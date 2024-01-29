In this video, I’ll share some general principles about how to manage wildlife encounters, plus some perspectives based on my own encounters with wild animals in the backcountry.

About this Video Series This video is a recording of a previous Member Q&A Live Stream. If you are logged in with a Premium or Unlimited Membership, you’ll see a recording of the entire live stream event. Otherwise, the video player below will show only the keynote presentation from the event. Live Member Q&A’s can be accessed by all Basic, Premium, and Unlimited Members. Join us live next time – view the live event schedule on our Events Calendar Become a Member

I include an overview of some guiding principles that you can use to help manage wildlife encounters, including avoidance, disengagement, and de-escalation. There is an infinite number of animals you can encounter in the wild, and I specifically discuss the following:

Grizzly & black bears

Moose, elk and deer

Mountain Lion

Bison

Bighorn Sheep

Wolves

Cattle & sheep

Dogs

Wild horses

Some other principles discussed include:

Surprise vs. defensive vs. predatory encounters

Seasonality

Distancing recommendations

Related Content