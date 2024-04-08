Episode 101 | Take Less, Do More, With Glen Van Peski
Summary
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to talk to Glen Van Peski about the life lessons we can learn from ultralight backpacking.
In this Episode:
Interview with Glen Van Peski about Take Less, Do More
Our guest today is Glen Van Peski, founder of Gossamer Gear and author of the new book Take Less, Do More, which will be available on April 16. Glen and I have a wide ranging discussion about ultralight backpacking gear, gossamer gear’s new backpack suspension, minimalism, curiosity, and more. Enjoy the interview.
- Pre-order Take Less, Do More from the Backpacking Light Merch Store.
- Follow Glen on his website.
- Glen is also the founder of Gossamer Gear. Check out their gear at their website!
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Essays: The Backpacker’s Journey
- Essays: The Benefits of Going Light
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
More Episodes
