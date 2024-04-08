Live on March 27 • Sun Protection: Science and Best Practices (Webinar)

Podcast Episode April 8, 2024

Episode 101 | Take Less, Do More, With Glen Van Peski

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to talk to Glen Van Peski about the life lessons we can learn from ultralight backpacking.

Featured Product: Gossamer Gear Thinlight Pad

Interview with Glen Van Peski about Take Less, Do More

Our guest today is Glen Van Peski, founder of Gossamer Gear and author of the new book Take Less, Do More, which will be available on April 16. Glen and I have a wide ranging discussion about ultralight backpacking gear, gossamer gear’s new backpack suspension, minimalism, curiosity, and more. Enjoy the interview.

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Share your tips, tricks, story, and questions on the podcast

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

  This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees.

You can contact us at [email protected]

Disclosure

(Updated April 9, 2024)

  • Product mentions: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

  • Apr 8, 2024 at 4:45 am #3808198
    Backpacking Light
    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 101 | Take Less, Do More, With Glen Van Peski

    In episode 101 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to talk to Glen Van Peski about the life lessons we can learn from ultralight backpacking.e

    Apr 8, 2024 at 12:57 pm #3808226
    Ryan Jordan
    Locale: Central Rockies

    It’s fun to talk to people like Glen about non-backpacking things. I really enjoyed our chat about curiosity as a positive human attribute.

    Apr 8, 2024 at 2:07 pm #3808228
    bjc
    Locale: Colorado

    It was a very interesting conversation. Funny thing about curiosity, it seems to create more questions and consequently makes it clear how little we really know. Maybe that’s what can create humility. Nice to know I’m not the only one who ponders the world while hiking in it.

    Apr 9, 2024 at 9:29 am #3808280
    Michelle P
    This maybe is the BEST podcast I’ve heard on Backpacking Light. Thank you so much.

    I deeply appreciate the support in solving problems by removing things. It’s something I forget, and yet know intuitively when I get quiet and pause.

