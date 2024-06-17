UPDATED! The Backpacking Light Gear Guide to REI »

You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 103 | Cottage Industry Trends
Podcast Episode June 17, 2024

Episode 103 | Cottage Industry Trends

Episode Sponsor

the garage grown gear logo

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, your hub for all things ultralight. Garage Grown Gear is dedicated to supporting the growth of small, startup, and cottage brands.

Listen

Summary

Episode 103 of the Backpacking Light Podcast is a collaboration between Backpacking Light and Garage Grown Gear, home to more than 200 small, startup, and cottage gear brands, and your hub for all things ultralight. Visit them online at garagegrowngear.com.

Image1

In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

  • Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Featured Brands and Products

Polartec Alpha at Garage Grown Gear
Polartec Alpha at Garage Grown Gear

Discover the comprehensive selection of Polartec Alpha Direct hoodies, shirts, pants, socks, hats, and more from small, startup, and cottage brands.

See it at Garage Grown Gear

Garage Grown Gear and the Cottage Industry Trend

  • What is Garage Grown Gear?
  • What constitutes a small, startup, or cottage brand, and when does it graduate into something else?
  • What makes cottage brands unique?
  • How does Garage Grown Gear support and collaborate with these small companies?
  • Sometimes we identify cottage brands as being more “innovative.” Why is this?
  • What are the barriers cottage brands face to being innovative? Budget, time, R&D process?
  • Other challenges and opportunities faced by startups in the gear market.
  • Cottage brands can provide customized experiences to the user. How important is this?
  • How does Garage Grown Gear curate and select ultralight gear for their platform?
  • What is Garage Grown Gear’s role in building and fostering a community around niche outdoor gear?
  • Lloyd’s personal journey into the outdoor industry and ultralight backpacking.
  • What are your favorite pieces of gear right now?

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question

Share your tips, tricks, story, and questions on the podcast – submit it via our website!

Go Deeper with Backpacking Light

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Subscribe

More Episodes

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

Disclosure

(Updated April 9, 2024)

  • Product mentions: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Subscribe

New Gear Guides:

rei gear guide - see it text over an image of a tent

Shop the REI Anniversary Sale May 17-27 • “Our Biggest Sale of the Year…”

Shop Small Business Sales Week @ Garage Grown Gear May 14-21 • “Support small, startup, and cottage brands…”

Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what's new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...