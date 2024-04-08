Podcast Episode April 8, 2024

Episode 101 | Take Less, Do More, With Glen Van Peski

Listen

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to talk to Glen Van Peski about the life lessons we can learn from ultralight backpacking.

In this Episode:

Interview with Glen Van Peski about Take Less, Do More

Our guest today is Glen Van Peski, founder of Gossamer Gear and author of the new book Take Less, Do More, which will be available on April 16. Glen and I have a wide ranging discussion about ultralight backpacking gear, gossamer gear’s new backpack suspension, minimalism, curiosity, and more. Enjoy the interview.

