messages to send both preset and custom messages (via on screen keyboard). Group Messaging: Allows users to send group messages via the Garmin Messenger app.

Allows users to send group messages via the Garmin Messenger app. Weather Forecasts: Provides weather updates to help users make informed decisions about their travel plans.

Provides weather updates to help users make informed decisions about their travel plans. TracBack: A geographical ‘breadcrumb’ feature is usable without smartphone pairing.

A geographical ‘breadcrumb’ feature is usable without smartphone pairing. Reverse Charging: Connect a smartphone to the device via USB-C to operate a low-battery phone.

In addition to those features, it can communicate using voice and photo messages.

Tech Brief: The Iridium Messaging Transport Protocol The Iridium Messaging Transport (IMT) protocol brings a modern, cloud-native solution to small- and moderate-sized Internet-of-Things messaging needs. The IMT leverages the Iridium Certus satellite modules, offers seamless integration with cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), and uses industry-standard protocols, such as Python and JSON, for data transmission. The unique feature of IMT that allows the Garmin inReach Messenger Plus to send photos and voice memos is its publish/subscribe (Pub/Sub) messaging model. Pub/Sub simplifies the communication between devices and applications without requiring a constant connection. This means that IMT can handle data packet sizes ranging from 1 to 100,000 bytes, providing flexibility for various applications, from machine-to-machine (M2M) communications to more detailed weather forecasts to photo and voice memo transmission. Compared to Iridium’s existing Short Burst Data (SBD) protocol, which has been widely used for transmitting smaller packets of data, IMT offers significant enhancements. While SBD is ideal for low-bandwidth, short messages, IMT’s capability for larger packet sizes and integration with modern IoT frameworks makes it more suitable for complex applications. Additionally, IMT’s use of AWS’s cloud infrastructure ensures better scalability, security, and private queue management, providing a robust framework for modern satellite communication solutions, which is a key advantage for backcountry users and IoT devices operating in remote locations​.

Market Context

The inReach Messenger Plus is priced at $500, positioning it competitively but at the upper end of the market. The inReach Messenger Plus appears appropriately placed in the market for its feature set. On the more expensive side for many users, it may be highly desirable for users who have a high need (or desire) for more nuanced communication. Staying in touch with loved ones and being able to see pictures and hear their voices can be particularly compelling for long distance hikers, wilderness guides and other backcountry users who spend extensive time away from home.

Garmin inReach subscription plans start at $15 per month, with options for higher messaging limits and additional features such as premium weather forecasts, at additional cost. (Garmin does not list pricing for voice and photo messages yet, but it seems likely there will be a premium.) The pricing structure can be annual or flexible, allowing users to pause their subscription during off-seasons (or upgrade their subscription for 30 days at a time for big adventures) which is a welcome feature for seasonal adventurers.

Garmin inReach Messenger Plus (Compared to...)

The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus is the only satellite messaging device capable of transmitting both photos and voice memos. See how it compares to other devices.

Garmin InReach Messenger Plus Garmin inReach Mini 2 Garmin inReach Messenger Zoleo Satellite Communicator SPOT Gen4 battery life (active tracking at 10-15 minute intervals, 8 hr/day) 25 days 10-14 days 20-30 days 6-8 days 20-40 days battery type rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium 4xAAA interface USB-C USB-C USB-C Micro USB Micro USB reverse charging yes no yes no no photo messaging yes no no no no audio messaging yes no no no no messaging 2-way 2-way 2-way 2-way 1-way group message conversations yes no yes no no send check-in messages from device* yes yes yes yes yes send custom messages from device* yes yes yes no no send custom messages from app* yes yes yes yes no activate SOS from device yes yes yes yes yes seamless messaging (network-independent)** yes yes yes yes n/a tracking yes yes yes limited (Location Share+) yes start/stop from device yes yes yes yes yes track retrace yes (TracBack) yes (TracBack) yes (TracBack) no no satellite network Iridium (communications) and GPS/Galileo/Beidou (other) Iridium Iridium Iridium Globalstar SOS monitoring Garmin Connect (formerly IERCC) IERCC IERCC IERCC IERCC plan costs $15 - $65 $15 - $65 $15 - $65 $20 - $56 $12 - $15 weather forecasting (integrated)*** yes yes yes yes no view forecast on device*** yes yes yes no no mapping/navigation on device no yes no no no mapping/navigation in app yes yes no no limited visual display yes yes yes no no show incoming messages? yes yes yes no no smart watch integration yes yes yes limited no waterproofing**** IPX7 IPX7 IPX7 IPX8 IPX8 user rating @ REI n/a 4.2 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0 4.2 / 5.0 2.9 / 5.0 companion app Garmin Explore & Garmin Messenger Garmin Explore & Garmin Messenger Garmin Messenger Zoleo The Spot App App Store rating 3.6 / 4.4 3.9 / 5.0 4.4 4.1 / 5.0 2.1 / 5.0 dimensions 3.1 x 2.5 x 0.9 inches 3.9 x 2.0 x 1.0 inches 3.1 x 2.5 x 0.9 inches 3.6 x 2.6 x 1.1 inches 3.5 x 2.7 x 0.9 inches weight 4.1 ounces 3.5 ounces 4.0 ounces 5.3 ounces 5.0 ounces msrp $500 $400 $300 $200 $150

Features

Some unique features that set the inReach Messenger Plus apart from everything on the market today (including other Garmin products) include its photo and voice message sharing.

The features that set it apart from other brands in the marketplace include its on-device display, group messaging features, TracBack, and reverse charging (all of which are also found on the inReach Messenger.)

Photo Sharing

Unique among satellite communicators, the inReach Messenger Plus supports photo sharing, allowing users to send images along with their messages.

This feature adds a level of richness to communications, whether it’s capturing a stunning landscape or sending visual information during an emergency.

Photo sharing makes the inReach Messenger Plus stand out, offering a more engaging way to keep in touch. The inReach Messenger Plus connects to the Garmin Messenger smartphone app and connects to the Iridium Messaging Transport (IMT) to send photo and audio messages. Older inReach devices use Short Burst Data (SBD) packets when sending messages and cannot send photos.

Photo Quality with the Garmin inReach Messenger Plus The Iridium Messaging Transport (IMT) protocol allows for data packets of up to 100,000 bytes to be transmitted at a time. This is what allows large files like photos and audio to be transmitted via the Iridium Satellite Network. Photos that are transmitted from a user’s smartphone via their Garmin inReach Messenger Plus are about 0.9 MP (e.g., 1080 x 810 for a typical landscape-oriented iPhone photo) and about 200 KB to 300 KB in size (this depends on the photo complexity). When the user activates the Garmin Messenger smartphone app with a non-satellite data connection (i.e., WiFi or cellular), the app syncs with a higher-quality version of the photo via the Amazon AWS Virtual Private Cloud environment. This version of the photo is about the same pixel density but with less compression, and is about 50% larger (in terms of file size) than the photo that was originally transmitted.

Voice Messaging

In addition to text and photo messaging, the inReach Messenger Plus offers the ability to send voice messages. This feature adds a personal touch to communications and can be particularly useful when typing is inconvenient (e.g., when injured or in very cold temperatures) or when conveying nuanced information. Voice messaging provides a versatile way to stay connected, blending the immediacy of talking with the reliability of satellite communication.

Reverse Charging

Additionally, the inReach Messenger Plus includes a safety reverse charging feature that allows it to charge a connected smartphone, providing enough power to send custom text messages via the Garmin Messenger app. This capability adds an extra layer of security, ensuring you can maintain communication even when your phone’s battery is running low, making it a reliable companion for prolonged expeditions in remote areas.

The ability to charge an almost-dead smartphone can be exceptionally valuable in situations where a rescue could be hours (or days) away.

On-Device Display

The inReach Messenger Plus features a simple monochrome display that shows essential information such as message status, battery life, and satellite connectivity. While the screen is minimalistic compared to color displays, it’s designed to conserve battery life and provide all necessary information at a glance. The interface on the device itself is straightforward, but still offers essential feedback without the need to engage with the companion apps.

Group Messaging

One of the nice features of the inReach Messenger Plus is its group messaging capability. This feature allows users to communicate with multiple contacts simultaneously via the Garmin Messenger app, making it easy to coordinate with a group during backcountry trips. Whether planning a meetup spot or sharing updates on changing conditions, group messaging ensures everyone stays informed without the hassle of managing separate conversations.

It’s also important to note the functionality this feature provides Garmin to Garmin communication for groups with multiple Garmin devices. In remote areas where cellphone service is rare, this useful feature can be invaluable.

Off-Grid Navigation

The inReach Messenger Plus includes off-grid navigation capabilities, such as tracking your route and marking waypoints. These navigation tools are sufficient for basic route planning and keeping track of your progress in unfamiliar terrain. The inReach Messenger Plus also allows users to send their waypoint coordinates to their contacts from the device, without pairing to the Garmin Explore app from a smartphone.

The inReach Messenger Plus allows users to share their planned routes with friends and family directly from the Garmin Explore app. This feature not only keeps loved ones updated on your location and progress but also adds a layer of safety by providing others with detailed information about your planned path. Route sharing can be valuable in remote areas where conditions change rapidly and rerouting may be necessary.

This feature can also be used in urban areas where you want to track your route, and collect information about topography, or record other route details while training for a trek or ultrarun.

What is interesting about Garmin’s TracBack tool is that it does not need to be connected to a smartphone. TracBack allows a wanderer to venture on unmarked trails and be guided back to their starting point once a trek with no destination is over. This can be helpful for the hunter and gatherer hobbyist, the photographer looking for the perfect angle, or anyone else who likes to take a road less traveled. None of these features is particularly surprising from Garmin but the amount you can do without smartphone connection is an intuitive and welcome touch.

Checking the Weather

Access to weather forecasts is critical when venturing into remote areas, and the inReach Messenger Plus delivers by providing weather updates through its app. Users can check the latest forecasts for their current location or planned route, helping to make informed decisions about travel plans. The ability to receive weather data off the grid is a valuable feature that enhances safety and preparedness. What sets the inReach Messenger Plus apart from most competitors is that this can be accessed from the device, no smartphone needed.

Conclusion

The satellite communication device marketplace includes devices with three distinct use cases. First are users who will prefer a device which is a network-independent messaging device which needs smartphone capabilities (like the Zoleo). Second, are users who want adequate messaging and fuss-free tracking and navigation, (for example inReach Mini 2 users). Finally there are users who primarily want communication and tracking during emergencies (Spot Gen4 type). A fourth use case developed when Garmin released the inReach Messenger, which focused on communication with loved ones with some peace of mind features to let friends and family vicariously experience the route traveled, and know where to send help in case of emergency.

The inReach Messenger Plus represents a significant advancement for the fourth use case, offering reliable connectivity, robust design, and user-friendly navigation and safety features with a more personal touch to communication. It stands as a strong contender against established models, providing a valuable tool for those who venture into the backcountry but want or need more connection with home. As always, thorough testing and real-world use will be essential to fully validate its capabilities, but initial impressions are promising.

Where to Buy

