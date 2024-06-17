Episode 103 | Cottage Industry Trends
Episode Sponsor
Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, your hub for all things ultralight. Garage Grown Gear is dedicated to supporting the growth of small, startup, and cottage brands.
Listen
Summary
Episode 103 of the Backpacking Light Podcast is a collaboration between Backpacking Light and Garage Grown Gear, home to more than 200 small, startup, and cottage gear brands, and your hub for all things ultralight. Visit them online at garagegrowngear.com.
In this Episode:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Featured Brands and Products
Discover the comprehensive selection of Polartec Alpha Direct hoodies, shirts, pants, socks, hats, and more from small, startup, and cottage brands.
Garage Grown Gear and the Cottage Industry Trend
- What is Garage Grown Gear?
- What constitutes a small, startup, or cottage brand, and when does it graduate into something else?
- What makes cottage brands unique?
- How does Garage Grown Gear support and collaborate with these small companies?
- Sometimes we identify cottage brands as being more “innovative.” Why is this?
- What are the barriers cottage brands face to being innovative? Budget, time, R&D process?
- Other challenges and opportunities faced by startups in the gear market.
- Cottage brands can provide customized experiences to the user. How important is this?
- How does Garage Grown Gear curate and select ultralight gear for their platform?
- What is Garage Grown Gear’s role in building and fostering a community around niche outdoor gear?
- Lloyd’s personal journey into the outdoor industry and ultralight backpacking.
- What are your favorite pieces of gear right now?
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Essays: Ultralight Cottage Gear Makers Reflect on the Last Few Years
- Podcast: Episode 72 | The Cottage Industry
- Podcast: Episode 102 | Polartec Alpha
Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question
Share your tips, tricks, story, and questions on the podcast – submit it via our website!
Go Deeper with Backpacking Light
- Sign up for the Newsletter.
- Become a Backpacking Light Member.
- Follow us elsewhere on the web: YouTube | Instagram | Facebook
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS
More Episodes
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
- Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
- Chase Jordan - Producer
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
Sponsors
- This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!
Contact
You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -
- Backpacking Light - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
- Ryan Jordan - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
- Chase Jordan - WWW
Disclosure
(Updated April 9, 2024)
- Product mentions: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
- Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
- Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.