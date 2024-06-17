Podcast Episode June 17, 2024

Episode 103 | Cottage Industry Trends

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, your hub for all things ultralight. Garage Grown Gear is dedicated to supporting the growth of small, startup, and cottage brands.

Summary

Episode 103 of the Backpacking Light Podcast is a collaboration between Backpacking Light and Garage Grown Gear, home to more than 200 small, startup, and cottage gear brands, and your hub for all things ultralight. Visit them online at garagegrowngear.com.

In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Featured Brands and Products

Garage Grown Gear and the Cottage Industry Trend

What is Garage Grown Gear?

What constitutes a small, startup, or cottage brand, and when does it graduate into something else?

What makes cottage brands unique?

How does Garage Grown Gear support and collaborate with these small companies?

Sometimes we identify cottage brands as being more “innovative.” Why is this?

What are the barriers cottage brands face to being innovative? Budget, time, R&D process?

Other challenges and opportunities faced by startups in the gear market.

Cottage brands can provide customized experiences to the user. How important is this?

How does Garage Grown Gear curate and select ultralight gear for their platform?

What is Garage Grown Gear’s role in building and fostering a community around niche outdoor gear?

Lloyd’s personal journey into the outdoor industry and ultralight backpacking.

What are your favorite pieces of gear right now?

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

