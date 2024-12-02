Introduction

As the sun retreats behind a chain of snow-capped peaks in the distance, I can feel the air temperature begin to drop. I’m 18 hours into my attempt at running Patagonia’s Huemul Circuit. I’ve already crossed the glacier and both mountain passes. What lies ahead is about 5 miles of flat terrain; it should be easy. I have some pain in both feet, but it is manageable. My shoes are bugging me though. What seemed like a good fit on shorter trial runs is evidently not—my toes awkwardly press up against the toe box, and my heels feel compressed and hot. Suddenly I feel a stinging pain in my right heel as it makes contact with the ground, forcing me to alter my gait. I find a good spot to sit, take off my shoe and gingerly peel back the sock—what had been a small red spot hours ago has turned into a large blister and now opened up. I can feel the motivation to move fast draining out of my body. A new focus emerges: “one step at a time, don’t rush, there’s warm water and Neosporin at home.” The sun is now all the way behind the mountains. I grab my headlamp from the pack, curse myself for not bringing tape, and start walking. These last few miles are going to be slow and painful.

Foot health is integral to enjoying your hike

There are many ways to be uncomfortable on a hike. Heavy pack loads, bad layering systems, and insufficient nutrition can all lead to what is generally considered to be “a bummer” by the overwhelming majority of hikers. One of the worst discomforts to face on the trail is foot injury, which can come in many forms. Once a problem develops, there is likely to be a stinging (or stabbing, burning …) reminder every step of your journey thereon.

More serious foot injuries can greatly complicate the process of safely finishing a hike and may even necessitate an earlier exit than you had previously planned.

What do you need to do to keep your feet healthy?

Most advice on foot care comes from sources that don’t take into consideration the extreme stress that hikers and long-distance runners incur. When looking at material aimed at a more general audience, it’s easy to get the impression that foot care is simple and doesn’t require much effort. I’d posit the opposite is true.

Hikers subject their feet to repeated impact forces, usually compounded by uneven terrain and extra mass from weight carried on the back. Oftentimes humidity from sweat and wet conditions builds up inside shoes, causing problems with thermal layers of the foot. Furthermore, hikers expose their feet to dirt which abrades skin and inhibits its natural healing process.

Luckily, there are many things you can do to actively treat foot injuries as they develop while backpacking. Better still—avoid them completely by taking preventative steps before you even hit the trail.

In this article, we’ll give you a basic understanding of the most common foot problems that threaten the joyousness of your next adventure, and provide specific measures that you can take to improve your foot health and outcomes as a hiker/backcountry traveler.

Common foot problems (dermal vs musculoskeletal)

Many of the common issues that hikers face with their feet take time to develop. There won’t be a clearly identifiable moment when the injury occurs. It’s important to continually monitor the state your lower extremities are in as you hike and take note of any sensations as they arrive. Early diagnosis and treatment is key.

Being honest with yourself and stopping to address the problem before it worsens is the best strategy. For the most part, your options for injury management on the trail will be limited to mitigation. The scope for actually treating and healing a wound while hiking is small. Knowing when to stop to diagnose the problem as well as habitualizing a foot care routine when you get to camp are both vital strategies for early detection and prevention.

Injuries affecting the feet can be divided into two general categories—dermal and musculoskeletal. Dermal injuries are caused by friction and repetitive shear forces (sometimes exacerbated by prolonged exposure to water), whereas musculoskeletal injuries arise from some sort of impact—either acute or repetitive/chronic.



Dermal conditions and injuries

Both skin and toenails are at a greater risk of sustaining injury while on a hike. Abrasion, humidity, dryness, dirt/contaminants, and fungal infection all pose a threat to the dermal layer of the foot.

Blisters are probably the first thing that comes to mind when you think of hiking-related dermal injuries. They have a high rate of incidence, may have an effect on your gait, and can easily become infected if they open up. Any time you feel a “hot spot” on your foot or ankle while hiking, there’s a good chance that a blister is beginning to develop.

Toenail health is an important part of maintaining your feet. Long nails can catch on fabric and tear, while nails cut too short risk infection and becoming ingrown. A clipper with a flat (as opposed to curved) edge is preferable due to the increased level of precision in forming the ends of nails.

In continuously wet conditions, the outer layer of the foot will absorb water until it begins to separate from the flesh below (maceration). This can potentially develop into a more serious condition like trench foot if left unchecked, and is likely to be quite uncomfortable on its own. If you get to a stage where your feet are macerated and the skin is sloughing off, it’s important to get off-trail soon and take (at least) one rest day to dry out your feet before hiking again.

The bottom line is that the more you expose your feet to saturated conditions without drying them out fully, the more that maceration will develop, and the risk of dermal layers separating from each other increases. Consider early wrinkling, whitening, and softening of your foot skin to be a canary in the coal mine for something down the road that could cause permanent damage and require weeks or even months of healing. Ryan Jordan, “Maceration, Immersion Foot and Backpacking

Dry conditions can also wreak havoc on your feet. Under-hydrated skin is more likely to fissure and split, especially around the heel. Calluses also form more easily on skin that has not been properly moisturized. Any dirt or abrasive material will cause greater friction against dry skin. Sandals may be appealing in hot weather, but understand that wearing them in dry climates will rapidly increase the rate at which your skin loses hydration.

Fungal infections will predispose your feet to further dermal complications. Tinea pedis (aka athlete’s foot) puts you at a higher risk for maceration, fissures, as well as secondary bacterial and fungal infections in the dermis and toenails.

Musculoskeletal injuries

Musculoskeletal injuries in the foot and ankle will manifest either gradually due to strain from overuse, or abruptly due to an acute event such as a rolled ankle. In either case, pain can range from mild to severe and will only be exacerbated as you hike further. A five-season study of mountain runners showed that the most common site of injury was in the ankle (32% of all reported injuries).

Plantar fasciitis and achilles tendonitis are the most common foot injuries affecting long distance runners. Both conditions are chronic and arise from inflammation of the connective tissue running across the foot and ankle. They are characterized by a dull, throbbing pain as well as the feeling of tiredness/weakness in your step.

Other common chronic musculoskeletal injuries include bone spurs, claw and hammer toes, and medial tibial stress syndrome (shin splints). A large contributing factor in all of these conditions is ill-fitting (constrictive) footwear.

Acute musculoskeletal injuries can happen if you twist or roll your ankle, misjudge a step and land incorrectly, or if your foot gets smashed between two objects (common in talus fields with many unstable rocks). Oftentimes you can protect yourself from acute foot injuries by choosing more supportive footwear, but it usually comes with a trade-off in terms of lightness and breathability (characteristics that would help you avoid chronic injuries and dermal conditions).

Things to keep in mind about common foot problems

Most (but not all) problems develop slowly over time.

Early detection and treatment is key to impeding the progress of common foot problems.

Skin that is too wet or too dry carries a higher risk of developing a problem.

Toenails that are not maintained properly can cause injury and infection.

Fungal infections and dirty feet erode the dermal layer’s ability to protect itself.

Chronic musculoskeletal injuries develop from overuse and improper footwear.

Prevention Strategies

As the old saying goes: “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” The best approach to dealing with foot injuries is to engage in proactive measures of prevention long before you hit the trail. The amount of energy required to do this is minimal in comparison to the effort needed to deal with a problem once it arises.

Prevention strategies include choosing the right gear for your endeavor, stretching and training your feet, packing light, practicing good foot hygiene at home and on the trail, and always staying alert while hiking for potential hazards.

Choosing the right footwear

There is no “best hiking shoe.” Instead focus on finding footwear that works well for you and is best suited to your hiking objective.

Trail runners are a great choice for trips that follow trails or cover easy unmarked terrain. They are light, provide good cushion, dry quickly, and tend to cause less friction. Brands like Hoka, Arc’teryx, Scarpa, La Sportiva, On, Inov-8, Brooks, and Mammut all make trail running shoes that are generally well received by hikers.

If your plans include more serious scrambling and difficult terrain, a pair of lightweight boots or approach shoes will provide more protection and grip. It is possible to find shoes that bridge the gap between lightweight trail runners and more supportive boots (like the La Sportiva Ultra Raptor 2 Mid). This is a great option if you want the comfort of a lightweight shoe with a soft midsole, plus the added insurance against a rolled ankle or heel strain.

There is a lot of interest in shoes with less padding. Words like “minimalist,” “barefoot,” and sometimes “zero drop” are used to describe shoes that eschew the addition of a thick padded midsole for a lighter, more responsive feel. While there is evidence that recreational runners who use minimalist footwear have stronger feet, be aware that minimal shoes provide less protection. If you plan on switching to minimalist shoes, you should probably do so gradually.

Understanding footwear-specific jargon

Modern running and hiking shoes should list “drop” as a part of the specifications. Drop is the amount of distance (in mm) between the height of the heel and the toe. This is different from “stack height,” which represents how elevated your foot is from the surface of the ground.

High drop shoes cause you to strike more on the heel of your foot, while low drop shoes cause you to strike on your mid/forefoot. Generally speaking, high drop shoes put more strain on your upper legs and hips while low drop shoes put more strain on your feet and ankles. Consider your injury history when deciding how much drop you want in your shoes. For example: if you have IT band pain, you may choose a pair of shoes with low drop; if you have chronic plantar fasciitis, you may want a pair with high drop.

Another factor in footwear selection is toebox volume. The toebox is the front upper part of the shoe that stretches around your forefoot and toes. A larger toebox means more freedom for your toes to naturally stabilize your step and less friction. Not all feet are the same—some people have naturally narrow forefoot widths and won’t require a super wide toebox.

Lacing can have a significant effect on how your shoes fit. Cinching the laces down too tightly near the toe may cause discomfort and actually decrease stability. There are different lacing techniques, such as “window” and “heel lock” that can help shoes fit better.

Whatever choice you make with regard to shoes, be sure to break them in ahead of time. Use them while walking around town, hiking shorter trails, and on a few overnighters before you take them on anything big. You should also try getting them wet to see how long you need to walk before they dry out. Look for shoes that drain quickly instead of “waterproof” models.

Things to keep in mind when choosing footwear

Choose shoes that are right for your style of adventure.

Consider your injury history when choosing the drop in mm of your shoes.

Look for a pair with a toebox generous enough to give your toes space to breathe.

Try different lacing techniques to dial in the fit.

Break in your shoes before using them on longer hikes.

If you want to take a deep dive into minimalist footwear, visit our trailhead covering everything there is to be discussed about different kinds of lightweight shoes.

Sock selection: merino vs synthetic and other factors

The prevailing opinion amongst modern hikers is that merino wool is the superior sock material. A 2012 study showed that merino socks provide better performance than synthetic (polyester) socks in several parameters associated with the incidence of blisters.

“The present results indicate differences between two sock fabrics: a wool blend (BLEND) and polypropylene (PP). Compared to PP, BLEND was rated to be cooler, less damp, and more comfortable. BLEND was found to store a factor 2.9 ± 0.3 more moisture compared to PP. Two out of three skin sites were found to be different between both fabrics, with dryer skin for BLEND measured on (i) the posterior surface of the calcaneus and (ii) the dorsal surface of the third metatarsal.” Bogerd, Niedermann, Brühwiler, Rossi. The Effect of Two Sock Fabrics on Perception and Physiological Parameters Associated with Blister Incidence: A Field Study.

On the surface, it may seem that synthetic (nylon and polyester) would be a better option because it has a much lower percentage of water retention. However, synthetic materials “feel” wet with less water saturation as compared to merino. Merino wool also retains more loft when wet, making it warmer in cold and wet temperatures (even when the only moisture on your feet is from sweat).

Additionally, wool may have some natural antibacterial properties, making it a better choice for foot hygiene. Thanks to its oleophobic (oil repelling) nature, wool will also resist foul odors for longer. This will also ensure the continued enthusiasm of your tent mate.The truth is, more research into why wool acts the way it does is probably needed, as many claims about the antimicrobial properties of wool are yet to be substantiated by reliable studies.

Darn Tough and Smartwool make benchmark-quality merino socks. Injinji makes socks in a novel design that promote the “barefoot” feeling of individualized toe perception.

Smartwool Hiking Socks Smartwool socks are known for their high-performance blend of merino wool, offering natural moisture-wicking, temperature regulation, odor resistance, and softness These socks feature Smartwool's latest generation employs fabric technology that improves wool durability and sophisticated fabric mapping to ensure they stay in place during active use and prevent seam chafing. See it at REI

Injinji Injinji toe socks minimize friction between the toes to help mitigate blister formation. A variety of styles can be worn as standalone socks or as liners in combination with conventional socks for hiking and backpacking. See it at Injinji See it at REI

Socks with minimal stretch help lessen friction. You may find that a sock with a specific amount of padding works best for you (look for padding on the toe cap, not just the underside), or that you prefer a certain length. Toe socks (like those made by Injinji) help decrease the risk of blisters between the toes. Aim to have one clean and dry pair of socks in your pack at all times. Always take the time to wring out excess water from socks after stream crossings and deep snow traverses.

Other gear that can help lessen the risk of foot injury

Lowering the weight of your pack will improve your gait, lessen strain on your lower extremities, and reduce friction on your feet. Moreover, reduced pack weight is linked to a decrease in paresthesias (tingling or loss of sensation) which can precede more serious conditions such as plantar fasciitis.

Trekking poles have been shown to decrease the load on your lower extremities regardless of the amount of weight you carry. A randomized controlled trial also found that hikers using poles reported reduced muscle soreness and rate of perceived exertion. A survey of those who suffered ankle injuries while hiking in Snowdonia park in Wales, 71% were not using poles. Strong evidence suggests that the use of trekking poles reduces impact on your joints and aids in stability on uneven terrain.

Some people may have anecdotal evidence that traditional orthotics (think Dr. Scholl’s or Superfeet) help prevent foot pain, however there isn’t any compelling evidence that they provide a benefit over a placebo in the long run. There is some data that suggests custom made orthotics help reduce pain. Regardless of (the lack of) data supporting the use of commercial orthotics, many people use them and attest to their functionality.

Once you’re on trail, try to keep your shoes as clean as is reasonably possible to avoid the extra friction caused by dirt and debris. Ankle-length gaiters (or shoes with integrated gaiters) can help tremendously in situations where loose debris is abundant.

A petroleum jelly-based moisturizer (like Vaseline or Ryan’s pick Bodyglide Foot Glide) can do wonders in keeping skin properly hydrated while simultaneously protecting against hyper saturation. Try to develop a daily routine for caring for your feet once you get to camp. Wash them with soap and water if possible. Wet wipes also work in dry camps. Always change into a fresh pair of “sleep socks” before bed.

Other things to keep in mind to prevent foot problems

Choose merino socks for their superior performance.

Pack your bag as light as possible to keep weight off your feet.

Use trekking poles to reduce impact on your knees, ankles, and feet.

Apply petroleum based moisturizers to keep your skin hydrated to the optimal level.

Form hygiene-boosting habits that you practice at camp.

Training strategies

Evidence suggests that multimodal training before a big hike lowers your risk of injury significantly. This means that a mix of strength, endurance, and flexibility training is best. Training barefoot has been shown to increase foot strength when compared to training with footwear. This could be incorporated into jogging/walking (using minimalist shoes), lifting weights, yoga, calisthenics, slack lining, and even Maasai-inspired plyometrics.

There is also an increasing amount of interest in foot-specific training that targets the intrinsic foot musculature (IFM). One study found that runners with greater IFM volume were less likely to have developed plantar fasciitis. While IFM exercises haven’t been shown to reduce pain, there is a link between foot specific exercises and improved foot and ankle function.

Although a causal link between IFM training and injury prevention in long distance hikers has yet to be established, logically it does seem like targeted foot exercises could be valuable in a pre hike training plan. There are several workouts available that target the IFM, like this one from the New Mexico Foot and Ankle Institute.

Spending more time moving around on your feet will help both in building musculature/endurance, and also aid in the prevention of blisters. While a comprehensive multimodal training plan is ideal, if you had to pick a single activity to train for a hike, walking (or jogging) would be the best choice.

Training strategies in a nutshell

Try different forms of exercise for better risk prevention outcomes, the more diverse the better.

Use foot specific IFM exercises to target the fascia in your lower extremities.

Walking and/or jogging should be incorporated into any pre hike training program.

First aid in the field

Even after having taken a variety of precautions to avoid injury, it’s still possible that you can find yourself tending to an injury on the trail. At this point you need to continually monitor the situation and think about ways to treat the wound. Fortunately, your options are fairly straightforward.

Keep dermal injuries as clean and dry as possible. If you have an open wound, always disinfect with either alcohol or (preferably) iodine, before applying antibiotic ointment. Use a dressing such as Leukotape or 3M Micropore to cover the affected area, replacing it as necessary. Walking fast tends to aggravate blisters more, try to maintain a steady yet gentle pace. Taking your feet out of your shoes to let them breathe can bring some relief, as can changing socks frequently.

Leukotape Hot spots and blisters can be a major discomfort during hikes, especially when traditional fixes like Moleskin or Duct Tape don’t hold up in wet or high-friction conditions. Leukotape offers a superior solution with its durable adhesive that sticks even when wet, providing reliable blister prevention. Compact and versatile, Leukotape is a staple for ultralight hikers, helping to prevent injuries while also being useful for gear repair and joint support. See it at Garage Grown Gear

For musculoskeletal injuries, ibuprofen can help reduce pain and inflammation. Cold water found in streams, rivers, and lakes, and snowfields can also produce an anti-inflammatory effect. Stretching at the beginning and end of the day can help release tension and mitigate pain.

A ping-pong sized cork ball weighs in at less than half an ounce, and can be used to perform myofascial massage, which has been linked to positive outcomes for those with plantar fasciitis. It’s also a great way to unwind at the end of a long day of hiking, I can usually hear my feet cracking as I roll them out. Pressing down on your foot can give you better control over pressure and movement.

Rawlogy Cork Massage Ball Rawlogy's Cork Massage Balls offer a lightweight and eco-friendly solution for relieving muscle tension and soreness, making them a great addition to both your backpacking kit and daily life. Made from 100% sustainable cork, these massage balls are firm yet supple, perfect for rolling out sore muscles after a long day on the trail or at home. They strike a good balance between effectiveness and packability, helping you stay limber without adding much weight to your pack. WEIGHT: 0.2 ounces (7 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear

While in-situ first aid for foot injuries may not be able to solve the problem, it can make the rest of the hike easier. Budgeting one or two ounces for first aid that you can use on your feet is a good idea, especially since tape and NSAIDs are non-specialist pieces of kit that work well in other applications. Plan your first aid kit based on your personal injury history, as well as trip-specific risks that you foresee.

First aid in a nutshell

Keep injuries as clean as possible to reduce the risk of infection and to promote a more rapid recovery.

Utilize techniques like self-massage and stretching to relieve muscle tension and reduce soreness.

Plan your first aid kit based on known weaknesses (like chronic injuries), while also factoring in the specific risks your trip may present.

The takeaway

Taking good care of your feet pays off in the long run. Healthy lower extremities are the base of good hiking performance. Injuries in the feet can alter your gait, with the potential to cause a ripple effect in your knees, hips, and upper body.

Choosing the right gear definitely has an impact on successful health outcomes for your feet. That said, be aware that there is no replacement for basic hygiene and common sense. The most important feature on any pair of shoes is a good fit.

You can inculcate practices for conscious hygiene, training, and early diagnosis of foot problems that will significantly lower your risk of running into problems down the road (pun intended). The amount of energy needed to cultivate healthy podiatric practices is guaranteed to be less than what will be required if you let your foot health get out of control.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of foot conditions, we are only touching on the most common issues faced by hikers. That is not to say that hikers do not suffer from rare foot problems. In fact, a search through the Backpacking Light forum reveals a wide world of uncommon growths and bodily sensations. Consider seeing a podiatrist if you are unsure of something that is happening with your feet.

Consider visiting a physical therapist who can test things like your foot pronation/supination, discover muscle imbalances, and conduct a gait analysis. They may be able to give you exercises that more efficiently target your specific biomechanical needs.

Further resources

Related Content