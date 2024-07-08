In this video presentation, we dive into a critical topic to raise awareness about the increasing problem of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, in backcountry water sources. Cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) cause toxic algae blooms (a.k.a. hazardous algae blooms, HAB) because of the presence of cyanotoxins. Cyanotoxins are harmful to humans and mammals (especially dogs) and can cause various symptoms, including skin rashes, eye/ear/nose/throat damage, liver damage, and neurological damage. As these harmful organisms become more common, outdoor enthusiasts need to understand their risks, how to identify contaminated water, and the most effective treatment methods to ensure safe hydration in the wilderness. This presentation provides valuable insights and practical advice to help you stay informed and safe on your adventures.

In this video module, we discussed the use of two-stage filtration (hollow fiber membrane, followed by activated carbon) as a promising method for removing cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins from backcountry water sources. Currently, we recommend Hydroblu two-stage filtration systems for this purpose:

HydroBlu Activated Carbon Filter for Versa Flow The Activated Carbon module is made up of mixture of activated carbon and ion-exchange microbeads. Activated carbon adsorbs chemicals and heavy metals, and improves the taste and color of the contaminated water. The ion-exchange microbeads are an organic polymer substrate. These beads are porous, providing a large surface area for removing pollution, poisonous, and heavy metal iron from the water. The ion-exchange replaces these negative ions with innocuous ions, such as sodium and potassium. Additionally, this combination will remove unhealthy organic compounds such as chlorine, pesticides, herbicides, petroleum products, and cyanotoxins.

